Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens hanging on in Super Bowl charge as Philadelphia Eagles prove why they are champions, says Neil Reynolds

It was another week in the NFL filled with headlines, history, notable wins, excellent plays and boneheaded mistakes. Every week we watch what unfolds and say 'I haven't seen that before', it's what makes this season so exciting to follow.

Here are my big takeaways from Week Four...

History in Dublin

I'll start in Dublin, Ireland, where the anticipation for the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings was a fever pitch days before a ball was kicked into the air at Croke Park. When Aaron Rodgers connected with DK Metcalf for that 80-yard touchdown strike, if there had been a roof on that stadium it would have blown off. Rodgers was really efficient, made a really good start and was supported by Kenneth Gainwell. The defense also had six sacks and two interceptions. I was excited to see Carson Wentz for the Vikings but at times I think he was overwhelmed by that defense, although he made it close at the end. The atmosphere was electric and I'm sure the NFL will return to Dublin very soon.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aaron Rodgers found DK Metcalf, then watched his receiver storm to an 80-yard touchdown in Dublin

Can Chiefs ignite their season?

I was surprised how easily the Kansas City Chiefs handled the Baltimore Ravens in a 37-20 win on Sunday. Xavier Worthy was back at receiver for the Chiefs and opened up their offense a bit more, Patrick Mahomes threw for 270 yards and four touchdowns, but that Ravens defense was so porous. They have so many starters missing, too many to overcome and they need to hang on right now and make a second-half run. They didn't make enough adjustments on offense either, so it was a really tough day at the office. The big question now is whether the Ravens can fix themselves and if the Chiefs can sustain what they showed Sunday night.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Week Four matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2025 season

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The champions find a way

I don't know what it is about these Philadelphia Eagles but the Super Bowl champions just know how to win games. Jalen Hurts didn't complete a single pass in the second half, Saquon Barkley was held to 43 rushing yards at about two yards per carry, AJ Brown had just two catches and took to social media after the game to complain about his lack of use, they were taking on an undefeated team in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in fierce Florida weather and they held on to win 31-25. They have now won 20 of their last 21 games, they have the winning habit.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports NFL pundit and former Philadelphia Eagle Ndamukong Suh believes there is still more to come from the side despite a 4-0 start

Mitchell's nightmare day

It was a pleasure to be back in the studio on Sunday night with Scott Pioli, the man who built the New England Patriots dynasty alongside Bill Belichick. Three-time Super Bowl winner, five-time NFL General Manager of the Year. He said at one point that more games are lost in the NFL than won, and I think that was the case for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday as they fell to a 27-20 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. Spare a thought - it doesn't have to be a positive one - for wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who would have had a 75-yard touchdown catch-and-run in the third quarter, but for an early celebration that made him fumble through the end zone. And then when Jonathan Taylor puts the Colts up by seven with a 53-yard touchdown run, Adonai Mitchell gets called for a holding penalty. If I'm him, I'm driving back to Indianapolis. I could not have got on that plane with my teammates.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Jags continue playoff march

Could the Jacksonville Jaguars be for real? They now have a 3-1 record after heading out west and beating the San Francisco 49ers 26-21. We made so much about Liam Coen being an offensive mind and his relationship with Trevor Lawrence, and that is still very important, but the defense has powered this start. They forced four turnovers on Sunday and have now had at least three turnovers in each of their first four games this season, which is a foundation. As is the running game, which Liam Coen was noted for in Tampa. He's turned around Jacksonville's ground attack and this is setting the stage for us to rightly expect more from Trevor Lawrence in the second half of the season. After the first month, Jacksonville are in a playoff spot.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports NFL analyst Scott Pioli is hopeful Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley will be 'just fine' despite slow start

Player of the Week - Matthew Stafford/Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

I'm going to split this between two Los Angeles Rams players. I mentioned the Colts letting the Rams hang around late in that game, but the Rams were also potent on offense. Matthew Stafford threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions, Puka Nacua has 13 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown and Nacua now has 42 catches for 503 yards in four games. Those two are rolling and the Rams are a genuine contender.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Coach of the Week - Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions

The Lions expected to win against the Cleveland Browns, but they had to take care of business and they did just that, 34-10. But this is for the bigger picture of the Lions and where they go next, because the sky was falling in on this team apparently after a Week One loss at Lambeau Field. All they have done is bounce back with three straight wins while scoring 124 points in the process and they now top the NFC North.

Play of the Week - Josh Blackwell

I'm going with Josh Blackwell's late field goal block to give the Chicago Bears a thrilling 25-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. That is now six fourth quarter field goal blocks in the NFL this season, and I do wonder, given that kickers are nailing field goals from 60/61/62/63 yards, are we going to see the holder go back a step or two? That opens up the edges so maybe it's not possible, but I definitely think kicking units have to do something to sure things up because these blocks are coming at an unprecedented rate.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Minnesota Vikings' head coach Kevin O'Connell outlines wide receiver Justin Jefferson's qualities ahead of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers

On the radar... London is calling!

It's finally London week. I cannot wait for the next three games to be played in the capital, starting at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the Browns take on the Vikings for the 40th London game. I was at the first in 2007 and I'll be there on Sunday. It's going to be a real privilege to be there, the league continues to go from strength to strength globally and they aren't slowing down. We have six international games in Europe this year, seven across the globe when you add in Brazil, and they've just signed a new deal to play in Rio de Janeiro next year and beyond. I think we will very soon get to 16 international games per season. These are historic times and the NFL will not slow down its global reach. We are here for the ride and we should enjoy it. Brazil had their turn, Dublin was fantastic, now it's London's turn.

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every London and European game as well as every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.