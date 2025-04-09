Grand National: Willie Mullins joins Unbridled to reflect on Nick Rockett's emotional Aintree victory

Willie Mullins is still riding the high of Saturday’s Grand National success, a victory made all the more special for the master trainer with son Patrick steering Nick Rockett across the line in front.

Mullins, who has won almost everything there is to win in British and Irish jumps racing, was visibly moved at Aintree and fought back the tears in his post-race interview with Matt Chapman.

Joining Chapman again on the Unbridled podcast, with Paddy Brennan, Mullins explained why he was so emotional and revealed that Nick Rockett could be back on a British track soon as he chases the Trainers' Championship title.

"We had so many runners in the race but my eyes were solely on Patrick the whole time," Mullins said.

"As the whole race was evolving, I was thinking: 'I'd love to have my parents here and a good pal of mine who died this week six years ago'. All that emotion was welling up in me.

Image: Patrick and Willie Mullins after victory at Aintree

"From the time you're knee high, the Grand National is the one race you see on the television.

"Most kids grow up wanting to be the best footballer, but we all wanted to be the top jockey and riding the winner of the National. It's in our DNA."

Nick Rockett led a 1-2-3 for the trainer in the National, adding a huge pot of prize money as Mullins closed the gap to Dan Skelton in the title race, with just weeks to go until the season finale at Sandown.

Asked whether Nick Rockett could feature on the final day, Mullins said: "Who knows who is done for the season at this stage now with the way the Trainers' Championship has opened up. Everything is entered up everywhere.

Image: Nick Rockett leads home a Mullins 1-2-3 in the Grand National

"Nick Rockett is in great form, he came home from the race well."

There was a sad post-script to the National as it was confirmed on Tuesday that Celebre d'Allen had died, days after collapsing on track shortly before the finish line at Aintree.

Mullins was keen to iterate the safety protocols in place at the track and the vast improvements made over the years.

"It's a much safer race," he said. "As the older jockeys will say, it's nothing like the race it was when we were riding.

"It was nearly gone 25 to 30 years ago and the fact we have £1m in prize money shows the glamour and the romance of the race is still there.

"It shows what can be done with the right promotion and attitude.

"We're looking after the horses and the jockeys better than ever. We love our horses like we do our best friends and brothers and sisters. Our staff are here at all hours of the day looking after the horses."