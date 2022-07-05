Lancashire Oaks: Rab Havlin's five-day suspension for careless riding on Free Wind rescinded by BHA

Rab Havlin's controversial five-day ban for his ride on Free Wind in the Lancashire Oaks has been rescinded without appeal by the British Horseracing Authority.

The ban was handed to him by stewards at Haydock on Saturday, who stated that Havlin had "persisted and committed for his run into an insufficient gap which was only briefly viable between the running rail and Eshaada", which caused "considerable interference" to several runners in the race.

That decision was greeted with shock by Havlin - who stated he would be appealing the ban - as well as several jockeys in the weighing room.

And following a review from the BHA, the decision was made on Tuesday to rescind that ban, whilst adding that no charges would be made against any other jockey, including Jim Crowley who took the ride on Eshaada.

Havlin was pleased with the decision and told the PA news agency: "I'm very pleased we didn't have to go through the appeals process, it would have been a waste of everybody's time really, so I'm very happy with the outcome and we just move forward now.

"Luckily there is not a scratch on the filly (Free Wind) and she seems none the worse for it, so we move on."

The BHA statement read: "The British Horseracing Authority has today confirmed that the 5-day suspension incurred by Robert Havlin following Saturday's bet365 Lancashire Oaks at Haydock has been rescinded.

"Following a comprehensive review of the incident, it was determined that Mr Havlin did have a sufficient gap and had established his horse in that gap prior to the incident, and therefore did not commit a riding offence. No further charges will be made against any other rider arising from this incident."

Soumillon appeals 12-day careless riding ban

Image: Vadeni (left) ridden by Christophe Soumillon wins The Coral-Eclipse during The Coral Summer Festival at Sandown Park

Christophe Soumillon has also submitted an appeal against the 12-day ban for careless riding handed out by the Sandown stewards in the aftermath of the Coral-Eclipse on Saturday, with a hearing scheduled for Thursday July 14.

The experienced Group One winner was at his very best as he guided Jean-Claude Rouget's Vadeni to victory in the feature contest at the Esher track.

But it was after the line where Soumillon was adjudged to have caused "considerable interference" according to the British Horseracing Authority stewards' report when celebrating his success aboard the first French-trained winner of the race since 1960.

As Soumillon rose from the saddle in triumph crossing the line, Vadeni shifted to his right and left William Buick aboard third-placed Native Trail and subsequently James Doyle on Lord North short of room and needing to take evasive action.

Image: Christophe Soumillon after the Eclipse

In the immediate aftermath the winning rider admitted he was at fault for the incident. However, with 12 days being towards the upper scale of the penalty chart for the offence, and with the incident occurring after the line, the Belgian-born rider is looking to reduce the 12-day suspension which leaves him on the sidelines between July 16 and July 27.

Dave 'Shippy' Ellis, who takes care of the rider's UK bookings, provided a statement outlining Soumillon's reason for appeal and said on behalf of the jockey: "I wish to lodge an appeal against the severity and length of the ban imposed on me by the Sandown Park stewards following the running of the Eclipse at Sandown on July 2."

Amo Racing's Royal Ascot appeal postponed

Amo Racing's appeal against the stewards' decision not to reverse the placings in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot has been postponed.

Paul Hanagan was given a ten-day ban for careless riding after Norfolk Stakes winner The Ridler veered across the track, causing interference with fourth-placed Brave Nation and Amo Racing's Crispy Cat.

Image: The Rider (red cap) drifts across his rivals on the way to winning the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot

James O'Mahony was due to chair a hearing of the BHA's independent judicial panel on Thursday, July 7, and details of a rescheduled hearing date are set to be released in the coming days.

Speaking immediately after the race, Amo Racing's Kia Joorabchian said:

"Crispy Cat got completely wiped out. If that's not a mistake we may as well give up. If you lose fair and square that's fine but for an experienced jockey to wipe out four horses in the field, I don't even know what to say to that.

"[Without the interference] Crispy Cat wins and wins by a margin. I doubt they will change the result but that's not the point. The result is not the issue, the issue is an experienced jockey wiped out four horses."