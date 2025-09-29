NFL: Green Bay Packers snatch 40-40 draw with Dallas Cowboys in overtime for second-highest-scoring draw ever

Green Bay Packers landed a field goal as time ran out in overtime to snatch a 40-40 tie with Dallas Cowboys after the lead changed hands seven times.

Brandon McManus found the target from 34 yards to secure the second-highest-scoring draw in NFL history, replying to Brandon Aubrey's effort from 22 yards earlier in overtime.

The Packers had opened a 13-0 lead in the first half when Jordan Love twice found Romeo Doubs for short-range touchdowns, but the Cowboys returned a deflected extra point attempt for a two-point score to get on the board.

Image: Brandon McManus landed a 34-yard field goal to snatch a draw for Green Bay

Dak Prescott ran in from two yards and then found George Pickens in the closing seconds of the first half to snatch a 16-13 interval lead.

Josh Jacobs went over from a yard to restore the Packers lead, but Prescott responded with a touchdown pass to Jake Ferguson ahead of a wild final quarter.

The teams swapped touchdowns, Jacobs and Doubs scoring again either side of a Javonte Williams one-yard touchdown run for the Cowboys.

Prescott put the Cowboys ahead 37-34 when he found George Pickens from 28 yards with 43 seconds remaining, but the Packers had time to allow McManus to take the game to overtime as he found the target from 53 yards.

