Paris 2024 Olympics: Tom Daley to lead Team GB divers at fifth games

Tom Daley won gold for Great Britain at Tokyo 2020

Tom Daley will make his fifth appearance at an Olympic Games this summer after Team GB selected their first eight divers for Paris 2024.

Daley will partner Noah Williams in the 10m Synchro pairs as he attempts to defend the Olympic title he won at Tokyo with then partner Matty Lee.

Paris 2024 will be 16 years on from when Daley made his Olympic debut at Beijing 2008 as a 14-year-old.

Since emerging as a global talent in 2007, Daley has been a serial medallist at major competitions; he's a five-time European champion, four-time World champion and an Olympic gold medallist to go with three bronze medals.

While Daley will compete at his fifth Olympics in Paris, 3m Springboard diver Jack Laugher makes his fourth games.

Andrea Spendolini-Sireix, daughter of First Dates star, chef and restauranteur Fred Sireix will compete at her second Olympics after a hugely successful 2024 so far which has seen her already win a team gold and two individual bronze medals at the World Championships in January.

Team GB Chef de Mission Mark England said: "There is a fantastic mix of youth and experience within the squad, and I am delighted to welcome Olympic Champions Jack and Tom back to Team GB for a fourth and fifth Games respectively.

"Congratulations to Tom in particular who becomes the first British diver to compete at five Olympic Games, a remarkable achievement."

