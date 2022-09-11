Cazoo St Leger: Eldar Eldarov and David Egan claim Doncaster Classic as racing pays tribute to The Queen

The Roger Varian-trained colt held off Haskoy who battled well under Frankie Dettori; the original second was placed fourth after interference, leaving favourite New London in second with Giavellotto third; Dettori had two winners on the afternoon and paid tribute to The Queen

Eldar Eldarov and David Egan won the Cazoo St Leger on an emotional afternoon at Doncaster as racing paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.

In what turned out to be something of a sprint down the straight on Town Moor, it was the patiently-ridden contender from the Roger Varian yard who showed the best turn of foot to win by two lengths from Haskoy and Frankie Dettori, who finished second passing the post.

However, interference with the fourth Giavellotto meant he was placed behind that runner, with favourite New London taking second after being third to cross the line.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Frankie Dettori paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen at Doncaster on Sunday

French Claim made the early running under Danny Tudhope but faded over three furlongs out, with the market leaders moving into contention including Haskoy who led on the rail.

New London and Eldar Eldarov challenged out wide, but it was the latter who was in command over a furlong out, sweeping back to the inner and pulling out enough to take the Doncaster Classic.

Earlier on the card, Dettori paid a poignant tribute to The Queen after winning the Group Two Coral Champagne Stakes with Chaldean for the Andrew Balding team.

The victory was a smooth one, making all the running in a three-runner field and winning by over three lengths at the line from Indestructible and red-hot favourite Silver Knott, who looked to struggle on the soft ground.

Image: Frankie Dettori wins the Park Stakes at Doncaster on Kinross

After the race, Dettori - who rode multiple winners for The Queen - said: "There is a bit of an empty mood in the weighing room. I didn't jump off out of respect and listen, we're carrying on but it's fresh in the memory.

"We have to deal with it, but we're going to miss her a lot."

And Dettori doubled up in the Group Two Coral Park Stakes later on the card, with Kinross showing a neat turn of foot to win for trainer Ralph Beckett.

He stalked leader Al Suhail early on, before darting up the inside and striking the front over a furlong before recording a snug success - New Energy stayed on well to finish second with Al Suhail in third.

Image: David Probert wins the Doncaster Cup on Coltrane

There was a big shock in the Group Two Coral Doncaster Cup, as Group One stayer Trueshan was beaten by Andrew Balding's Coltrane who enjoyed his second victory on the afternoon.

The 2/9 favourite was settled in the rear by Hollie Doyle but couldn't quicken well enough off a slow pace, with Coltrane getting the better of him by a neck, with David Probert in the saddle.

Lismore, a first UK runner for Henry De Bromhead since the tragic passing of his son, Jack, ran very well in third under Dettori.

Image: Trillium (left) and Pat Dobbs win the Flying Childers Stakes from The Platinum Queen and Oisin Orr

Two-year-old speedster Trillium took the Group Two Coral Flying Childers Stakes under Pat Dobbs for trainer Richard Hannon, who trained several winners alongside his father for The Queen, including Free Agent in the 2008 Chesham Stakes.

Trillium edged out fellow filly The Platinum Queen and Oisin Orr in a close finish, running down the latter who made all the running until the final 50 yards.

In a head-bobber, the former came out to top by a short head, with four lengths further back to Irish contender Crispy Cat who travelling well into contention, but failed to go with the front pair in the final two furlongs.