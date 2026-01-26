Super Bowl 2026: Kickoff time, teams, date, stadium, half-time show and how to watch live on Sky Sports

Super Bowl 60 is set. Just two teams remain as the 2025 NFL season reaches its conclusion - but who will lift the Lombardi Trophy?

Which teams are playing at Super Bowl 60?

The New England Patriots will face the Seattle Seahawks for the right to be crowned Super Bowl 60 champions.

New England booked their spot in the Super Bowl for the 12th time in franchise history by beating the Denver Broncos 10-7 in the AFC Championship Game. Mike Vrabel's side overcame the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs before defeating the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round after entering the postseason as AFC East division champions and the No 2 seed.

Seattle defeated the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in the NFC Championship Game to reach the Super Bowl for the fourth time. They entered the playoffs as the No 1 seed before storming to a 41-6 win over the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

It awaits as a rematch of Super Bowl 49, when the Patriots emerged 28-24 winners at the end of the 2014 season after Malcolm Butler's famous goalline interception in the final seconds.

When and where is Super Bowl 60?

The NFL will stage the 60th edition of the Super Bowl on Sunday February 8 at Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California.

It will be the second time the Super Bowl has been played at Levi's Stadium following on from Super Bowl 50 in 2016 as the Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers 24-10, and the third in the San Francisco Bay Area after the 49ers beat the Miami Dolphins 38-16 at Super Bowl XIX at the end of the 1984 campaign.

Patriots vs Seahawks Patriots Seahawks Head coach Mike Vrabel Mike Macdonald 2025 record 14-3 (1st in AFC East) 14-3 (1st in NFC West) Super Bowl wins 6 1 Last Super Bowl appearance 2019 2015

What time is kickoff?

The Super Bowl has typically kicked off at 11.30pm UK time, with the half-time show usually around 1am.

Who is performing at half-time?

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny will become the first ever solo Latino artist to headline the Super Bowl half-time show.

"It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown... this is for my people, my culture, and our history," he said.

Kendrick Lamar headlined the most-watched Super Bowl half-time show in history in New Orleans last year as 133.5m viewers tuned in to see the 22-time Grammy-winning rapper take aim at Drake, surpassing Michael Jackson's record of 133.4m in 1993.

Who won the Super Bowl last year?

The Philadelphia Eagles entered the 2025 campaign as Super Bowl champions after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to deny Andy Reid's side a historic third straight title at Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Nick Sirianni's side were eliminated during the Wild Card round of the playoffs as they suffered a 23-19 loss to the 49ers.

What is the Super Bowl logo?

The logo for Super Bowl LX features the iconic Golden Gate Bridge as well as giving a nod to the San Francisco Bay either side of the Lombardi Trophy.

Who has won the most Super Bowls?

The Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers both lead the way with six Super Bowl victories apiece, New England famously winning three in four seasons from 2001-2004 followed by three more between 2014-2018.

Of the NFL's 32 teams, 12 have never won a Super Bowl while the Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars are the only four teams to have never even played in one.

The Chiefs entered the season having featured in five of the last six Super Bowls, winning three having also reached seven straight AFC Championship Games and won more games in a seven-year period than any team in NFL history. They missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

Route to the Super Bowl

AFC Championship Game:

NFC Championship Game:

AFC Divisional Round:

NFC Divisional Round:

AFC Wild Card round:

First-round bye: (1) Denver Broncos

NFC Wild Card round:

First-round bye: (1) Seattle Seahawks

