NFL: Los Angeles Rams secure 34-7 victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers to move into sole possession of NFC lead

Davante Adams caught two of Matthew Stafford's three touchdown passes as the Los Angeles Rams moved into sole possession of the NFC with a 34-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night.

In front of the biggest crowd in SoFi Stadium history, Adams was on top form during the Rams' 31-point first half while the Buccaneers struggled to keep up and lost Baker Mayfield to a shoulder injury.

Rams' cornerback Cobie Durant returned his interception 50 yards to kickstart a dominant performance in the sixth consecutive victory for his side (9-2), who haven't lost since October 2.

Colby Parkinson also caught a touchdown pass from Stafford, who went 25 of 35 for 273 yards in his eighth consecutive interception-free game.

"It was a great atmosphere out there today," Stafford said. "Our fans did a great job showing up. Obviously, both sides of the ball gave them something to cheer about early and often, which was really cool."

Rams' duo Jared Verse and Kobie Turner had two sacks apiece for a defense that allowed just 193 yards as they jumped over defending champion Philadelphia (8-3) for the first overall seed with six games to play.

"The only (way) that would matter is if the season ended right now," Rams' coach Sean McVay said.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Do you remember who was in first place with six weeks left last year? Me neither. But this team has fun, and good football is fun, and when you're doing it with good people that you don't want to let down, that's really fun."

Mayfield had 60 total yards and threw two interceptions before spraining his left shoulder and sitting out the second half as the Buccaneers suffered their third straight loss.

Adams capped the Rams' 80-yard opening drive with a one-yard catch before Durant ripped the ball away from a juggling Cade Otton and returned it for his second career touchdown, with Kam Kinchens blocking Mayfield near the goal line to finish it.

The Bucs finally answered with a drive ending in Tez Johnson's 14-yard touchdown catch, but Los Angeles needed just four plays to score again, with Adams getting loose for a 24-yard touchdown.

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.