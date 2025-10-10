NFL gameday guide: Travis Hunter breakout, Patrick Mahomes' key weapon, Ohio State dominance and Drake Maye equals Tom Brady

The Ohio State Buckeyes takeover is here, Christian McCaffrey is back, Sam Darnold is balling and Patrick Surtain II and Garrett Wilson are primed for a London showdown. We look ahead to Sunday in Week Six of the 2025 NFL season...

Editor's note...

"So how'd the boys in the League do today?" joked Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline on social media.

"I don't know what they do with the water at Ohio State," said Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield in the aftermath of his side's victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

"Bro, we could not stop you," said Buccaneers receiver Emeka Egbuka to Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

"We can't stop you, bro!" replied Smith-Njigba.

The Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver factory is real, it is alive and it is purring with its own Willy Wonka treasure trove of famed, thriving goodies.

Ohio State wide receivers drafted since 2022 2022: Garrett Wilson, New York Jets - Round 1, Pick 10

2022: Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints - Round 1, Pick 11

2023: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks - Round 1, Pick 20

2024: Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals - Round 1, Pick 4

2025: Emeka Egbuka, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Round 1, Pick 19

Sky Sports NFL's Jason Bell and Ndamukong Suh give their take on whether a Super Bowl could take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Jerry Jones supported the idea of it going abroad

The league had just watched Egbuka take his latest stride towards Offensive Rookie of the Year with seven catches for 163 yards and a touchdown in Tampa Bay's 38-35 shootout win over the Seahawks, for whom third-year wideout Smith-Njigba had made eight catches for 132 yards and one touchdown amid his ascent to focal point influence since the departure of D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Garrett Wilson, who faces the Denver Broncos in London this Sunday, also posted six catches for 71 yards and a touchdown as the New York Jets were beaten by the Dallas Cowboys, while New Orleans Saints wideout Chris Olave had seven catches for 59 yards against the New York Giants and Marvin Harrison Jr recorded four catches for 98 yards as the Arizona Cardinals lost to the Tennessee Titans.

Between them they combined for 32 catches for 523 yards and three touchdowns in Week Five, all five of them having at one stage featured among CJ Stroud's receiving options during the 2021 season with Ohio State. Now-Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams, a first-round pick in 2022, had also notably played alongside Wilson, Olave and Smith-Njigba in 2020 before transferring to Alabama - how's that for a receiving core?

Hartline had - apologies in advance - been at the heart of forging one of the great modern college wide receiver rooms as a beloved and widely-respected teacher in the classroom, as well as a masterful recruiter. The 38-year-old was a fourth-round pick out of Ohio State in 2009 and went on to record 344 for 4,766 yards and 14 touchdowns across his time with the Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns. Dare look even further into Ohio State's explosion of wide receiver talent and you may even find an Urban Meyer wrinkle.

Hartline had served as a scout team player for the Buckeyes during his first year out of football in 2016, prompting then head coach Meyer to offer him a job. Hartline declined. Meyer went back with a second attempt months later, Hartline this time agreeing to join as a quality control assistant, who, should you ever meet one, tend to be some of the smartest football minds you will encounter on the coaching ladder.

He would later become instrumental in pushing for the recruitment of Smith-Njigba and Harrison Jr, despite uncertainty from colleagues over the latter, who would go on to become a two-time unanimous All-American and a fourth overall pick. The Cardinals wideout has endured a rough start to life in the NFL, but there remains a lingering argument over his usage under Drew Petzing as he prepares to face the Colts in Indianapolis, the home of his father Marvin Harrison's Hall of Fame career.

Sky Sports NFL's Jason Bell and Ndamukong Suh analyse the international success of the NFL as they look to expand into more countries

This year's Hartline runaway success has been Egbuka, who when targeting Baker Mayfeld has mustered a passer rating of 145.3 - the highest by any passer to a first-year receiver since at least 1991. He is the first player in NFL history with at least 25 receptions, 400 receiving yards and five touchdowns through his first five career games, asserting himself - in addition to Smith-Njigba - as one of football's slickest route-running technicians, safest pair of hands and three-level receiver threats in football.

What's more, the best could be yet to come from Ohio State in the form of Jeremiah Smith. Oh, and Carnell Tate is also there. The two have already combined for 898 yards and 10 touchdowns through four games this season.

"I think a lot of the success you see from Ohio State receivers is a reflection of coach Hartline's mentality," Egbuka told the Pat McAfee Show this week.

The Buckeyes are cooking.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield threads a needle on a 20-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Emeka Egbuka

Elsewhere, Chicago Bears corner Tyrique Stevenson faces the Washington Commanders for the first time this weekend since his Hail Mary blunder to gift Jayden Daniels a dramatic game-winning touchdown as time expired last season, while Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Jared Verse admits he would be "f****** furious" if injured Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was unable to play on Sunday, such is ambition to add him to his list of scalps. Careful what you wish for.

The Ravens are entering a defining period of their campaign, sitting 1-4 with the worst defense in the league, with injuries stacking up and with their Super Bowl dream threatening to fizzle. Even Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills proved they were human in defeat to the New England Patriots last weekend; nobody wants to run away with this. Cam Skattebo, in contrast, might not be human; New York football has a new hero.

Benedict's Stats corner

Sky Sports statistician - and Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange breaks down some of the key stats heading into Sunday...

Patriots QB Drake Maye has posted a 70 per cent-plus completion percentage and 100.0-plus passer rating in four consecutive games - tied with Tom Brady (Weeks 1-4, 2007) for the longest such streak in Patriots history

has posted a 70 per cent-plus completion percentage and 100.0-plus passer rating in four consecutive games - tied with Tom Brady (Weeks 1-4, 2007) for the longest such streak in Patriots history Bills QB Josh Allen needs one more game of one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown to break his tie with Cam Newton (45) for most such games

needs one more game of one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown to break his tie with Cam Newton (45) for most such games Jets head coach Aaron Glenn is looking to avoid becoming the fourth active head coach to start his career 0-6 after Zac Taylor, Kyle Shanahan and Raheem Morris

is looking to avoid becoming the fourth active head coach to start his career 0-6 after Zac Taylor, Kyle Shanahan and Raheem Morris The Ravens have allowed 35.4 points per game through five weeks this season, the most in the NFL and the most they have allowed on average through five weeks in any season in franchise history

have allowed 35.4 points per game through five weeks this season, the most in the NFL and the most they have allowed on average through five weeks in any season in franchise history The Jaguars have 14 takeaways this season (most in NFL) after forcing just nine in the entire 2024 season; Jacksonville have never led the league in this category for a single season in franchise history

have 14 takeaways this season (most in NFL) after forcing just nine in the entire 2024 season; Jacksonville have never led the league in this category for a single season in franchise history The Chiefs have gone 55 consecutive offensive plays without allowing a sack - the longest active streak in the NFL

have gone 55 consecutive offensive plays without allowing a sack - the longest active streak in the NFL The 49ers defense has not allowed a point in the first quarter this season

defense has not allowed a point in the first quarter this season Rams receiver Puka Nacua needs seven catches against the Ravens on Sunday to have the most by a player through six games in NFL history

Highlights from the Week 6 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants during the 2025 NFL season

What to look out for on Sunday

Denver Broncos @ New York Jets at Tottenham - KO 2.30pm, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event:

Occasionally I like to play a game called 'what is Josh Metellus doing?', such is Brian Flores' funky menu of roles for the do-everything Minnesota Vikings safety. Edgerrin Cooper is another similarly fun case study in Green Bay, so too Kyle Hamilton in Baltimore, so too Brian Branch. Talanoa Hufanga is another as he rediscovers his full-throttle best with the Denver Broncos after signing a three-year $45m deal in the offseason. He can be a boom-or-bust modern safety at times such is the all-or-nothing aggression with which he jumps routes and attacks downhill, but when he times it right and when his instincts are sound, he can be as dynamic as they come. The ability to play in the box and contribute to Vance Joseph's mugged fronts make him key against a run-heavy Jets offense still a click or two off the beat in the passing game. Nik Bonitto, Jonathan Cooper and Pat Surtain II take the spotlight, but a rejuvenated Hufanga is a great watch.

A matchup of stars awaits in London as Surtain, arguably the league's best corner, puts his man coverage exploits on display against Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, who has remained electric despite his team's winless start to the season. Surtain rarely strays too far from the most dangerous players on the field; by the close of Sunday they should have pretty good idea of which aftershave one another wears.

Highlights from the Week 5 matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2025 NFL season

Seattle Seahawks @ Jacksonville Jaguars - KO 6pm, Sky Sports NFL:

There is a feeling that the Travis Hunter story is brewing. While he learns about life in the NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars are learning about how best to use him, and protect him. Both are treading largely unprecedented waters as they seek to maximise the talent of a player capable of succeeding at elite levels in two positions. Hunter produced his biggest play as a receiver in last week's win over the Kansas City Chiefs when he took flight between two defenders to haul in a 44-yard catch, putting his body on the line to move the chains and ignite the drive. He was later tasked with covering one of the league's most dangerous speedsters in Xavier Worthy, playing 39 snaps on offense and 25 snaps on defense. He is yet to take over a game and the stats are yet to leap out, but his influence is growing and his personality fuelling a Jags surge.

While Mike MacDonald's defense continues its rise and while Smith-Njigba marches towards a career year, the story in Seattle remains Sam Darnold and his MVP-calibre form. He has completed 98 of 134 passes (73.1 per cent) for 1,246 yards and nine touchdowns to three interceptions with a third-ranked passer rating of 114.8. He just went toe-to-toe with a similarly-MVP-contending Mayfield, a clinical four-touchdown performance eventually blinking with a decisive late interception. His next test comes in the form of the league's best turnover defense.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence manages to run in for a go-ahead touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs

New England Patriots @ New Orleans Saints - KO 6pm, Sky Sports+:

Are the New England Patriots back? For so long they floated in quarterback purgatory following the retirement of Tom Brady, but in Drake Maye it is beginning to feel like they may have found their long-term answer. Maye just produced a breakout performance as he downed Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, and enters the weekend having completed 113 of 153 passes - a second-ranked 73.9 completion percentage - for 1,261 yards (fifth) and seven touchdowns to two interceptions. He is physically commanding, his poise is growing and he boasts an armoury of splash plays off-platform and out of structure. Stefon Diggs has also arrived at the party, putting up 10 catches for 146 yards against his former team last weekend.

The New Orleans Saints meanwhile continue to prove one of the NFL's enigmas. What are they? Where are they going? What will come of them? It is a roster with the ability to conjure a monster day for any given player on any given Sunday; sooner or later, it will be time for Taysom Hill's customary, and brief, purple patch. Rashid Shaheed fits that bill, coming off a four-catch 114-yard game against the New York Giant, 87 yards of which came on one touchdown. He is the definition of a low-volume throwback deep-threat receiver.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler throws an 87-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Rashid Shaheed

Tennessee Titans @ Las Vegas Raiders - KO 9.05pm, Sky Sports+ (Stream):

The Tennessee Titans have not won back-to-back games in the NFL since November 17, 2022. They may not get a better chance to stop the rot this season as they meet the Las Vegas Raiders as two of the league's 1-4 teams. In truth, the Arizona Cardinals gifted them a first win of the campaign with a catalogue of comical errors last weekend, but an under-pressure Brian Callahan cares not how they pick up results right now. Cam Ward continues to display flashes of exquisite arm talent and rare rookie poise in the pocket, while running back Tony Pollard has become a central figure to the Titans offense with the 10th most touches of any player in the NFL this season at 91.

Geno Smith had threatened to lead one of the NFL's most explosive passing attacks when he out-duelled Maye in a Week One win over the Patriots. But he has since been marred by erroneous throws and a porous offensive line that see him enter Sunday having thrown nine interceptions and taken 16 sacks through five games. The loss of star tight end Brock Bowers to a knee injury has been a defining dent to Chip Kelly's offense, with Michael Mayer likely to inherit more snaps in his absence. It could meanwhile prove a day for opportunity for rookie running back Ashton Jeanty against a Titans defense allowing the third-most rushing yards per game.

San Francisco 49ers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers - KO 9.25pm, Sky Sports NFL & Part Main Event:

The San Francisco 49ers may be lacking a decisive scoring punch as the fifth-worst red zone offense in the league and and 11th worst scoring offense overall, but Christian McCaffrey is back. McCaffrey topped the NFL in scrimmage yards and touches in 2023 as the focal point of a 49ers offense ranked first in red zone touchdowns, before managing just four appearances in 2024 due to Achilles and knee issues, raising concerns over his ability to rediscover the same juice upon his return. But with a full offseason programme behind him, a healthy McCaffrey leads the NFL with 669 scrimmage yards and 130 touches, while ranking sixth among all players with 387 receiving yards, leaving him on course to break the record for most receiving yards in a season by a running back.

How the Buccaneers would love to have their own multi-purpose running back available in Bucky Irving, who missed last weekend's win over the Seattle Seahawks through shoulder and foot injuries. Irving has rushed for 237 yards from 71 carries so far this season, alongside 19 catches from all 19 of his targets for 193 yards and two scores. Rachaad White stepped in nicely in his absence against Seattle with two rushing touchdowns and 71 total yards from scrimmage in an offense now directed by Egbuka.

Highlights from the Week 5 matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks during the 2025 NFL season

Cincinnati Bengals @ Green Bay Packers - KO 9.25pm, Sky Sports+:

Every ascending quarterback needs his 'guy'; Romeo Doubs may have established himself as Jordan Love's 'guy' in Green Bay. Doubs is coming out of the bye week on the back of his three-touchdown game in the 40-40 tie with the Dallas Cowboys, having nudged ahead of Love's most trusted target on the outside. There is a fascinating case of receiver rotation at Lambeau Field, where Matt LaFleur of late has worked between a committee of pass-catching options out of which nobody has quite emerged as a Davante Adams-esque standout No 1. But it is Doubs who has garnered the largest target share outside of tight end Tucker Kraft as one of the league's most underrated, subtly-deadly route-runners. He now takes on a Bengals defense ranked fourth against the pass.

For Cincinnati, their roll of the dice begins when 40-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco makes his first start after arriving via a trade from the Cleveland Browns earlier this week. The Bengals are fighting to keep their season afloat as they wait on the return of Joe Burrow from a turf toe injury expected to keep him out until December, at least. Jake Browning was a turnover machine in his short cameo as starter, leaving Zac Taylor with no choice but to take a chance on finding a short-term solution. Ja'Marr Chase was running on thin patience in fear of another wasted campaign, and the defense has plummeted in the post-Lou Anarumo era with little in the way of compensation for its stuttering attack. Flacco was a Comeback Player of the Year in Cleveland not so long ago; can he keep Cincinnati's playoff aspirations intact?

Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs - KO 1.20am Monday morning, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event:

By now the Kansas City Chiefs are buckled up for an imperfect season where sustained momentum will be difficult to come by, but where they know all too well how to survive. There have been flickers of life to a much-maligned offense in recent weeks, particularly via the return of Xavier Worthy as a missed injection of expansion by way of deep routes and Andy Reid's desire to utilise him in yards-after-catch situations. His status on Sunday was questioned in mid-week as he missed practice, but the Chiefs look a different threat with him on the field. Sunday's game against the Lions will notably mark the last game of Rashee Rice's suspension; Patrick Mahomes is about to get his star receiver back.

As a power struggle looms in the AFC and as the Super Bowl champion Eagles endure a wobble, suddenly the Detroit Lions have an opportunity to assert themselves as favourites to win it all. Jared Goff was swarmed by the Green Bay Packers in Week One, but has since quashed concerns over the post-Ben Johnson era by leading the league's top-ranked scoring offense once more. He is ranked first with a completion percentage of 75.2 having gone 109 of 145 passing for 1,187 yards and 12 touchdowns to two interceptions with a passer rating of 120.7 through five weeks. He is diagnosing defenses, he is throwing with elite anticipation, he is swerving negative plays, he is controlling the tempo and the line of scrimmage, and he is maximising the talent around him. But a word on Jameson Williams and his Shaheed-esque role; more volume, please.

Highlights from the Week 5 match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2025 NFL season

News around the league

​ ​​​​​​ Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice again this week as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury

Ravens quarterback missed practice again this week as he continues to nurse a hamstring injury The Bengals acquired veteran quarterback Joe Flacco in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, before naming him starter over Jake Browning.

in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, before naming him starter over Jake Browning. Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr has been suspended six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy

has been suspended six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing drugs policy The Ravens traded edge rusher Odafe Oweh to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for safety Alohi Gilman and a fifth-round pick

to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for safety Alohi Gilman and a fifth-round pick Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon was fined $100k by the team for his sideline altercation with Arizona running back Emari Demercado

was fined $100k by the team for his sideline altercation with Arizona running back Emari Demercado Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was fined $250k for giving the middle finger to fans during Sunday's win over the Jets

was fined $250k for giving the middle finger to fans during Sunday's win over the Jets The Jags traded cornerback Tyson Campbell to the Browns for cornerback Greg Newsome II

to the Browns for cornerback Free agent safety CJ Gardner-Johnson signed with the Ravens practice squad

Who said what?

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield: "Early on in my career, it was 'cocky, immature.' Now it's 'moxie' and 'he's a dog'. Same s***, different day. As long as you play well, they change the narrative, but you've just got to be yourself, and I've always been like that."

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on Chargers QB Justin Herbert: "He's done a phenomenal job within his career this far. I hope he has a long career. I know everyone wants to do the comparisons with all the dudes that were in my draft class, but all you can do is be happy for the guys, where they're at in their life of football and wish the best for them."

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders: "I'm in a great mental space overall. So I would say you tend to get a little bit more excited when you see a light at the end of the tunnel, for sure. Whatever my role is here, I'm thankful. I'm happy just to do that."

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on facing the Lions: "This is extremely important. There's no way around it. This is a really good football team. They play extremely hard. We have to match their intensity. We have to match that mentality."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott on QB Josh Allen: "He's the human eraser. That's what I refer to him as. He makes things go when there's nothing there to be had."

Panthers RB Rico Dowdle's warning to Cowboys defense: "Better buckle up."

Broncos head coach Sean Payton on Jets head coach Aaron Glenn: "He's a tremendous coach. He was a huge asset to us in New Orleans. I've said this before, as a head coach you love to see guys get these opportunities. Aaron's getting things built there."

Look away now Emari Demercado! The Arizona Cardinals running back fumbles a wide-open 72-yard touchdown for a touchback

Essential Reading

The Broncos lost Hall of Famers in Peyton Manning and Von Miller, but they arrive in London with a new dynamic duo leading their return to contention.

Gabi Bankhardt is Samba. She is Bossa Nova. She is Christ the Redeemer and she is Carnival. She is the favelas. She is churrasco and she is Copacabana. She is mutirão.

Meet the face of Brazilian Flag Football inspiring the next generation of Latin American boys and girls.

Ireland's time has come. And history beckons for an ascending powerhouse of American football's globe-trotting chapter.

Benson Jerry. The kid with the fancy footwork. The kid who borrowed 30p for the bus. The kid who had never tried lasagne. The kid who had never flown. The no-longer-a-kid becoming the inspiration kids like him never had.

Sky Sports NFL's new series 'NFL to the World' shines a light on stories of how American Football has expanded beyond the borders of the United States; we meet Geraint Griffiths, the man leading Wheelchair American Football's pursuit of a dream place at the Paralympics.

As the 2025 NFL season gets under way, the Sky Sports NFL team make their picks - from their MVP favourites to their Super Bowl matchups...

