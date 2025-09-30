Miami Dolphins beat New York Jets for first win of NFL season but lose star man Tyreek Hill to injury

Miami Dolphins beat the New York Jets 27-21 for their first win of the season but it came at a cost with wide receiver Tyreek Hill appearing to sustain a serious knee injury.

Darren Waller had a pair of touchdown catches in his first NFL game in nearly two years and Tua Tagovailoa threw for 177 yards in the victory over the Jets, who remain winless for the season.

Miami lost Hill in the third quarter when the five-time All-pro made a catch and landed awkwardly on his left leg after being tackled near the New York Jets' sideline.

Image: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, right front, puts his arms up as he is carted off the field after suffering a knee injury

Players from both teams took a knee while Hill was tended to and he was immediately carted off and taken to a hospital, "for imaging, evaluation and observation" of the injury, the Dolphins confirmed.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Tagovailoa completed 17 of 25 passes and didn't have a turnover for the first time this season as he moved to 7-0 against the Jets as Miami's starter.

The Jets - who are still searching for their first win under coach Aaron Glenn - pulled within six with 1:49 left when Garrett Wilson hauled in a 23-yard jump ball from Justin Fields, who ran it in for a two-point conversion.

After recovering the onside kick, the Dolphins went three-and-out while working the clock to 13 seconds.

Miami then pinned the Jets on their own one, and the game ended on a play where New York tried a series of laterals, one of which was flagged as an illegal forward pass.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Week Four matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos during the 2025 season.

Nix throws for two touchdowns as Broncos extend Bengals' poor run

Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to atone for his end-zone interception as the Denver Broncos ended a two-game losing streak by sending the Cincinnati Bengals to their second straight blowout loss.

With 101 yards on 16 carries, JK Dobbins recorded Denver's first 100-yard rushing game since Latavius Murray ran for 103 yards against the Chargers in January 2023, a span of 38 games, counting the playoffs.

Image: Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (right) celebrates with team-mates after a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals

Nix threw for 326 yards and the Broncos outgained the Bengals 512 yards to 159 while piling up 29 first downs to Cincinnati's nine.

The Broncos (2-2) still haven't trailed in the fourth quarter and for the first time since the opener, the outcome wasn't decided on a walk-off field goal as time expired. Denver grabbed a 21-3 halftime lead and never were threatened after that, even though the Broncos offense sputtered in the second half.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Meanwhile, the Bengals (2-2) lost their second straight game behind backup quarterback Jake Browning, who is filling in with star Joe Burrow recovering from toe surgery.

They were coming off their biggest blowout in their history, a 48-10 drubbing at Minnesota and this one wasn't much better.

When is the NFL next on Sky Sports?

On Sunday October 5, watch Minnesota Vikings face Cleveland Browns at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium live on Sky Sports NFL at 2pm.

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every London and European game as well as every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.