Five jumpers to note at Worcester on Thursday including in-form Ben Pauling runner!

At The Races expert Tom Chilman takes aim at Worcester with five selections at the summer jumping venue on Thursday.

GOLD LINK

5.05 eventmasters.co.uk Handicap Chase

The Owners Group runner is yet to win in eight attempts across all three codes, but six placed efforts amongst that octet of starts paints a rather different picture, and the seven-year-old ran a much better race than his recent fourth at Cartmel might initially suggest.

That run was his first over fences, and he had looked by far the likeliest winner heading into the final half-mile of that 2m1½f limited handicap until weakening surprisingly quickly around the bend two furlongs from home. Thomas Bellamy looked after his mount thereafter, most likely picking up on a breathing issue late on which subsequently resulted in wind surgery in the interim.

Assuming that operation has had the desired effect, Emma Lavelle's charge could prove a different proposition in the closing stages of this contest, back at a course he has performed well at in the past. The form of that Cartmel race could hardly have worked out any better either, with the runner-up (A Different Kind) scoring next time out at Uttoxeter and the well-handicapped winner (Al Zaraqaan) going in twice again since to now sit on a 10lb higher mark.

DICEY RIELLY

5.40 Plumbase Mares' Handicap Chase

The Bowen yard has been in good form of late and similar comments apply to their fast-improving Getaway mare, with the six-year-old arriving here having won three times from her last five starts since April.

The last two of those victories came over hurdles last month, readily scoring over 2m7f here three starts back before registering an equally cosy success over the same distance at Market Rasen three weeks later.

Sandwiched in between those winning efforts was a good second at Aintree (3m½f) behind a subsequent winner (recording her fourth win on the bounce on that occasion) in Born Famous, so it's safe to say Dicey Rielly is certainly enjoying a purple patch at present.

A switch back to fences also sees Peter Bowen's only runner on the card compete off a 5lb lower mark (rated 112 over hurdles), and she will likely prove a tough nut to crack despite giving 7lb+ to her six rivals, headed by last year's impressive winner Princess Midnight for the Tizzard team, who looks the likeliest pacesetter in the line-up.

LOCK'S CORNER

6.10 JIC Transport Handicap Hurdle

Lock's Corner ran well to finish second here this time last year, in what turned out to be his penultimate start over fences prior to a successful return to hurdling in the winter, and a recent third at Market Rasen (2m7f) hinted at a possible return to winning ways after a largely disappointing end to his season.

Sent off a relatively unfancied 14/1 shot for last month's Class 4 handicap hurdle, Jonjo O'Neill Jr sat just off the long-time leader for most of the race, travelling and jumping well throughout, before being picked up and quickly passed by the impressive Gentleman Valley in the home straight, with his partner reluctant to ask for too much effort after losing second in the closing stages.

The winner has since gone on to win a Class 3 contest here in even more comfortable fashion, while the well-fancied runner-up (Betty Baloo) had won three of her last four starts, so the form certainly has some substance to it. The return to 2m4f will also suit, with his last three wins in this sphere all coming around two and a half miles, and he looks up to winning this off his current mark.

GAMBIE TIEP

6.45 Ian Williams Racing Handicap Hurdle

The quick turnaround and double-digit field on offer (at the time of writing, at least) may be enough to keep his price honest enough, but it's hard to look past Ben Pauling's dominant Perth (2m) scorer here.

Officially 8lb well-in for that five-length romp, the seven-year-old has looked a completely different animal since making the move to his new Cheltenham base, with that facile victory over hurdles coming just five days after a near faultless pillar-to-post success over fences at Uttoxeter (2m), eventually finishing some 12 lengths ahead of his nearest challenger.

Given the shape of the race, there's every chance Liam Harrison will be awarded another uncontested lead, which should allow him to dictate proceedings from the front once more. Both jockey and trainer have been in good form of late, and both also have excellent records at Worcester in recent years, so there are very little negatives from which to pick at.

Top-weight Rock On Harry may prove the biggest danger, but Gambie Tiep would likely have to underperform significantly for anything else to take advantage.

CLAPTON HILL

7.50 Keith Bennett Memorial Maiden Hurdle

This looks a tricky maiden hurdle to unravel on the face of it, with several well-known yards represented by horses with decent bits of form to their name, but it might be worth siding with Ben Pauling's charge following a promising spin at Newton Abbot earlier this month.

The five-year-old pushed the well-supported Sandalwood (Paul Nicholls) for a long way in that 2m5½f contest, eventually giving best after jumping the second last to finish six lengths adrift at the line. Despite lacking the obvious pace of the winner, Clapton Hill still managed to maintain the gap (some 14 lengths) between himself and the third (the reopposing Oval Street) all the way up the home straight, and there's every chance this extra furlong and a half will suit his grinding style even better.

Cheekpieces are also utilised for the first time, usually a positive sign of a yard's intentions, alongside the now proven tongue strap, while partner Lorcan Williams makes the journey to Worcestershire for this ride only, having also been on board at Newton Abbot.

Watch every race from Worcester on Sky Sports Racing on Thursday 20 July