Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Houston Texans in final seconds of Monday night thriller as Los Angeles Chargers move 2-0

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers both moved to 2-0 on the 2025 NFL season with impressive road wins over the Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively, on Monday night.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-19 Houston Texans

Baker Mayfield led an 11-play, 80-yard drive capped by Rachaad White's two-yard touchdown run with six seconds left as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat Houston Texans 20-19 in a thrilling finish.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tampa Bay running back Rachaad White scores a touchdown on a 2-yard rush to secure the win against the Houston Texans

Mayfield threw for 215 yards and two touchdowns for the Bucs, while his 15-yard scramble on fourth-and-10 kept the game-winning drive going.

Stats leaders:

Buccaneers:

Passing: Baker Mayfield, 25/38, 215 yards, 2 TDs

Baker Mayfield, 25/38, 215 yards, 2 TDs Rushing: Bucky Irving, 17 carries, 71 yards

Bucky Irving, 17 carries, 71 yards Receiving: Mike Evans, 5 catches, 56 yards

Texans:

Passing: CJ Stroud, 13/24, 207 yards, 1 TD

CJ Stroud, 13/24, 207 yards, 1 TD Rushing: Nick Chubb, 12 carries, 43 yards, 1 TD

Nick Chubb, 12 carries, 43 yards, 1 TD Receiving: Nico Collins, 3 catches, 52 yards, 1 TD

The Texans (0-2) had taken a 19-14 lead on a 25-yard TD run by Nick Chubb with 2:10 left. Houston went for the two-point conversion to follow but quarterback CJ Stroud was sacked.

Stroud threw for 207 yards and a touchdown, but failed to move the offense effectively for much of the second half.

The Bucs had a chance to pad their lead late in the third period after both teams struggled offensively after half-time but Chase McLaughlin's 38-yard field-goal attempt bounced off the right upright.

Houston had first-and-goal at the 8 early in the fourth quarter, but Nico Collins was stopped a yard short of the goal line on a first-down catch, Chubb was then stuffed for no gain and Stroud threw incompletions intended for Collins on the next two plays to leave the Texans empty-handed.

With the Texans trailing by four and having failed to score in the second half, Riley Dixon's punt was blocked by Jakob Johnson to see Houston recover the ball on the Tampa Bay 35-yard line with about six and a half minutes to go. Ka'imi Fairbairn's 53-yard field goal then cut Tampa's lead to 14-13 with just over five minutes left.

Chubb's TD earned the Texans the lead soon after, before the Bucs marched down the field for the game-winning drive in the final seconds.

Los Angeles Chargers 20-9 Las Vegas Raiders

Justin Herbert passed for 242 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Chargers to a 20-9 victory over the Raiders, giving head coach Jim Harbaugh a win over rival Pete Carroll.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Week 2 matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders during the 2025 NFL season

The Chargers' impressive victory was soured somewhat, however, as they lost star defensive end Khalil Mack to a left elbow injury late in the first quarter.

Herbert's two TD passes went to Quentin Johnson and Keenan Allen, who returned to the Chargers on a one-year contract after playing last season with the Chicago Bears.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert launches a ball for over 50 yards that lands into wide receiver Quentin Johnston's hands for a 60-yard touchdown

Stats leaders:

Chargers:

Passing: Justin Herbert, 19/27, 242 yards, 2 TDs

Justin Herbert, 19/27, 242 yards, 2 TDs Rushing: Justin Herbert, 9 carries, 31 yards

Justin Herbert, 9 carries, 31 yards Receiving: Quentin Johnston, 3 catches, 71 yards, 1 TD

Raiders:

Passing: Geno Smith, 24/43, 180 yards, 3 INTs

Geno Smith, 24/43, 180 yards, 3 INTs Rushing: Ashton Jeanty, 11 carries, 43 yards

Ashton Jeanty, 11 carries, 43 yards Receiving: Jakobi Meyers, 6 catches, 68 yards

Los Angeles' defense suffocated the Raiders, holding them to 218 yards. Linebacker Daiyan Henley set the tone from the first play with an interception, while he also recorded 10 tackles that included two for loss and a sack, as well as breaking up two passes.

For the Raiders (1-1), Geno Smith threw three interceptions while completing 24 of 43 passes for 180 yards.

Ashton Jeanty, taken with the sixth overall pick in this year's draft, gained 43 yards on 11 carries and has only 81 yards through two games.

Harbaugh secured temporary bragging rights over Carroll in their first meeting since December 2014. Their combative history as opposing coaches dates to 2007 when Harbaugh was at Stanford and Carroll at USC in college football, before they later coached NFC West rivals the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks, respectively.

When is the NFL next on Sky Sports?

Week Three in the NFL starts with the winless Miami Dolphins (0-2) travelling to Super Bowl hopefuls Buffalo Bills (2-0) in an AFC East divisional battle on Thursday Night Football - live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.15am on Friday morning.

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every London and European game as well as every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.