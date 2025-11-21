NFL gameday guide: Caleb Williams was labelled the next Patrick Mahomes - can he announce himself with Chicago Bears playoff spot?

Matthew Stafford continues his MVP charge, Shedeur Sanders makes his first start and Caleb Williams resumes his playoff march. We look ahead to Sunday in Week 12 of the NFL season...

Editor's note...

It feels like Caleb Williams has been in the NFL for an age, such has been the unyielding spotlight, such has been the scrutiny and the fluctuating success in the face of the metaphorical alarm clock.

Football so often demands immediacy, particularly of a long-time consensus No 1 NFL Draft pick, particularly when it comes to a Chicago Bears organisation long-longing for direction. In reality, Williams is still just mid-way through his sophomore season, and still forging what Chicago is desperate to become a prosperous long-time marriage with first-year head coach Ben Johnson.

He will be the first to admit it hasn't been all glitter and marvel, but Williams has the Bears on course to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2021.

What can you access in our gameday guide? The biggest storylines

Latest news around the NFL

What to watch live on Sky Sports

The best stats

Best quotes from around the league

NFL game clips and highlights

Essential reading content

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the NFL game between Chicago Bears and Cincinnati Bengals

Chicago are 7-3 having won seven of their last eight to take top spot in the NFC North, with five of their victories coming by way of fourth-quarter comebacks. As a result, Williams now holds the franchise record for most single-season fourth-quarter comebacks by a quarterback, surpassing Jay Cutler.

It serves a sign of Bears resilience and a winners' resolve, but so too a warning sign of wins that could have been losses and why there is still a job to be done on the home stretch to January.

Williams recently welcomed the nickname 'Iceman' after Johnson described him as having 'ice in his veins' during Chicago's 24-20 comeback win over the New York Giants in Week 10. Johnson has started to dig into the cauldron of tricks that earned him a maiden head coach job, and moments of the magic that earned Williams No 1 spot in the Draft have been surfacing, Both, though, know there is a long way to go.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Week 12 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans during the 2025 NFL season

The former USC quarterback is 194 of 325 for 2,329 yards (13th), and 13 touchdowns to four interceptions, while rushing for 272 yards and three scores to put him on the path towards a career-year. He has also, though, seen his completion percentage slip to 59.7 having hit the 60 per cent mark just four times, while his passer rating has fallen marginally below 90 to 89.9 and his on-target pass percentage ranks second-worst, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Pittsburgh Steelers await next as one the most daunting pass rushes Williams has faced yet this season, sitting third in sacks, 11th in pressure rate and fourth in blitz percentage, and yet last in passing yards allowed per game.

"They've got some werewolves on the outside," said Bears coach Ben Johnson.

Williams' sack-escaping wizardry and off-script artistry has grown, and continues to grow, in prominence and impact from his rookie campaign, but accuracy inconsistencies are still to be ironed out. But he appears to be on his way.

Sentiment means little at this level, but there will be a special moment on Sunday as Williams gears up to face Aaron Rodgers, a man he idolised growing up.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Inside the Huddle podcast, Neil Reynolds and Phoebe Schecter discuss whether developments in aviation could help pave the way for the creation of a European division in the NFL

"I think there are probably a couple quarterbacks in the world that have been able to spin the ball the way that he does," Williams said. "Growing up as a kid, when you find and realise how hard it is to play this position, you admire some of the things he's been able to do over this long career he's had."

Rodgers, whose availability is still unconfirmed due to a wrist injury, famously claimed he 'owned' the Bears during his time with the Green Bay Packers. The prospect of this being his final trip to Soldier Field serves as some added motivation.

"There's incentive for every opponent, but I have enjoyed many a Sunday and Monday and Thursdays in that city," he said.

Benedict's stats corner

Sky Sports statistician - and Buffalo Bills fan - Benedict Bermange breaks down some of the key stats heading into Sunday...

The Jets are the only NFL team to use the same starting offensive line unit in every game this season, having used 42 different starting offensive line combinations in the five seasons prior to 2025

Over their last five games, the Ravens have allowed 14.8 points per game while adding nine sacks and five interceptions, having allowed 35.4 points per game with just six sacks and one interception in their first five games of the season

Drake Maye leads qualifying passers in completion percentage this season at 71.9, with the only Patriot to ever lead the league in completion percentage being Tom Brady in his MVP season of 2007

Dating back to last season, the Giants have lost 11 straight road games, the longest streak in franchise history

Aaron Jones is 70 scrimmage yards away from reaching 10,000 in his career and joining the other four active running backs with at least 10,000 scrimmage yards - Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Saquon Barkley

Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 1146 receiving yards this season which equates to 44.8 per cent of the Seahawks' total receiving yards this season, the highest percentage for any player after 10 games in a season since Brandon Marshall's 45.9 per cent for the Bears in 2012

The Browns have forced 38 negative rushing attempts this season (excluding kneel downs), the most in the NFL

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Neil Reynolds and Phoebe Schecter dicuss whether the Dallas Cowboys can make the play-offs ahead of a season defining week against the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs

Subscribe to Inside the Huddle

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What to watch on Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Chicago Bears - KO 6pm, Sky Sports NFL & Part Main Event

Darnell Washington told Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St Brown's podcast this week that he currently weighs 311lbs - 311LBS! It came on the back of the run of the week in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers tight end brutally stiff-arming one Cincinnati Bengals defender, steam-rolling a second and then head-butting a third as if he was the Juggernaut from the Marvel world. The Steelers sideline erupted, so too the world of NFL. Washington has had 18 catches this season, and no more than four in a game; Arthur Smith would be wise to utilise him more. For the purposes of polar bear-esque demolition, fans of all teams are pleading with him to.

Minnesota Vikings @ Green Bay Packers - KO 6pm, Sky Sports Football

How do you support a young quarterback enduring some turbulence? You call on a safe pair of hands in the backfield for a trip to Lambeau Field. Or, rather, a return to Lambeau Field for former Green Bay Packer running back Aaron Jones, who has rushed for 195 yards since returning from injury that kept him out for much of October. Green Bay have lost two of their last three as the definition of a team that plays to its opponent's level, good or bad. Jordan Love has all the talent to lead a Super Bowl charge; time for him and his frustrating offense to underline their threat and take control of the NFC North over the festive period.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on Inside the Huddle, Neil Reynolds and Phoebe Schecter discuss whether the Kansas City Chiefs can get their season back on track with a win against the Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Arizona Cardinals - KO 9.05pm, Sky Sports Football

The Jaguars believe. They have given themselves an opportunity to reach the playoffs for just the fifth time since the beginning of the century. Liam Coen's side delivered what they hope can prove a postseason resurgence last week when they humiliated the Los Angeles Chargers 35-6 to move to 6-4, with winnable matchups against the Cardinals and Titans to come. The running game was a staple of their success over the Chargers as they rushed for 192 yards and four touchdowns, as well as converting five of six red zone opportunities. Long-lost efficiency must stay put, not to mention a cut down on penalties that saw them flagged just once for five yards in Week 11.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Dallas Cowboys - KO 9.25pm, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event

All eyes return to Philadelphia's rickety offense as it enters the week ranked fifth-worst in passing yards and 25th in total yards, while ranking fourth-worst in third down conversion rate. Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo has come under fire for his conservative approach, with a Philly defensive masterclass limiting the Detroit Lions to just nine points in last week's win. The dropback passing game remains an issue, but we have been here before when it comes to the champions, who continue to find ways to win. Trade acquisition Jaelan Phillips has emerged as an immediate difference-maker for Vic Fangio, with Dak Prescott in his sights next.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best plays so far this season the link-up between Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for the Kansas City Chiefs

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints - KO 9.25pm, Sky Sports+ (stream)

The Atlanta Falcons begin their campaign to keep their playoff hopes alive after starting quarterback Michael Penix Jr was ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury requiring surgery. Kirk Cousins will take his place under center with the Falcons 3-7, riding a five-game losing streak and sitting third in the NFC South. Rookie quarterback Tyler Shough is looking for his second straight win for New Orleans after showing early signs of a strong rapport with Chris Olave in his win over the Falcons.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Los Angeles Rams - KO 1.20am Monday morning, Sky Sports NFL & Main Event

Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams have a case for being the best team in the NFL right now having just taken down the rampant Seattle Seahawks to move to 8-2 while boasting the league's sixth-best scoring offense and second-best scoring defense with one of football's most accomplished rosters. Matthew Stafford is in MVP form with 27 touchdown passes to just two interceptions, Puka Nacua is fourth in receiving yards and Davante Adams is ranked first in touchdown catches. It is difficult to see where the Rams can be hurt. Over to you, Baker Mayfield.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Week 11 matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Miami Dolphins

News around the league

The Browns named Shedeur Sanders as their starting QB against the Raiders

as their starting QB against the Raiders Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr requires season-ending surgery on a knee injury

requires season-ending surgery on a knee injury Steelers HC Mike Tomlin said Aaron Rodgers would not need surgery on his fractured wrist and his status for Sunday's game against the Bears is day-by-day

would not need surgery on his fractured wrist and his status for Sunday's game against the Bears is day-by-day Giants QB Jaxson Dart is on course to return after missing last weekend's loss to the Packers through concussion

is on course to return after missing last weekend's loss to the Packers through concussion Ravens QB Lamar Jackson missed practice on Wednesday for the second straight week, this time with an ankle injury

missed practice on Wednesday for the second straight week, this time with an ankle injury Bengals QB Joe Burrow was a full participant at practice on Wednesday for the first time since his turf toe injury suffered on September 14

was a full participant at practice on Wednesday for the first time since his turf toe injury suffered on September 14 Jets CB Kris Boyd said on Wednesday he was starting to breathe on his own after being shot in Manhattan

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Drake Maye may have finally filled the gap left by Tom Brady for the New England Patriots - check out his best plays so far!

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Who said what?

Cam Newton on the Patriots being top of the AFC East: "It has fool's gold written all over it. Cubic zirconia. Middle of the mall. And yes, is Drake Maye playing good football? ... Absolutely."

Patriots QB Drake Maye's response to Newton: "I don't even know what show he's on. I think they get paid to make remarks and make certain comments."

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy on his mixed from: "I kind of make the analogy of just a cork about to come off a bottle. I feel like it's really close."

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts on criticism of him: "I'm not surprised by anything. This is kind of the nature of the position."

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders ahead of first start: "I like pressure in life. I'm just excited for everything. So, I feel like I'm the guy. I know I'm the guy, but you just have to be able to see. The game got to speak."

Essential Reading

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles continue to face scrutiny despite remaining on course in the defense of their Super Bowl crown.

Meet Jacquelyn Dahl, the agent of Patrick Mahomes searching for the future Olympic stars of Flag Football.

"I think that female flag football players are going to be the icons of LA 2028, it's happening."

Meet Samuel Oram-Jones, the old team-mate of George Russell and Max Verstappen who left racing and built an American football career spanning Nashville, Tokyo, Prague and Berlin.

Gabi Bankhardt is Samba. She is Bossa Nova. She is Christ the Redeemer and she is Carnival. She is the favelas. She is churrasco and she is Copacabana. She is mutirao.

Meet the face of Brazilian Flag Football inspiring the next generation of Latin American boys and girls.

Benson Jerry. The kid with the fancy footwork. The kid who borrowed 30p for the bus. The kid who had never tried lasagne. The kid who had never flown. The no-longer-a-kid becoming the inspiration kids like him never had.

Watch the 2025 NFL season live on Sky Sports, including every minute of the playoffs and Super Bowl LX; Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.