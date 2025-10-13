Kansas City Chiefs 30-17 Detroit Lions: Patrick Mahomes leads side to win as Brian Branch punches JuJu Smith-Schuster

Patrick Mahomes threw for 257 yards and three touchdowns, scrambled for another score, and led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 30-17 victory over the ailing Detroit Lions on Sunday night in a game that ended with a fistfight among players.

Mahomes had tried to give Brian Branch a high-five after the final whistle, and the Lions safety walked right by him. Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took umbrage and had words with Branch, who delivered a punch to set off the brief melee. It took players and coaches from both teams to break up the skirmish and clear the field.

"It is what it is. You just kind of move on. We won the football game," Mahomes said.

Branch was frustrated about officials not noticing players clashing with each other, claiming Smith-Schuster hit him at one point during the game.

"I did a little childish thing, but I'm tired of people doing stuff in between the play and refs don't catch it," he said.

"They were trying to bully me out there and I don't - I shouldn't have done it. It was childish."

Lions head coach Dan Campbell added: "I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable. It's not going to be accepted here. It's not what we do, it's not what we're about.

"I apologise to Coach [Andy] Reid and the Chiefs and [Juju Smith] Schuster. That's not okay, that's not what we do here. It's not going to be okay. He knows it. Our team knows it."

Marquise Brown had two touchdown receptions and Xavier Worthy had another for the Chiefs (3-3), who played a near-flawless game - no penalties, no turnovers - one week after a mistake-strewn, last-second loss at Jacksonville.

Kansas City also managed to hold in check the NFL's highest-scoring offense to snap Detroit's four-game winning streak. Jared Goff finished with 203 yards passing for the Lions (4-2), though he did connect with Jameson Williams and Sam LaPorta for scores. Amon-Ra St. Brown was held to 45 yards receiving and Jahmyr Gibbs needed 17 carries to gain just 65 yards.

Detroit was intent on trying to grind down the Chiefs' defense and keep their potent offense off the field. The Lions did a good job on the opening drive, too. They ran 15 plays over a span of nine minutes, 39 seconds, chewing up so much clock that Mahomes and company looked downright bored on the sideline.

Image: Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch punched Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster post-match

And it looked as if it would pay off when David Montgomery took a direct snap and threw to Goff, who powered into the end zone from 1 yard out for a touchdown.

But the officials came together to discuss the play, and even though nobody had thrown a flag, they eventually said Goff was not set - an illegal motion penalty. After a delay of game, the Lions had to settle for Jake Bates' chip-shot field goal.

Kansas City wasted no time answering. marching 70 yards in eight plays. Mahomes hit three different targets on the drive, and Worthy hauled in a 6-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-goal to give the Chiefs the lead.

Image: Patrick Mahomes has 302 career touchdown passes, including the postseason, becoming the quickest player in NFL history to reach the 300 mark

The back-and-forth continued throughout the first half: The Lions went the other way with Williams grabbing a 22-yard pass to give them the lead back, and the Chiefs answered with Mahomes scoring on a keeper for a 13-10 edge at halftime.

But a banged-up Lions defense missing cornerbacks D.J. Reed, Terrion Arnold and Avonte Maddox couldn't slow down the Chiefs, who are finding their offensive mojo again just in time to get suspended wide receiver Rashee Rice back next week.

They roared downfield on the opening drive of the second half, this time with Brown hauling in the touchdown catch to extend the lead.

When the Lions finally answered behind a flurry of passes to St. Brown and a nifty toss to LaPorta in the end zone, Kansas City rolled right back downfield as Brown pulled in another touchdown reception for a 27-17 lead. Detroit proceeded to go three-and-out, and the Chiefs put the game away from there.

