Joe Anderson: Jockey produces miracle recovery to win Sussex Stayers Handicap Hurdle at Plumpton on Transmission

Joe Anderson made an astonishing recovery to produce one of the rides of the season and register the biggest victory of his career aboard Transmission at Plumpton.

Placed the last twice in the hands of the conditional jockey, Neil Mulholland's seven-year-old was sent off at 9/2 to claim the most valuable race on Sunday's card, the BetGoodwin Sussex Stayers Handicap Hurdle.

However, victory seemed unlikely when an error early in the contest catapulted Anderson out of the saddle and clinging on for dear life around the horse's neck.

He showed supreme horsemanship to vault back into the plate and then maintain the momentum aboard his mount as he eventually returned his feet to his stirrups.

Thanks to the extended three-mile trip, Anderson still had plenty of time to then gather his thoughts and approaching the home straight was travelling best of all aboard Transmission.

He was ridden and took the lead approaching the final flight of hurdles and stuck on gamely to the task at hand to record a two-and-a-quarter-length victory over Robert Walford's Hititi.

Image: Anderson managed to stay on board and produce an unlikely victory at Plumpton

Anderson, speaking to Sky Sports Racing, said: "Thank god that is over and done with.

"I lost my irons and I thought he was going down - he did very well to stand up.

"I kept going for one of my irons but it had gone over my saddle, so I was trying to get it back and every time I moved he kept lighting up and then jumping the last second time around he settled away, so I was able to have a little play around and get it back. It's very good he's very good at jumping."

He went on: "It wasn't actually that uncomfortable to be honest with you and he jumps so well - if he was one who needed a good helping hand I might have struggled, but it worked out in the end.

"It will probably be one of those where I watch it back and it will make me look a bit better than I actually am, but it all worked well today."

Dom Of Mary delights in Sussex National success

David Bridgwater was back in the big-race winner's enclosure having saddled Dom Of Mary to a decisive victory in the BetGoodwin Sussex National Handicap Chase.

The eight-year-old was the 9/2 second-favourite in the hands of Caoilin Quinn for the £35,000 marathon and his in-form pilot was in no rush in the early stages, biding his time and riding his mount with supreme confidence.

Dom Of Mary gradually worked his way into a position to strike with the business end of the race approaching, and as the field rounded the turn for home, there was only Seamus Mullins' hat-trick-seeking Tommie Beau left to pass.

The duo jumped two out matching strides, but the momentum lay with Dom Of Mary who took control running down to the last, extending clear and ultimately romping home 10-lengths clear of Tommie Beau who kept on gamely for the silver medal.

"He ran well last time and the time before and he deserved to get his head in front again," said Bridgwater. "It was the ideal race for him really. Any of these three-mile-plus races we will have a look at them and I always thought he would be a horse who would win a race like that, so it's worked out well for once.

"Caoilin rides exceptionally well and I think he is a boy that will be around for a few years yet."