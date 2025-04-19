Today on Sky Sports Racing: Action from Newton Abbot and Wolverhampton live on Saturday

There is competitive action across both codes on Saturday afternoon as Newton Abbot and Wolverhampton feature live on Sky Sports Racing...

4.19 Newton Abbot - Heltenham and Scarface headline in feature

Dan Skelton is involved in a terrific tussle for the Trainers' Championship and Heltenham will hope to gain him some much-needed prize money in the Plymouth Motor Company Handicap Chase at Newton Abbot.

A five-time winner over fences, he has struggled for form this season but should appreciate this drop in class and is now two pounds below his last winning mark.

Scarface ran another solid race when second at Newbury and, with that form being franked at Cheltenham this week, he must be feared under Brendan Powell.

Royal Jewel has taken well to fences and looks best of the rest.

5.55 Wolverhampton - Red Sand and Jolly Roger contest strong novice

Ed Walker's Red Sand built on his promising debut when landing a Goodwood maiden in May and makes his much-anticipated reappearance in the Race And Rest - Wolverhampton Holiday Inn Novice Stakes, with Tom Marquand a notable jockey booking.

Jolly Roger is another who stepped forward from his first start to score impressively at Kempton in December. That was a good performance from a wide draw, and he rates a big player here.

Warrior Mode justified market support to make a winning debut over course and distance last month despite showing signs of greenness and cannot be ruled out for Sir Mark Prescott and Luke Morris.

2.34 Newton Abbot - In-form Military Tycoon and Outside Adesa clash

Military Tycoon got off the mark over hurdles when seeing off Ivane at Fontwell last month and another bold bid can be expected in the Tribute Novices' Limited Handicap Hurdle off a seven pound higher mark.

Outside Adesa landed a point at Charlton Horethorne on his last start and rates an interesting runner on debut for the Kayley Woollacott team.

El Bandido Pancho was a beaten favourite when second at Ffos Las and a similar effort would see him go close as he steps up in distance.

Best of the rest

3.09 Newton Abbot

Time To Bite bids to continue a fine run of form having racked up two wins on the bounce, at Taunton and Exeter, and he attempts to make it a hat-trick of wins in the south west in the Trojan Motor Company And Instant Justice Handicap Chase at Newton Abbot.

He scored over the course and distance a little under a year ago but will need to defy a three pound higher mark if he is to land the three-timer.

5.29 Newton Abbot - Coconut Twist seeks hat-trick

Coconut Twist has only been out of the first three once in his last eight starts and lines up in the St. Austell Brewery Handicap Hurdle having won his last two, most recently scuppering an in-form mare from landing a hat-trick of her own over this course and distance.

He arrives off a career-high mark, but you could not rule out another bold show from this progressive type if he can cope with the nine-day turnaround.

Randwick - Group One action

We have more Group One action from Randwick on Saturday morning with the Moet & Chandon Champagne Stakes and Schweppes All Aged Stakes taking centre stage.

The Champagne Stakes was captured by top Godolphin colt Broadsiding last year, and this year features a handful of potential superstars, with likeable types Nepotism and State Visit looking like the two to beat.

runs on the card for the second year in a row andbids to follow up from his recent Rosehill Guineas success at 6.40am, and a drop back in trip should help see him in a much better light, but he faces some talented Group One performers who could cause him a problem or two.