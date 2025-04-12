Jonquil puts down Classic marker with Greenham victory

Jonquil put himself in the frame for a Classic tilt with an authoritative display in the Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury.

So impressive on his Sandown debut for Sir Michael Stoute as a two-year-old, it was then disappointing when he was beaten almost 10 lengths on his only other outing in Listed company.

Moved to Andrew Balding following Stoute's retirement, he was sent off at 8-1 in what looked a strong trial on paper.

Al Qudra tried to make all for William Buick, but he was a third Charlie Appleby runner on the day to run below market expectations and while Chancellor briefly threatened to get involved, it soon became apparent the race would be decided between two.

Oisin Murphy was still sat fairly still on Jonquil, but Brian Meehan's Coventry winner Rashabar proved a tough nut to crack.

There was little between them a furlong out until Jonquil pulled a length and a half clear by the line. Joseph O'Brien's Saracen caught the eye running on into third.

Balding said: "I'm delighted and I thought he picked up really well to win there. He looked a smart horse for Sir Michael last year on debut and things didn't quite go to plan second time. I think everyone connected with the horse previously was sure that Doncaster run was just a blip and they always had a very high opinion of him.

"We were thrilled when we were told he was coming to us and we've had plenty of time with him and his work has been great. He arrived at Kingsclere before Christmas so it's been a while and he's done plenty of work.

"We're thrilled to win a race like this and it looks like a mile will suit him. He's settled through the race, hit the line strong and I couldn't be happier.

"He's a very well-balanced horse and I wouldn't have thought Newmarket would be a problem if we decide to go there.

"We'll wait to see what next week's trials bring and he's in the English and French Guineas. Anything is possible and we will try a mile at some stage, but the Guineas is not too far away so we'll just see how he comes out of it and what happens next week."

Murphy said: "His work has been excellent and Ryan Moore really liked him last year, it is exactly what we hoped for.

"He's a very fast horse and if he gets a mile it will be exciting. I would imagine he will go for a Guineas if he's healthy and I think we have just seen a really good horse. Rashabar is a really good horse in second and he cruised up to him. It's only his third start and you have to be pleased.

"He's the perfect specimen for the modern racehorse and if you think of the likes of Auguste Rodin and all those champions, they're not overly big but this lad is big enough.

"He's different to Cosmic Year and he might just be a bit faster, but this lad has that little bit more experience. Let's hope they carry on the way they have started this year."

Meehan suggested a trip to Newmarket for the 2000 Guineas could be in store for runner-up Rashabar.

He added: "I'm very happy and that's what we came here to do and he has needed that run a little bit. Sean (Levey) said he was just doing all the things he wouldn't have necessarily wanted to do - there was no real pace so we had to get on and go forward.

"There is massive improvement to come and I've been saying that all week. Today was a trial and now Newmarket (for the 2000 Guineas) is high on the list, there should be a good 20 per cent improvement to come.

"I'm just glad to get that out of the way because he's weighed in there last night at 508kg, which is a huge amount of weight so he would have needed it and he's gone and run really well.

"We have to see how he comes out of the race and the ground will be a factor. I'll talk it over with Sean next week and see what we think, but I'm very happy.

"He's been placed in two Grade Ones and one of those is on ground he doesn't like and he's going to be a great horse this year."