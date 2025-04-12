Scottish Grand National: Captain Cody beats Klarc Kent as Willie Mullins secures one-two at Ayr

Captain Cody benefited from an ultra-patient ride by Harry Cobden to lead home a one-two for Willie Mullins in the Coral Scottish Grand National at Ayr.

For much of the straight it appeared as if his stablemate Klarc Kent would be the one to provide Mullins - who had the first three in last weekend's Grand National at Aintree - with back-to-back successes in the marathon chase, but Cobden was smuggling his mount into the race.

On just his second ride for the champion trainer, Cobden exuded confidence and despite getting close to the last, the seven-year-old Captain Cody (9-1) quickened smartly to win cosily at the line. Our Power was third.

By saddling the first two, Mullins was taking a giant stride towards retaining his British trainers' championship.

In what proved an action-packed affair, Mullins' title rival Dan Skelton saw his two runners inadvertently taken out in the early stages.

Sail Away was brought down at the first by last year's runner-up Surrey Quest, while Snipe was also brought down just a couple of fences later.

As the field thinned out on the final circuit, a group of eight began to pull clear with Our Power, Rock My Way and Grozni all involved, but last year's winner Macdermott had been pulled up.

Klarc Kent made a bold bid under Jonathan Burke, but Cobden was always sitting pretty and despite getting tight to the last, he got up to win by a length.

Mullins told Racing TV: "The two horses ran unbelievable races, they are two very good jumpers and two very good stayers.

"There are very few races over these distances so they don't get much chance to show off how good they are - plus the fact it takes a long time to recover from these kind of trips.

"I gave Harry one instruction, I said this horse only wins for Jody Townend, Paul's sister, and when Paul gets on it doesn't particularly work well, so I said to Harry to put on your best ladies' voice! He's Ms Harry Cobden now!

"I looked up over the first or second fence and he was last or nearly last, but Harry gave him a very cool ride. It's a bit easier to ride them like that when they are among the outsiders."

When it was pointed out to Mullins Captain Cody had won at 9-1 he replied: "9-1? Harry's fans must have backed him."

Reflecting on the title, Mullins still thinks he faces a tall order.

He said: "Dan won't be standing still so he'll probably win it, and if he does he'll feel like he's won a proper title. Today we were having a dreadful day until the National, but then it came right which puts us right back in there."

Cobden said: "I just wanted to get settled and creep into the race. I followed him at Cheltenham (National Hunt Chase) and he probably unshipped Danny Mullins because he was going so well.

"It couldn't have gone any better and when you are riding for Willie Mullins it is easy. That's just my second ride for Willie, I was one of the 11 in the Triumph. My only instruction was that he went well for a girl so I said I'd try to do that."

There was a sad postscript to the race, however, as it emerged Macdermott and The Kniphand had suffered fatal injuries.