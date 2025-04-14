Irish Grand National: Robbie Power picks his three horses for Fairyhouse on Easter Monday

Easter Monday sees the return of the BoyleSports Irish Grand National and former winner of the race Robbie Power joined Unbridled to give his picks this year.

Power steered Our Duke to victory at Fairyhouse in 2017 in just the horse's fourth start over fences.

The 2025 line-up looks set to include a pair of eye catching British raiders with Rebecca Curtis' Haiti Couleurs and Johnnywho for Jonjo and AJ O'Neill.

"Novices have a great record in the race so you'll look for a horse like Our Duke," Power said. "There's a few in there this year.

"I haven't a clue what Willie [Mullins] is going to run. He himself probably doesn't know at this stage.

"Johnnywho was very unlucky at Cheltenham when he was second to Daily Present. I'd say Derek O'Connor thought he had the race in the bag at the last where he lost valuable momentum. I think he has a big chance.

"Haiti Couleurs is probably a bit short in the market for me. He was a good winner at Cheltenham, beating Rock My Way, but the price is too short.

Image: Daily Present (right) gets the better of Johnnywho at the Cheltenham Festival

"Now Is The Hour for Gavin Cromwell, who has won just about every handicap in Ireland this season. He fell in the race won by Haiti Couleurs at Cheltenham and his run before that when fourth to Three Card Brag would be good enough form for me. I think he could be ahead of the handicapper.

"You have to give a mention to Daily Present for Paul Nolan. He'd be a very popular winner and I'd give him a good each-way chance."