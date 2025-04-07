Micheal Nolan: Jockey handed 10-day suspension for Grand National ride on Celebre d'Allen

Jockey Micheal Nolan has been handed a 10-day suspension for his ride aboard Celebre d'Allen in Saturday's Grand National.

The 13-year-old horse, trained by Philip Hobbs and Johnson White, remained at Aintree overnight on Saturday after collapsing during the latter stages of the showpiece race.

The stewards suspended Nolan for 10 days (April 19-26 and May 3 and 5) after inquiring into his decision to continue to ride Celebre d'Allen after jumping the penultimate fence.

Their report read: "An enquiry was held to consider whether Micheal Nolan, the rider of Celebre d'Allen, had continued in the race when the horse appeared to have no more to give and was clearly losing ground after the second-last fence.

Image: Runners and riders in the Grand National

"The rider and the veterinary officer were interviewed, and recordings of the interview were viewed. The rider was suspended for 10 days."

Broadway Boy is also back at home following his fall at the second Valentine's fence in the Grand National.

Like Celebre d'Allen, he eventually walked into the horse ambulance and remained at the track for further observations on Saturday evening.

Assistant trainer Willy Twiston-Davies said: "His welfare for the next few weeks is the most important thing and the vets at Aintree did a tremendous job and Laura Scrivener, who looked after him all night, was fantastic with him."

Tom Bellamy, who was riding Broadway Boy, broke his wrist upon landing but was described as being "happy and bright" by Twiston-Davies.