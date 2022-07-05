King George: Adayar will not defend Ascot title as Charlie Appleby scratches absent former Derby hero

Adayar will not return to Ascot to defend his King George crown after being scratched from this month’s contest, live on Sky Sports Racing.

It is the latest missed target for last year's Derby hero after failing to make his four-year-old bow in the Coronation Cup at Epsom and then being ruled out of the Prince of Wales's Stakes last month.

An early season setback was blamed for skipping Epsom, with trainer Charlie Appleby opting to bypass Royal Ascot in order to allow Adayar more time to get back to full fitness.

Adayar's last public appearance on track came when finishing down in fifth in the Champion Stakes in October last year.

A field of 15 remains in contention for the King George on July 23, including Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Torquator Tasso.

Image: Adayar has missed three intended targets this season

Trained in Germany by Marcel Weiss, Torquator Tasso was a shock winner of the prestigious ParisLongchamp contest last season when prevailing by three-quarters of a length as a rank outsider among the field of 14.

The horse's part-owner is on weather watch for Ascot with rain needed for them to convinced.

Image: Torquator Tasso, near side, wins the Arc at ParisLongchamp

"If the surface is OK we will go next to Ascot, the King George And Queen Elizabeth, if there was a little bit of rain in England that would be nice for us," part-owner Peter-Michael Endres said.

"If he is OK, the horse, we will go from Ascot to Baden-Baden and then back to the Arc."

Dettori first in line for Pyledriver ride

Connections of Mishriff are also considering a run in the King George en route to the defence of his Juddmonte International crown.

This year's Derby winner Desert Crown remains in the line-up, along with Irish Derby hero Westover.

The course-and-distance-winning Pyledriver is another still in the mix and is a possible mount for Frankie Dettori, who this week ended his 'sabbatical' with trainer John Gosden.

Image: Martin Dwyer and Pyledriver in the winner's enclosure at Epsom after Coronation Cup success

Pyledriver's joint-trainer William Muir delivered a positive update on his globetrotting star and stated the Italian would be the "first port of call if available" with regular rider Martin Dwyer out injured.

"It has always been his intended target to go to the King George, he's in great shape and that is where we are going," said Muir. "He's in good shape and we may take him off for an away day before the race.

"Dettori would be (in line for the ride) if available. If something like Emily Upjohn is there then he will likely be taken for that, but if he's available, yes he'll be the first port of call."