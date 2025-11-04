NFL: Arizona Cardinals beat Dallas Cowboys 27-17 as Marvin Harrison Jr stars and Jacoby Brissett delivers in Kyler Murray's absence

Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in the absence of Kyler Murray as the Arizona Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys 27-17 on Monday night.

Brissett made his third consecutive start after the week began with expectations of Murray, dealing with a foot injury, returning coming off the team's open week.

Instead, the Cardinals pivoted to Brissett, with head coach Jonathan Gannon saying Murray wasn't quite ready. Arizona (3-5) won for just the second time in the past 18 games when Murray didn't take at least five snaps or sat out entirely.

The Cowboys (3-5-1) couldn't build on the momentum of Sam Williams' blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone by Marshawn Kneeland, giving up long touchdown drives on Arizona's next two possessions on either side of halftime to fall behind 24-7.

Marvin Harrison had a career-high seven catches for 96 yards, including a four-yarder for the game's first touchdown. Tight end Trey McBride also had a 12-yard touchdown grab.

After their punt block and recovery for a score, the Cowboys gave up an average of 10.8 yards on the next 15 Arizona plays, including consecutive 16-yard passes right after the Dallas touchdown and Michael Wilson's 50-yard catch-and-run on the second play after halftime.

The Cowboys easily reached the Arizona seven with a first down on the game's first possession, but came away with nothing when Dak Prescott was sacked on fourth down by Josh Sweat, who had two of the five sacks on the Dallas quarterback. Calais Campbell also had two in his 250th career regular-season game.

Dallas, which lost consecutive games for the first time under first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer, totalled just three points on its first three drives inside the Arizona 25, leading to the 17-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys could have closed to within 14 with a field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter, but Prescott threw incomplete to CeeDee Lamb on fourth-and-three. Dallas was zero for three on fourth down.

The Cardinals lost Brissett's first two starts, but not because the 32-year-old veteran was ineffective. He was solid again, going 21 of 31 for 261 yards without an interception, giving him 860 yards, six touchdowns and one pick in three games without Murray.

Murray - the No 1 overall pick in 2019 - is 9-0 at AT&T Stadium, with state championships as a high school quarterback, two Big 12 titles with Oklahoma and a pair of victories over the Cowboys.

Well, Brissett is now 1-0 as a starter against Dallas.

The last hope for the Cowboys ended with their second lost fumble. Javonte Williams had the ball ripped out as he was going down on a short catch with less than five minutes to go.

Prescott had just one touchdown pass a week after having none as one of the league's best offenses was sluggish again. The scoring toss was a five-yarder in the fourth quarter for Ryan Flournoy's first career touchdown.

The Cardinals started the season 2-0 before losing five in a row by a total of 13 points. Gannon's first win as a head coach was against the Cowboys two years ago - part of a 1-8 start.

