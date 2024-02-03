Dublin Racing Festival: Treble Grade One glory for Danny Mullins as Il Etait Temps claims Irish Arkle

Danny Mullins recorded a stunning hat-trick at the opening day of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown including a victory in the Irish Arkle on Il Etait Temps.

Mullins recorded a third success in as many starts with a stunning ride aboard Il Etait Temps, getting the better of stablemate Facile Vega and hot favourite Marine Nationale in the Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase at Leopardstown.

The unfancied Found A Fifty ran a gallant race in second, whilst Facile Vega was also in close proximity in second. Odds-on favourite Marine Nationale jumped and travelled strongly but couldn't find the turn of foot required to challenge the frontrunners, falling to his first defeat in the process.

Image: Il Etait Temps en route to winning the Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase

Winning trainer Willie Mullins said said: "Danny is just on fire today. This horse is improving, his jumping is improving and he's settling as well. He didn't have much respect for hurdles, but he has far more respect for fences and that's bringing out improvement in him.

"It just shows you that chasers come in all shapes and sizes, he's not the biggest horse in the world. He's obviously very effective over this trip and we'll look forward to the Arkle in Cheltenham."

The delighted winning jockey added: "I think my mum cooked me eggs for breakfast and I'll definitely be back tomorrow.

"That was a good performance, on known form I thought I'd be in the mix but he's definitely improving. I don't think the others bombed out, they ran their races and he was just better than them."

Kargese wins Spring Juvenile Hurdle in style

Kargese stormed to victory in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle to complete a Grade One double for Danny and Willie Mullins at Leopardstown.

Favourite and stablemate Storm Heart was a couple of lengths behind under Paul Townend in second, whilst Majborough was close by in third.

Image: Kargese was victorious in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle

The winner was trimmed into 7/2 from 10/1 for the Triumph Hurdle, with the winning trainer Willie Mullins saying: "She was much more settled today after blowing away the cobwebs at Christmas. The plan today was to make the running and it just shows you that we don't even know what we're doing at this stage.

"They all ran well today and have booked their tickets for the Triumph. It's going to be hard to beat Nicky Henderson's horse, Sir Gino. We have our work cut out with him."

Dancing City springs Nathaniel Lacy shock

Dancing City began proceedings at Leopardstown with a stunning victory at 16/1 for Danny and Willie Mullins in the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle.

With Paul Townend plumping for Predators Gold from the four Mullins runners, punters took that as a clear hint he was seen as the number one contender, despite stepping up six furlongs in trip from his Christmas outing.

But whilst favourite Predators Gold and the prominent Jetara completed the top three, nothing could get close to Dancing City, winning by just over a length at the line.

Image: Dancing City sprung a huge surprise in the opener of Leopardstown

Speaking after the race, the winning trainer felt that the three mile race at the Cheltenham Festival could be his next option, saying: "It was great, I thought the extra trip would suit him.

"That ground is a lot softer than we thought it would be. I think that suited Dancing City more. I think he (the winner) looks ready made for the Albert Bartlett, he has the experience, he goes the trip and he'll handle the ground. That's where we hope he'll go. Predators Gold looks more like a Ballymore horse.

"I was disappointed with Loughglynn and I Will Be Baie just couldn't handle the ground. Loughglynn didn't jump early on and got worse as the race went on, that was a big disappointment."