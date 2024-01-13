Today on Sky Sports Racing: Rogue Soldier faces off with Miss Bluebelle at Wolverhampton

Rogue Soldier will have to beat off opposition from Miss Bluebelle and Law Supreme if he is to score for Tom Clover at Wolverhampton this evening, live on Sky Sports Racing.

6.00 Wolverhampton - Rogue Soldier to take on Miss Bluebelle

Our feature Always Gamble Responsibly With BetUK Handicap looks competitive with Rogue Soldier headlining a 12-runner field. The Tom Clover-trained four-year-old got off the mark when landing a maiden over this course and distance in November and rates a strong contender back in handicap company on his return from a short break.

Marcus Tregoning's Miss Bluebelle heads the opposition as she drops down in class having finished runner-up off 1lb higher on her last start.

Elsewhere, Law Supreme ran a cracker to finish second in a similar heat here last week and remains lightly raced for his age.

Summa Peto has three wins from nine starts on the all-weather but will have to improve on a disappointing fifth last week here, when he was favoured by the bookmakers at a 4/1 starting price.

4.30 Wolverhampton - Novak with a chance in open encounter

The opening BetUK. It's Where The UK Bets Handicap has a wide-open feel to it, with several of the 10 runners holding claims. Iain Jardine's Novak was narrowly denied in a seven-furlong handicap here last month and a similar effort would see him go close from 1lb higher in the weights.

She's Centimental has been showing signs of a revival after losing her way in the summer and if able to step forward from her recent fifth at this track, she looks handicapped to score with Christian Howarth claiming an extra 3lb.

Mark Loughnane's Bright has placed on all three all-weather starts and could have more improvement on his second start in handicap company.

Despite finishing sixth in December at Kempton, One More Wave showed great promise and was prominent in the race until the final furlong or so - an impressive feat considering the 203-day break between that and his last outing. Jonathan Portman's four-year-old placed twice in three starts last season and will be a contender if he can replicate those efforts.

8.00 Wolverhampton - Could an extra furlong in trip benefit Tortured Soul?

Recent winners Tortured Soul and Corsican Caper clash in this BetUK. Home Of The Acca-Fenwa Handicap. The former stayed on powerfully when seeing off Uther Pendragon at Southwell on debut for Tony Carroll, and with this extra furlong set to suit, could take plenty of beating under top rider Rossa Ryan.

Kevin Frost's Corsican Caper defeated the same runner-up when successful at Southwell just six days ago and rates as the main danger from this 3lb higher mark.

Of the others, Derek Shaw's Trusty Scout is a consistent type and cannot be underestimated on this drop in class.

Saturday January 13