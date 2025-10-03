NFL gameday preview: Baker Mayfield vs Sam Darnold, AJ Brown's frustration, the NFL's return to London and Baltimore Ravens concerns

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold cross paths once again, the NFL heads back to London for another month and Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens face concerning times. We look ahead to Sunday in Week Five of the 2025 NFL season...

Editor's note...

Can't we all just get along? One month into the 2025 NFL season, and it's getting chippy. People are unhappy. Undefeated Super Bowl champions are lamenting their lack of involvement (really?!), coaches are going all Will Smith at the Oscars, disgruntled quarterbacks are in full pantomime mode, the Baltimore Ravens end zone has turned into that open-invite college house party, old flames are complaining about being ghosted and Ja'Marr Chase is biting his tongue like never before after a minor sideline scuffle with head coach Zac Taylor. The Ryder Cup's war of words has been contagious, seemingly.

In truth, few could blame Chase for any mounting annoyance as the triple crown-winning receiver whose season and prime has yet again been disrupted, this time by the latest Joe Burrow injury that likely leaves the playoff fate of the Cincinnati Bengals in the hands of Jake Browning.

Elsewhere, Cam Skattebo is doing back flips and hurtling headfirst into grown men while Jaxson Dart aura farms under center as the newest loveable duo to New York Giants football riding the wave of 'we might lose, but we'll look good doing it' electricity. We could all be a little bit more Skattebo in life. He looks pretty happy.

What can you access in our gameday guide? The biggest storylines

Latest news around the NFL

What to watch live on Sky Sports

The best stats

Best quotes from around the league

NFL game clips and highlights

Essential reading content

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Minnesota Vikings' head coach Kevin O'Connell outlines wide receiver Justin Jefferson's qualities

The Philadelphia Eagles cut a picture of inevitability as far as a return to the Super Bowl is concerned, the most complete roster in football marching to 4-0 with Saquon Barkley still in first gear, with its passing attack still to take flight and with the champions' ability to flip a game on its head in one possession firmly in motion. And yet AJ Brown is posting cryptic Twitter posts alluding to frustration over his quiet start to the season.

"If you're not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw," said Brown, referencing a bible verse. "Don't make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way."

He had just made two catches from nine targets for seven yards in Philly's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the second time this season he has finished below 10 receiving yards. Brown later apologised. And while his unwavering pursuit of supremacy is a nod to why the Eagles are champions, it also feels premature for a winning team.

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh meanwhile apologised for threatening to 'end' Liam Coen's life during a fiery on-field exchange after suggesting the Jacksonville Jaguars were stealing signs from opposing teams, with Coen demanding Saleh 'keep my name out of your f****** mouth'.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Week Four matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2025 season.

Over in Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders decided to mime answers when asked for his thoughts on teammate Dillon Gabriel being made Cleveland's starting quarterback to face the Minnesota Vikings in London. It's been quietly spicy between the rookie duo since some subtle training camp digs. Although ESPN's Adam Schefter later suggested Sanders was responding to criticism during the week from Rex Ryan. Hmmm.

And in Dallas, Micah Parsons took aim at Jerry Jones for not telling him about his trade to the Packers. To which Jones replied by claiming Parsons had asked him to remove his number, hence the lack of comms.

"That phone call thing got stopped when he told me to take his number off my dial. It was, 'Don't call him anymore.' So I quit those calls," said Jones. Meow.

On a lighter, nicer note, comebacks collide on Sunday when Baker Mayfield, the No 1 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft and Sam Darnold, the No 3 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, face off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks, respectively. There shall be a mutual empathy on gameday between two quarterbacks who have resurrected their careers against the odds after being written off as starters in the NFL.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the San Francisco 49ers against the Los Angeles Rams from Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season.

Mayfield was wrongly shipped to make way for Deshaun Watson and the worst contract in NFL history in Cleveland, subsequently spending time with the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams before finding a home in Tampa, where he inspired a playoff run to earn himself a three-year $100m extension. Darnold suffered a turbulent end to his three seasons with the New York Jets, competing with Mayfield in Carolina briefly before capitalising on injury to rookie J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota by stepping up to lead Kevin O'Connell's Vikings to the postseason as one of the resurgence stories of the year. It would earn him a three-year $100.5m deal with the Seahawks, where he leads the league's sixth-ranked scoring offense.

"His resilience is the biggest piece," said Darnold of Mayfield. "He's got all the talent in the world. The intangibles that you need as a quarterback. He's a good dude."

"Sam and I are really close," Mayfield said. "I'm happy for him - from going a couple different places that weren't great for us to having a good opportunity elsewhere, it's fun to see. I knew he just needed that chance, and he's thriving now. It's good to see, but hopefully not this weekend."

Feel-good redemption arcs cross paths for two talented quarterbacks on two talented teams.

While Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are stuck in an ugly hole, we can probably afford to check back in on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in January. After all, that's when their season really starts; they are coasting.

October also marks the return of the annual NFL London games, with three matchups scheduled across Tottenham and Wembley over the next three weeks as part of a record seven international fixtures.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What to look out for on Sunday

Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns at Tottenham - KO 2.30pm, Sky Sports NFL:

Were you to ask a depleted, banged up NFL offensive line of the last person and the last defense they would wish to run into right now, Myles Garrett and Jim Schwartz's Cleveland Browns would feature among the most popular answers. Kevin O'Connell's side gave up six sacks and 14 quarterback hits on Carson Wentz in Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Ireland, losing offensive tackle Brian O'Neill to a knee injury and center Ryan Kelly to a concussion. Rookie guard Donovan Jackson is also sidelined following wrist surgery, while backup center Michael Jurgens missed practice this week. The Vikings are staring at the prospect of facing the league's No 1-ranked defense with third-string Blake Brandel at center - a position in which he has never taken a snap. Garrett and co have been rampant to start the year, only to see their league-leading work undone by a non-factor offense, which sees rookie Dillon Gabriel make his first NFL start at quarterback this Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Minnesota Vikings' head coach Kevin O'Connell pays homage to his quarterback, Carson Wentz.

Denver Broncos @ Philadelphia Eagles - KO 6pm, Sky Sports NFL:

It was around about this time last year during Bo Nix's rookie campaign that the Denver Broncos quarterback began to find his way in the NFL. The pocket trepidation began to fade and Sean Payton began to let him loose, the result being clinical tight window throws, downfield aggression and confidence to create off-script. Nix endured a similarly slow start this season, but enjoyed his best performance yet in Monday's win over the Bengals with 326 passing yards and two touchdowns to one interception. He works the pocket as shrewdly as any young quarterback in the league, albeit behind one of the best offensive lines in football. Time for his latest acid test against the best team in the NFL.

For the Eagles, Saquon Barkley watch continues. Philly's star running back has just 237 rushing yards through four games so far this season as he awaits his first 100-yard outing, having led the league with 2,283 scrimmage yards in his side's Super Bowl-winning campaign. That Barkley is yet to hit top stride should be ringing alarm bells for Eagles rivals as they watch the unbeaten champions find ways to win without their prized asset on offense.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports NFL analyst Scott Pioli is hopeful Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley will be 'just fine' despite slow start.

Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens - KO 6pm, Sky Sports Football:

The Baltimore Ravens, widely-touted as chief Super Bowl contenders heading into the season, are teetering on the edge of major concern. John Harbaugh's side were just dismantled by a supposed-to-be-hobbling Kansas City Chiefs offense to fall to 1-3 last weekend as Patrick Mahomes threw four touchdown passes in a game for the first time since October 2023 in a 37-20 win. It was the latest damning indictment of Zach Orr's Ravens offense, which has now allowed a league-high 133 points through four games while ranking second worst in total yards allowed.

Star defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike is out for the year, while safety Kyle Hamilton, corner Marlon Humphrey and linebacker Roquan Smith missed practice this week. So, too, did quarterback Lamar Jackson after suffering a hamstring injury against the Chiefs. Houston have lost all three meetings with Baltimore since the appointment of DeMeco Ryans as head coach in 2023, having failed to score an offensive touchdown in that time and with CJ Stroud having surpassed 200 passing yards just once; the Texans might be getting them at a good time to right those wrongs, while also boasting the No 1 ranked scoring defense in the league.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Week Four matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2025 season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Seattle Seahawks - KO 9.05pm, Sky Sports NFL:

Mike MacDonald might be the most gifted defensive mind in football right now. After a year of integrating his system, his Seattle Seahawks defense has officially arrived - it is here to feast. The Seahawks are ranked second in scoring through four weeks this season, posting seven interceptions, 12 sacks and 24 pass breakups while generating a top six quarterback pressure rate despite blitzing at the fourth lowest rate in the league - the staple to any good modern day defense. MacDonald and Aden Durde are drawing on post-snap movement, coverage disguise and stunts to win across the board. With Sam Darnold dealing, the rest of the NFL could have a problem.

Todd Bowles has his own knack for blunting quarterbacks, though, as his Tampa Bay defense arrives ranked fourth in total yards. And it turns out, Haason Reddick is still good at football. The less said the better when it comes to his time with the New York Jets, where a contract dispute ultimately derailed his campaign before it ever really got going. The Bucs rolled the dice on the former Eagles star this offseason, and he has flashed signs of the edge-tearing Reddick of old. Bowles has been creative with his use, not only unleashing him as a star proponent of his four-man rush, but also retreating him into coverage and as an off-ball asset. The Bucs have been seeking a player of his calibre and skillset for some time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Who has the WORST fashion sense? Who eats the MOST? Who is the WORST dancer? The Detroit Lions play Teammates.

Detroit Lions @ Cincinnati Bengals - KO 9.25pm, Sky Sports Football:

There were concerns coming into the season as to how quickly it might take Aidan Hutchinson to return to full speed after missing most of 2024 with a severe broken leg, and whether he would ever get back to full speed. A month in and he is among the early Defensive Player of the Year contenders with four sacks and two forced fumbles, while being ranked third in pass rush grade and third in total pressures by Pro Football Focus.

Detroit's offense, having ironed out its opening week wobble against the Green Bay Packers, is meanwhile thriving in life without Ben Johnson as the league's No 1-ranked scoring attack. Running back tandem Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery have already combined for 516 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground as they prepare to face a Bengals defense ranked seventh-worst against the run having also surrendered a league-high 303 rushing yards on missed tackles.

Washington Commanders @ Los Angeles Chargers - KO 9.25pm, Sky Sports+:

The big news in Washington this week is that quarterback Jayden Daniels is primed to return under center after missing the last two games due to a knee injury, with Marcus Mariota winning one and losing one in his absence. The Commanders are, though, without star wide receiver Terry McLaurin once again due to a quad issue. But their more pressing area of concern comes on defense, where head coach Dan Quinn has pointed to struggles facing motion having allowed 515 yards against motion across their two defeats this season, according to ESPN Stats. Washington also struggled to create pressure against Atlanta as Michael Penix Jr threw for a career-best 313 yards while being sack just once; five of their 10 sacks this season came in one game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Pass rush deficiencies meet offensive line question marks against a Chargers team that looks set to be without offensive tackle Joe Alt due to a right ankle sprain, while already missing left tackle Rashawn Slater. Justin Herbert found himself under constant pressure against the star-studded New York Giants pass rush, throwing for just 203 yards and two interceptions. The Chargers are also waiting for Ladd McConkey to get going this season having made just 16 catches from 27 targets for 174 yards in the wake of a standout rookie year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports NFL's Scott Pioli and Ndamukong Suh analyse the Baltimore Ravens' chances to make the playoffs amid a number of injuries to key players including Lamar Jackson.

New England Patriots @ Buffalo Bills - KO 1.20am Monday morning, Sky Sports NFL:

Khalil Shakir has faced a quit start to the season, but showed last weekend why he remains one of the league's most dynamic yards-after-catch threats and one of Josh Allen's most trusted pair of hands. He danced, span and broke through a crowd of tackles on a screen play to run away for a 43-yard touchdown as made five catches for 69 yards and a score in Buffalo's 31-19 win over the New Orleans Saints. It yet again spoke to Allen's committee of key contributors on the outside and in the backfield, Joe Brady striking a perfect spread of the ball and touches in a balanced offense ranking second in yards and scoring. It is hard to spot a weakness in this Bills team.

Sunday beckons as a reunion for former Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs as he returns to Orchard Park leading the New England Patriots passing attack. Diggs has made 19 catches for 213 yards while yet to find the end zone for his new team, coming off his first 100-yard performance since October 2023.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

News around the league

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league will be back playing in Mexico City in 2026, while also announcing plans to form professional Flag Football leagues ahead of the 2020 Los Angeles Olympics.

said the league will be back playing in in 2026, while also announcing plans to form professional Flag Football leagues ahead of the 2020 Los Angeles Olympics. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a hamstring injury sustained in Sunday's defeat to the Chiefs; Cooper Rush is Baltimore's backup if Jackson is unable to play against the Houston Texans.

missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a hamstring injury sustained in Sunday's defeat to the Chiefs; Cooper Rush is Baltimore's backup if Jackson is unable to play against the Houston Texans. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is expected to play against the Chargers after missing two games with a knee injury.

is expected to play against the Chargers after missing two games with a knee injury. The Browns announced rookie Dillon Gabriel will start at quarterback against the Vikings in London, with Joe Flacco moving to the bench.

will start at quarterback against the Vikings in London, with Joe Flacco moving to the bench. Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering torn ligaments in a dislocated knee against the Jets on Monday night.

has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering torn ligaments in a dislocated knee against the Jets on Monday night. Colts cornerback Xavien Howard , who did not play in 2024 before signing in Indianapolis this summer, announced his retirement from the NFL.

, who did not play in 2024 before signing in Indianapolis this summer, announced his retirement from the NFL. The Ravens ruled defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike out for the season with a neck injury.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Week Four matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys during the 2025 season.

Stats corner

The Lions have not given up a sack in three straight games for the first time since the sack became an official statistic in 1982

have not given up a sack in three straight games for the first time since the sack became an official statistic in 1982 Ravens running back Derrick Henry needs one rushing touchdown to draw level with Walter Payton in fifth place in the list of most rushing touchdowns in NFL history

needs one rushing touchdown to draw level with Walter Payton in fifth place in the list of most rushing touchdowns in NFL history Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels needs 24 rushing yards to become the first player in NFL history with at least 4,000 passing yards and at least 1,000 rushing yards in their first 20 career games

needs 24 rushing yards to become the first player in NFL history with at least 4,000 passing yards and at least 1,000 rushing yards in their first 20 career games Chargers receiver Keenan Allen needs two receptions to become the fastest player to reach 1,000 receptions in his NFL career

needs two receptions to become the fastest player to reach 1,000 receptions in his NFL career Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes needs two touchdown passes to become the fastest player to reach 300 touchdowns passes in his career - including the playoffs

needs two touchdown passes to become the fastest player to reach 300 touchdowns passes in his career - including the playoffs The Vikings defense has allowed just seven plays of 20-plus yards this season - tied for the fewest in the NFL

has allowed just seven plays of 20-plus yards this season - tied for the fewest in the NFL Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is averaging 12.93 yards per completion, highest in the league, on 9.05 yards per attempt, second highest in the league behind only Lamar Jackson

is averaging 12.93 yards per completion, highest in the league, on 9.05 yards per attempt, second highest in the league behind only Lamar Jackson Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (106.5 sacks) needs two sacks to pass Reggie White (108) for the most sacks by a player prior to their 30th birthday

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Who said what?

Eagles DC Vic Fangio on Broncos QB Bo Nix: "They got their QB for the future. They looked long and hard for many years and they got one."

Eagles WR AJ Brown apologises for Twitter post: "My message on Twitter wasn't directed at anyone in the building - not my coaches, not my quarterback, my GM, nobody. I take full accountability."

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on Eagles WR Brown's complaints over lack of involvement: "You're 4-0, boss. Come on, man."

Patriots WR Stefon Diggs on facing his former team in the Bills: "I'm looking forward to seeing them play. It's going to be a little bit emotional. I try to keep the main thing the main thing, but it's my first time back there. It's going to be a hell of an atmosphere."

Titans HC Brian Callahan on QB Cam Ward calling the team a**: "I think he's growing up. I think he's starting to understand the weight of his words, what those things mean, when he speaks and everyone's listening and watching."

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders on Dillon Gabriel getting first NFL start: ".... (inaudible)".

Jags DE Josh Hines-Allen on facing Chiefs: "It's not about the Kansas City Chiefs. It's not about Patrick Mahomes. It's about us. If we come out there and we execute what we do, we can play with anybody in the National Football League."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Week Four matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos during the 2025 season.

Essential Reading

From Shedeur Sanders and his lip-synching answers to the return of Jordan Addison, we look at some of the big storylines heading into the first NFL London game of the 2025 season.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell speaks exclusively to Sky Sports about quarterbacks, Justin Jefferson and 'organised chaos' with defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

Ireland's time has come. And history beckons for an ascending powerhouse of American football's globe-trotting chapter.

Benson Jerry. The kid with the fancy footwork. The kid who borrowed 30p for the bus. The kid who had never tried lasagne. The kid who had never flown. The no-longer-a-kid becoming the inspiration kids like him never had.

Sky Sports NFL's new series 'NFL to the World' shines a light on stories of how American Football has expanded beyond the borders of the United States; we meet Geraint Griffiths, the man leading Wheelchair American Football's pursuit of a dream place at the Paralympics.

As the 2025 NFL season gets under way, the Sky Sports NFL team make their picks - from their MVP favourites to their Super Bowl matchups...

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every London and European game as well as every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.