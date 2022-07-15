UK heatwave: Southwell to switch to 10am start and greyhound fixtures cancelled amid extreme weather warnings

Southwell's jump race meeting on Tuesday July 19 has been moved to a 10am start as the Met Office issue a red weather warning for extreme heat.

The seven-race card was originally scheduled to take place between 1pm and 4.25pm, but has been shifted with temperatures forecasted to reach 37C.

Arena Racing Company (ARC) has also confirmed greyhound fixtures at Central Park, Perry Barr, Nottingham, Sunderland and Newcastle have been cancelled.

Greyhound fixtures cancelled Sunday July 17 - Central Park Monday July 18 - Perry Barr, Central Park, Nottingham Tuesday July 19 - Perry Barr, Central Park, Sunderland, Newcastle

Monday's evening Flat racing fixtures at Windsor (Monday July 18) and Wolverhampton (Tuesday July 19) have both had their start time moved back by 15 minutes.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has confirmed Tuesday's fixture at Musselburgh will go ahead as planned, while Chelmsford's evening meeting on Tuesday will now begin at 6.15pm, moved from 5.50pm.

Mark Spincer, managing director of Arc's racing division, said: "We are grateful to our colleagues across both the horse and greyhound racing industries for their understanding and flexibility at this time.

"As ever, the welfare of participants, equine, canine and human is of paramount importance, so we have taken the decision to take these steps to alter our race programmes, looking at the detailed local weather forecasts for the coming days.

"At our racecourses we have taken the decision to move race times, in conjunction with our colleagues at BHA, the National Trainers Federation and Professional Jockeys Association.

"We will operate, as we have been doing for over a week, with enhanced warm weather facilities and resources on hand. Equally, we will continue to monitor conditions at all race meetings both in advance of, and during, racing."

BHA Veterinary Officer Sally Taylor said: "The BHA has continued to work with courses scheduled to race during the hottest days of the heatwave being experienced in Britain presently and has taken proactive steps where necessary to ensure the welfare of all equine and human participants.



"Usual hot weather provisions will be in place at all courses throughout this period, with sufficient cooling facilities and regular monitoring across all meetings."