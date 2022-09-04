Jack De Bromhead died after the fifth race at the Glenbeigh Festival in Co Kerry; he was given treatment at the scene, but was sadly later pronounced dead; Henry De Bromhead has trained the likes of Grand National winner Minella Times and Champion Hurdler Honeysuckle

Henry De Bromhead: Son of Grand National-winning trainer dies after pony racing accident in Co Kerry

The young son of leading Irish jumps trainer Henry De Bromhead has sadly died after a tragic pony racing accident in Co Kerry, Ireland, yesterday.

Jack De Bromhead died following an incident during the fifth race on the opening day of the Glenbeigh Festival on Rossbeigh Beach at around 5:20pm.

De Bromhead, 13, was given treatment at the scene but was later pronounced dead. The rest of the Festival has since been cancelled.

Jack had shown plenty of talent in the saddle, winning a pony race just last week at Cahirciveen Races.

He would ride out for father at his highly-successful yard in Knockeen, Co Waterford, featuring some of racing's biggest stars including unbeaten Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle, Cheltenham Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard and Grand National winner Minella Times.

Jack was the only son of Henry and Heather, who also have two daughters in Georgia and Mia, the twin of Jack.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that gardaí and emergency services had responded to reports of an incident at Rossbeigh Beach in Co.Kerry approximately 5.20pm.

"A male in his teens received treatment at the scene following the incident but was later pronounced deceased," the spokesperson said.

Tributes in the racing community have been pouring in, with leading Irish trainer, Gordon Elliott, cancelling an Open Day scheduled to take place at his yard on Sunday.

Gold Cup-winning trainer Jonjo O'Neill said: "Absolutely tragic news about Jack De Bromhead. My heart breaks for his family.

"There are simply no words. Sending all of our thoughts and prayers to his family and friends."

Leading British jockey Sam Twiston-Davies added on Twitter: "Deepest of thoughts and prayers with all the family and friends. Heart-breaking news."

Former rugby star Ronan O'Gara was also among those expressing their shock. He tweeted: "Thoughts and prayers with the de Bromhead family. A 13-year-old boy taken doing what he loved. The poor family. The heart hurts."