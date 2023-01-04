Today on Sky Sports Racing: George Boughey team eye fifth win for Pocket The Packet

George Boughey will be looking to hit the ground running in 2023 with his all-weather star Pocket The Packet, who aims for a fifth all-weather win at Gosforth Park.

2.20 Newcastle - Packet tries to Pocket another prize

Pocket The Packet disappointed when favourite last time but it wouldn't shock if he bounced back in the talkSPORT Download The App Handicap (2:20) at Newcastle.

Kevin Stott takes the ride, having won on his two previous starts before only finishing sixth last time out for the George Boughey team.

A pair of handicap debutants will also be worth considering in Tantalus (Ben Haslam) and Deepdale (Ed Bethell).

2.30 Hereford - Saint Segal looking to follow up

Jane Williams looks to have a decent novice chaser in Saint Segal, who will look to defy a penalty in the Vickers.Bet Novices' Chase (2:30) at Hereford.

The five-year-old won well on chasing debut at Chepstow, although possibly has a tougher task this time giving weight away to a pair of rivals who have a higher rating.

They are Christopher Wood and Dans Le Vent, whilst Brian Hughes rides Grey Skies who disappointed last time but has some decent form prior to that.

3.30 Hereford - Loup aims to maintain excellent form

Loup De Maulde is away from his beloved Huntingdon but still has a great chance of taking his record to three wins in his last four starts in the Cazoo Handicap Hurdle (3:30).

Apprentice rider Toby Wynne keeps the ride on the Robbie Llewellyn-trained six-year-old, who put in arguably a career best run last time.

He will have to take on 11 rivals and faces softer ground than might be ideal - that could put Mountain Leopard in the picture for Venetia Williams, with ground and trip likely to suit.

Watch every race from Newcastle and Hereford live on Sky Sports Racing on Wednesday, January 4.