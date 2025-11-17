Ja'Marr Chase: NFL suspend Cincinnati Bengals receiver for one game after spitting at Jalen Ramsey

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has been suspended without pay for one game for spitting on Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Chase spat on Ramsey during a confrontation in the fourth quarter of the Steelers' 34-12 win on Sunday. Ramsey then grabbed Chase by his face mask and punched him, which resulted in his ejection.

In announcing the suspension, the NFL said Chase was disciplined under a rule that applies to "any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship."

Chase denied having spat at Ramsey when speaking after the game, but a Cincinnati television station had video of the incident.

Chase will miss the Bengals' home game against New England this weekend, though he has the right to appeal the suspension.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said, before the league announced the suspension, that he had talked to Chase about the incident.

"It's like we are trying to make something out of this situation. It's the only thing that's kind of upset me as I'm sitting in here," Taylor said.

"For a guy that has done everything we can to build our organisation around, he's been awesome. Not perfect. I'm not perfect, trust me,

"I made plenty of mistakes yesterday people don't see on camera. Unfortunately his was.

"He's going to have to own up for that. That will be part of his journey."

It's the second time this season that the league has disciplined a player for spitting. Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter was initially suspended one game for spitting on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ahead of the season opener.

According to the NFL Players Association database, Chase will be docked at least $448,333,33 in base salary as a result of his suspension.

