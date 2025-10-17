NFL gameday guide: Drake Maye has ignited New England Patriots in post-Tom Brady era

The New England Patriots have an MVP-contender quarterback, the Atlanta Falcons might have the best player in football, and the NFL prepares to close the curtain on its latest London visit. We look ahead to Sunday in Week Seven of the 2025 NFL season...

Editor's note...

Unearthing a franchise quarterback in the NFL can define entire eras. The job security of coaches and general managers hinges on their hunt for a stalwart passer. Hall of Fame-level talent can go to waste should an organisation fail to provide its needle-moving pilot under center.

There are anomalies to the rule, of course. Sure, Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are proving that good coaching is essential. And right now, Daniel Jones is evidence of what elite offensive line play can do. But in large, a team cannot win in the NFL without finding its answer at the most important position in all of sport.

The Green Bay Packers have boasted a seamless transition from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love; show offs. The Denver Broncos believe they have their successor to Peyton Manning in Bo Nix. The New England Patriots might have finally found a solution to their post-Tom Brady slump; it doesn't get much tougher than replacing the man who led your team to six Super Bowl wins.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports NFL's Jason Bell and Ndamukong Suh give their take on whether a Super Bowl could take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after Jerry Jones supported the idea of it going abroad

Drake Maye has thrust himself into the MVP conversation at Foxboro as one of the league's most efficient and destructive splash play quarterbacks amid a sophomore surge for the No 3 pick at the 2024 Draft. His rookie campaign was hindered by broken-down plays and erratic errors in a bid to create magic in the face of chaos, but year two has seen him take command of Mike Vrabel's offense to guide New England to a 4-2 start at the top of the AFC East.

Maye just threw for 261 yards and three touchdowns with a passer rating of 140.1 in Week Six's 25-19 win over the New Orleans Saints, marking his fifth successive game of at least 200 passing yards and a passer rating upwards of 100. He became the fifth quarterback aged 23 or younger to achieve the feat behind Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Dan Marino.

It arrived on the back of his breakout win over Josh Allen and his Super Bowl-contending Buffalo Bills to underline a long-lost divisional duel in the East; for context, the Bills have won five straight AFC East titles since Brady left to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He is currently the best deep passer in football. In an era that has seen defenses shift to umbrella and two-high coverages to eradicate explosive plays downfield, Maye leads the league in completion rate (76.9 per cent) and passer rating (157.9) on passes of 20-plus yards - the best through six weeks since NextGen Stats began in 2016. Nobody in the league is doing what Maye is doing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Drake Maye starred as the Patriots took down the Bills in Week Five

The poster image to his season so far is an absurd fade pass while rolling to his right against the Bills, throwing Stefon Diggs open with flawless precision and arm strength. It was perfection, representing a season in which he is gaming with funky arm angles, landing obscene moon balls in the hands of his target and feasting off-platform.

Through six weeks he is 131 of 179 passing for a second-ranked completion percentage of 73.2, a fifth-ranked 1,522 yards and 10 touchdowns to two interceptions with a fourth-ranked passer rating of 112.5 while leading a sixth-ranked passing attack. After Cam Newton, Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and some Jacoby Brissett, the Patriots have themselves a quarterback.

Benedict's Stats corner

Sky Sports statistician - and Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange breaks down some of the key stats heading into Sunday...

A win for Trevor Lawrence in London on Sunday would be his fifth international game victory, breaking a tie with Tom Brady for most international wins in NFL history.

in London on Sunday would be his fifth international game victory, breaking a tie with Tom Brady for most international wins in NFL history. With victory over the Raiders, Patrick Mahomes would win his 93rd career game and break his tie with Peyton Manning for the most wins by any quarterback before turning 30 years old.

would win his 93rd career game and break his tie with Peyton Manning for the most wins by any quarterback before turning 30 years old. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey needs 90 receiving yards to join Marshall Faulk, Lenny Moore, Marcus Allen and Tiki Barber as the only players in NFL history with at least 5,000 rushing and 5,000 receiving yards.

needs 90 receiving yards to join Marshall Faulk, Lenny Moore, Marcus Allen and Tiki Barber as the only players in NFL history with at least 5,000 rushing and 5,000 receiving yards. Last season Saquon Barkley was contacted at or behind the line of scrimmage on 27.8 per cent of his rushes, whereas this year that has jumped to 38.9 per cent this season, the fourth-highest mark among NFL running backs.

was contacted at or behind the line of scrimmage on 27.8 per cent of his rushes, whereas this year that has jumped to 38.9 per cent this season, the fourth-highest mark among NFL running backs. The Browns have yet to score more than 17 points in a game in 2025, the longest streak by any team to begin a season since the Jaguars also had six to begin 2014.

have yet to score more than 17 points in a game in 2025, the longest streak by any team to begin a season since the Jaguars also had six to begin 2014. The Colts have scored points on 59 consecutive drives that have reached the red zone, one drive short of tying the 2013-2014 Broncos (60) for the longest streak by any team in the last 30 years.

have scored points on 59 consecutive drives that have reached the red zone, one drive short of tying the 2013-2014 Broncos (60) for the longest streak by any team in the last 30 years. The Packers have spent 74 per cent of game time with a lead this season, the most of any NFL team.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Week 7 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2025 season.

What to look out for on Sunday

Los Angeles Rams @ Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium - KO 2.30pm, Sky Sports NFL & Sky Sports+

Ventrell Miller spent training camp battling it out with Devin Lloyd for the starting linebacker job with the Jacksonville Jaguars. It would be a motivated Lloyd who prevailed, before launching what is proving to be a career-year as the league-leader in interceptions and takeaways having seen the Jags decline the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. Lloyd, though, has not made the trip to London due to a calf injury, meaning Miller gets his chance.

The Los Angeles Rams have injury concerns of their own as they stare at the prospect of being without star wide receiver Puka Nacua, who suffered an ankle problem in last week's win over the Baltimore Ravens. Nacua had entered Week Five as the league leader in both receptions (52) and receiving yards (588), before being overtaken by Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the latter. A Davante Adams, Kyren Williams, Matthew Stafford trio isn't bad insurance.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports NFL's Ndamukong Suh and Phoebe Schecter discuss whether we should expect more from Jacksonville Jaguar QB Trevor Lawrence.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Minnesota Vikings - KO 6pm, Sky Sports NFL

So often in recent years the Eagles have boasted widely-coveted depth to their pass rush, lined with stalwarts and disruptors across the board. It isn't quite the case this season. Having lost Josh Sweat in free agency, traded Bryce Huff and seen Brandon Graham retire in the offseason, they just saw in-season signing Za'Darius Smith announce his shock retirement. Nolan Smith Jr meanwhile remains on injured reserve, along with Ogbo Okoronkwo.

Carson Wentz is primed to make his fourth straight start at quarterback for the Vikings after JJ McCarthy admitted this week his ankle was not yet "100 per cent". Wentz is 2-1 as starter having thrown for 759 yards and five touchdowns to two interceptions, but suffered a shoulder injury in Minnesota's win over the Cleveland Browns in London.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ndamukong Suh talks about the Philadelphia Eagles' struggles and believes something in the organisation is an issue.

New England Patriots @ Tennessee Titans - KO 6pm, Sky Sports+

Sunday awaits as the first look at the Tennessee Titans since the organisation fired head coach Brian Callahan in the wake of their 1-5 start. Senior offensive assistant Mike McCoy takes over as interim coach as the man tasked with steering a season that should priortiise learning what Tennessee have in No 1 pick quarterback Cam Ward, who has been a sole plus in an otherwise bleak and toothless campaign. It also beckons as a reunion between Patriots head coach Vrabel and his old team, who fired him in January 2024. While Drake leads a bubbling passing attack, the Patriots and Titans meet as two of the league's worst running offenses.

New York Giants @ Denver Broncos - KO 9.05pm, Sky Sports+

In case the NFL had forgotten, Andrew Thomas is one of the best left tackles in football. The New York Giants blindside protector is the fourth-highest-graded offensive tackle in the NFL having not allowed a quarterback hit or sack through four games since his return from injury. New York's offensive line has been a fiercely-maligned long-term issue, but he is a monumental difference-maker, and now faces one of the league's most dynamic pass-rush tandems in Nik Bonitto - who tops the NFL with eight sacks - and Jonathan Cooper. Some think Cam Skattebo is Jaxson Dart's best friend; really, it is Andrew Thomas.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A huge fight erupted at the end of the match between Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs.

Washington Commanders @ Dallas Cowboys - KO 9.25pm, Sky Sports NFL & Part Main Event

The Dallas Cowboys defense is ranked worst in the league; the Washington Commanders ranks tied-second in rushing offense. Any guesses for how Kliff Kingsbury is about to attack Matt Eberflus? Dallas, in fact, sit dead last in total yards on defense, although Jerry Jones insists Eberflus is safe. The Cowboys continue to lead yards and points to such a manner that it is threatening to become another wasted year for Dak Prescott, who is second in passing yards having ignited his relationship with George Pickens.

Green Bay Packers @ Arizona Cardinals - KO 9.25PM, Sky Sports+ (stream)

Kyler Murray returned to practice on a limited basis for the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday, although his condition ahead of Sunday remains unclear. A foot injury ruled him out of the Week Six defeat to the Indianapolis Colts, during which backup Jacoby Brissett impressed by throwing for 320 yards and two touchdowns to one interception. It was an eye-opening stats line, with Murray having not thrown for 320 yards in a game since October 2022. What's more, the Cardinals' passing offense had ranked 30th behind Murray through the first five games of the season. For the Packers, it is the latest opportunity for first-round rookie Matthew Golden to stake his claim for a leading role in Jordan Love's passing options against a defense ranked fifth-worst in the pass.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports NFL panel debate whether the Baltimore Ravens still have a shot of making the playoffs this season.

Atlanta Falcons @ San Francisco 49ers - KO 1.10am Monday morning, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris called Bijan Robinson the best player in football. He might be. Atlanta's star running back leads the NFL with 822 scrimmage yards from just 107 touches at 7.7 yards per touch; Christian McCaffrey is his closest rival with 780 scrimmage yards from 154 touches. He is coming off 170 rushing yards and 68 receiving yards in Monday's win over the Bills.

The 49ers hope to be boosted by the return of tight end George Kittle, who has missed the last five games due to a hamstring injury. While the wait for Brock Purdy's return could last a week longer, Kittle reintroduces a crucial component to Kyle Shanahan's offense.

News around the league

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh expects quarterback Lamar Jackson to return post-bye week in Week Eight

to return post-bye week in Week Eight The Titans fired second-year head coach Brian Callahan after their 1-5 start to the season

after their 1-5 start to the season Lions safety Brian Branch was suspended for one game after punching Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster following Sunday night's defeat to Kansas City

was suspended for one game after punching Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster following Sunday night's defeat to Kansas City Safety CJ Gardner-Johnson was released from the Ravens practice squad just one week after signing in Baltimore

was released from the Ravens practice squad just one week after signing in Baltimore Rashee Rice is cleared to return to action after the Chiefs receiver missed the first six games of the season through suspension

is cleared to return to action after the Chiefs receiver missed the first six games of the season through suspension Jets receiver Garrett Wilson is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a knee injury

is expected to miss multiple weeks due to a knee injury Lions starting defensive tackle Alim McNeill is expected to play against the Buccaneers on Monday having been out since tearing his ACL in December

is expected to play against the Buccaneers on Monday having been out since tearing his ACL in December 49ers linebacker Fred Warner will miss the rest of the season after suffering a dislocated and broken ankle against the Bucs

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Aaron Rodgers fumed at his teammate after he hit the deck as the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrated a touchdown.

Who said what?

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa apologises for comments on players arriving late to meetings: "I've made a mistake and I'm owning up to that right now. I've talked to guys on the team about it, talked to the leaders about it, and they know my heart. They know that the intent was right."

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the prospect of a trade before the NFL deadline: "We have thought all along that if we see a way to improve this year with a trade at the deadline, then we'll take advantage of it. That's what we positioned ourselves with to start this year, to have ammunition to do things if we have an opportunity."

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Rashee Rice's return from suspension: "I know he's been working like crazy, the rule states that we can't work with him. He has been working out hard, and I think it's just a matter of getting him back in the swing."

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh counting on Jackson to keep season alive after return: "If I was on the couch with a psychiatrist right now, if I was spilling it, I would have to say I'm leaning really hard into that, really hard."

Titans QB Cam Ward on firing of Brian Callahan: "My job is to play quarterback, and my job is to help lead this team to wins. I am going to support whatever decision we make, and the guys in the locker room are going to support it."

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every London and European game as well as every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.