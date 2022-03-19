Midlands Grand National: Further big-race success for Ireland as Screaming Colours delivers for Conor Orr and William Durkan

It was another big-race Irish success on British soil as Screaming Colours and Conor Orr landed the £150,000 Midlands Grand National for trainer William Durkan on Saturday.

The duo came cruising into contention in the final half-mile for the Sandyford trainer, picking up the lead with three fences to take from El Paso Wood and Philip Armson.

From there, the only obstacles for Orr and Screaming Colours (12/1) were in front of them as they picked up at the final two fences and pulled clear to take the Uttoxeter feature by ten lengths.

Ireland also had the second with the Denis Hogan-trained Young Dev filling the runner-up spot for young rider Michael McDonagh, who guided Banbridge to Cheltenham Festival success on Friday in the Martin Pipe Conditional Handicap Hurdle.

Favourite Time To Get Up could never really get into contention and stayed on to finish third for Jonjo O'Neill Sr and Jr, with long-time leader El Paso Wood, an 80/1 outsider, back in fourth.

Image: Saint Palais and Harry Bannister lands another big handicap at Uttoxeter for trainer Richard Bandey.

Earlier on the card, Saint Palais stepped back in grade and up in form with a dominant success in the Trinity Create Novices' Handicap Chase for Harry Bannister and trainer Richard Bandey.

Always handy throughout, the five-year-old novice chaser made a jumping error at four out to leave him in behind the leaders but Bannister galvanised his mount who went clear between the final two fences.

He again was not fluent at the last but had enough in the tank to pull away again at the finish, with over three lengths back to Gustavian in second and Midnight River in third.

Image: Beauport flies over a hurdle at Uttoxeter en route to victory under Jordan Nailor.

Beauport and Jordan Nailor ended a frustrating run of seconds as they took the Optimum Pay Handicap Hurdle for the Nigel Twiston-Davies team.

The six-year-old led down the home straight but was never travelling as well as the highly-touted Boothill for Harry Fry, who was always going well under Sean Bowen.

But as he loomed up menacingly at the final flight, Boothill blundered and lost a length as well as momentum, which was enough for Beauport to hold off the late charge for a narrow success.