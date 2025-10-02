NFL 2025 London games: Carson Wentz talks haircuts, Myles Garrett, Justin Jefferson and JJ McCarthy

A business trip to London for NFL teams could entail some Big Ben-orientated exploration, or an Oxford Street shopping spree, or fan meet-and-greets or, merely, some quiet nights of Netflix in a plush countryside hotel.

In truth, the latter is most likely. Down time is famously limited.

For Carson Wentz, it meant a fresh trim in the historic market town of Ware, Hertfordshire.

Playing for his sixth team in 10 seasons since entering the league, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback is embracing what could prove one of his most fun chapters yet. It marks an unlikely role on an unforeseen trip for the late post-training addition, who is primed to lead Kevin O'Connell's offense for a third straight game in the absence of JJ McCarthy against the Cleveland Browns at Tottenham this Sunday.

"Honestly it's been a lot of fun, it kind of breaks up the monotony of the season," he told reporters on Wednesday. "I think it's gorgeous out here in a really cool property.

"Obviously I miss my family so that's different but at the same time you're kind of with a new family so to speak and do some different things and everybody's doing different things on the off day which is super cool.

"There are guys going into London, playing golf, it feels like a family vacation with a lot of work mixed in. This early part has been a lot of fun getting to be around guys you normally aren't spending as much time around.

"I went into the local town of Ware, had some coffee, got a haircut which was fun, ran around the golf course with the guys a little bit and took care of the body, which is super nice to be able to rejuvenate and refresh."

Wentz had been acquired late in the summer to serve as veteran support for second-year quarterback McCarthy, who has been out since Week Two amid a disrupted start to life in the NFL that saw him miss his entire rookie campaign.

The 2016 No 2 overall pick threw two touchdown passes with a passer rating of 129.8 to lead Minnesota to a 48-10 dismantling of the Cincinnati Bengals in his first start, before throwing for 350 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in last Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and their inspired defense in Dublin.

Cleveland have experienced change at quarterback of their own, announcing on Wednesday that rookie Dillon Gabriel will make his first start on Sunday in place of the benched Joe Flacco. Wentz remembers his first start.

"A lot of emotions, it's been a while for me but I remember it like it was yesterday, a lot of emotions, a lot of excitement," he said.

"Everybody kind of handles those things differently and all those things and so I know it's an exciting time for him and for his family and all those things but for him I know it'll be a big moment."

Gabriel pilots a Browns offense 31st in scoring and 27th in total yards while facing mounting pressure to avoid letting one of the league's most consistently dominant defenses go unrewarded.

Led by Myles Garrett, the Browns defense rank first in total yards, fourth in passing and first in rushing ahead of a meeting with Minnesota's injury-hit offensive line, behind which Wentz was sacked six times against the Steelers.

"I've played against Myles a couple times, he's as good as it gets on that side of the ball, so much respect for him both as a player and as a person, so I think it'll be fun," said Wentz.

"We all got our work cut out for us, very aware of where he's at, I think we'd be lying if we didn't say that and so it's something that you definitely respect and you're aware of and you kind of think through those things.

"But at the end of the day I'm confident in our guys as well, so I'm going to do my part and try to help guys make plays and move around and do some different things."

Feeding Justin Jefferson remains a not-so-secret key to the Vikings operation, O'Connell's star wide receiver making 10 catches for 126 yards at Croke Park last time out. He was aided by the return of Jordan Addison from suspension as he made four catches for 114 yards while immediately reclaiming a heavy portion of snaps despite his absence.

"Justin is as good as it gets," said Wentz. "Everybody in the world knows that. Having Jordan out there last week was pretty fun, too.

"You could just see from the little bit of getting work with him, I mean, he's pretty special, too. And so that makes my job easier, having those guys out there.

"And we have a ton of depth in that in that room, as well, from Adam [Thielen] to Jalen Nailor."

It beckons as the latest window of opportunity for Wentz to stake his claim for a continued role even upon McCarthy's return to health.

The 2024 No 10 overall pick is still nursing a high ankle sprain after a mixed opening fortnight to his first campaign as starter. Regardless of his availability, he has been keeping himself involved.

"He's still locked in in all these meetings," said Wentz. "Even with Jordan coming back last week he was asking what he does well, how he gets out of his breaks, what are his best routes, all those things.

"I've been talking to him and staying in touch on those things. He's been super helpful too. Obviously it's unfortunate he can't physically be out there but he's been very locked in and focused."

