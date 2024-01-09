‘I want to take on Gaelic Warrior!’ - Geraghty hoping Corbetts Cross can come good at Cheltenham

Barry Geraghty is keen to take on hot favourite Gaelic Warrior at the Cheltenham Festival in this week’s Off The Fence.

Willie Mullins' star novice chaser put in arguably a career-best display when romping to victory in the Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick over Christmas and now rates an even money favourite to back that up at Cheltenham.

That took his record to six wins from eight in the UK and Ireland, with both defeats coming at the Cheltenham Festival in the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle and in last year's Ballymore Novices' Hurdle behind Impaire Et Passe.

And it's that record at Cheltenham that Geraghty feels could leave the six-year-old vulnerable in March, instead opting for 12/1 shot Corbetts Cross, beaten into second last time by Grangeclare West.

"There's a bit of forgiveness needed for Corbetts Cross but I don't think we saw the best of him for Leopardstown at Christmas," Geraghty told the Off The Fence digital show.

"He jumped brilliantly at Fairyhouse and never had that spark last time and didn't find the rhythm but still finished second.

Image: Gaelic Warrior powers clear of Il Etait Temps at Limerick

"He's capable of far better and I want to take on Gaelic Warrior. I don't doubt his ability but I doubt him going left-handed.

"He's going to go right at a lot of his fences and I'd have a big concern - Corbetts Cross returning to two-and-a-half miles will be the one for me."

Taking on another hot favourite from the Willie Mullins' yard, Geraghty was also keen to oppose Triumph Hurdle winner Lossiemouth, who is yet to be seen this season.

Image: Love Envoi

He thinks last year's Mares' Hurdle second Love Envoi could go one better, without superstar Honeysuckle who has since been retired.

"Love Envoi was second in the Mares' Hurdle last season behind Honeysuckle and is seven from nine in England and has been beaten twice in Ireland," he added.

"Her only two defeats in England were to Honeysuckle and Not So Sleepy on heavy ground at Sandown.

"I think it's easy to forgive her run at Sandown and she is one of the top-rated mares in this field. We're waiting to see Lossiemouth who is favourite although she had an entry in the Relkeel which she didn't take up.

"Of the opposition, she's rated 10 or 11lb above Ashroe Diamond, Gala Marceau likewise and she's a top class mare who ran a brilliant race last year.

"You know she's going to be trained for this and I can't imagine there's any other plan for her. I'd forgive her the run at Sandown.

"If she's in the form she was last year, Lossiemouth will have to be very good to beat her."

