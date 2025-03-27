 Skip to content

Full Results

16:00 Aintree

Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (GBB Race) (Class 1)

  • 34 Runners
  • Distance: 4m 2f 74y
  • Going: Good to Soft
  • Surface: Turf
  • £1,000,000 added
  • Winner: £500,000
  • 2nd: £200,000
  • 3rd: £100,000
  • 4th: £65,000
Weighed In
  • Winning Time: 9m 6.14s
  • Off Time: 16:00:03
  • 34 Ran
1
3
Silk - Black, Orange chevron, hooped sleeves

Nick Rockett (IRE)

42
33/1
  • Form 273-411
  • Age 8
  • Weight 11-8
  • Official Rating 163

prominent, chased leaders when hit 6th (Bechers), midfield 23rd (Foinavon), smooth headway to lead 2 out, ridden after last, pressed by runner-up Elbow, stayed on well final 110yds

2 2½ l
1
Silk - Emerald green, yellow hoops, white cap

I Am Maximus (FR)

63 CD
7/1
  • Form 4311-P8
  • Age 9
  • Weight 11-12
  • Official Rating 167

prominent, mistake 5th, soon chased leaders, awkward 8th (Canal Turn), slow next (Valentines), midfield 10th, not fluent 15th (Chair), mistake and lost place 23rd (Foinavon), hit next (Canal Turn), headway to chase leaders approaching 2 out, ridden to challenge last, pressed winner Elbow, no extra final 50yds

3 ½ l
4
Silk - Red, White sash, Royal Blue cap

Grangeclare West (IRE)

35
33/1
  • Form 11-P625
  • Age 9
  • Weight 11-8
  • Official Rating 163

held up in midfield, headway to chase leaders 12th, hampered 25th (Valentines), headway to lead approaching 2 out, headed 2 out, ridden when mistake last, stayed on to go third after Elbow

4 4½ l
18
Silk - Emerald green, yellow hoops, emerald green and yellow quartered cap

Iroko (FR)

35 t
13/2
  • Form 52-2F42
  • Age 7
  • Weight 10-11
  • Official Rating 152

towards rear, headway 16th (water), pecked 25th (Valentines), headway approaching 2 out, ridden before last, switched right after Elbow, kept on well and went fourth final 110yds

5 2¼ l
26
Silk - Emerald green, yellow hoops, blue cap

Meetingofthewaters (IRE)

34 h
20/1
  • Form U37-008
  • Age 8
  • Weight 10-7
  • Official Rating 148

towards rear, hit 11th, headway into midfield 17th, bad mistake 22nd (Bechers), blundered 25th (Valentines), smooth headway from 3 out, went third last, ridden to challenge approaching Elbow, lost third after Elbow, no extra final 110yds

6 1½ l
20
Silk - Light blue, orange cap, white stars

Senior Chief

41 p
40/1
  • Form 21P-169
  • Age 8
  • Weight 10-10
  • Official Rating 151

held up in behind leaders, pecked 22nd (Bechers) ridden before 2 out, kept on one pace from last

7 1½ l
8
Silk - Purple, black star and sleeves, white cap

Minella Cocooner (IRE)

42
18/1
  • Form 31-5894
  • Age 9
  • Weight 11-2
  • Official Rating 157

chased leaders, mistake 1st, hit 8th (Canal Turn), blundered 23rd (Foinavon), with leaders going well approaching 2 out, ridden last, no extra approaching Elbow

8 5½ l
5
Silk - Emerald green, black seams, striped sleeves and star on cap

Hewick (IRE)

21 b
14/1
  • Form 232571
  • Age 10
  • Weight 11-7
  • Official Rating 162

prominent, not fluent 19th, lost place when mistake 24th (Canal Turn), ridden and headway to challenge before 2 out, no extra from last

9 4½ l
6
Silk - MAROON, yellow stars, maroon sleeves, striped cap

Minella Indo (IRE)

55
20/1
  • Form 1443-26
  • Age 12
  • Weight 11-3
  • Official Rating 158

towards rear of midfield, headway 16th (water), chased leaders before 2 out, faded last

10 21 l
33
Silk - Beige, dark green hoop and armlets, maroon cap

Twig

35
50/1
  • Form 25-2P77
  • Age 10
  • Weight 10-5
  • Official Rating 146

wore hood to post, never better than mid-division, plugged on through beaten rivals from 3 out

11 1 l
32
Silk - Black, light green star, armlets and star on cap

Three Card Brag (IRE)

55 p
16/1
  • Form 2-33713
  • Age 8
  • Weight 10-5
  • Official Rating 146

prominent, mistake and bumped 1st, lost place 3 out, faded before next

12 18 l
12
Silk - Light Blue, Orange chevrons, Light Blue sleeves and cap

Beauport (IRE)

49 BFD
33/1
  • Form P1P-132
  • Age 9
  • Weight 11-1
  • Official Rating 156

prominent, hit 8th (Canal Turn), left in lead 25th (Valentines), mistake and headed 3 out, ridden and weakened quickly before 2 out

13 15 l
29
Silk - Purple, emerald green triple diamond, diabolo on sleeves and diamond on cap

Horantzau D'airy (FR)

62 t
150/1
  • Form F22999
  • Age 8
  • Weight 10-6
  • Official Rating 147

wore hood to post, midfield, blundered 3rd, chased leaders 11th, lost place 26th, weakened after 3 out

14 1¼ l
28
Silk - Red, yellow cross of lorraine and armlets, red and dark blue striped cap

Vanillier (FR)

24 bt
12/1
  • Form 0-P6913
  • Age 10
  • Weight 10-6
  • Official Rating 147

midfield, lost place 15th (Chair), struggling from 21st

15 11 l
13
Silk - Orange, dark blue star, orange sleeves, dark blue stars, dark blue cap

Bravemansgame (FR)

56 t
40/1
  • Form 56-2383
  • Age 10
  • Weight 11-0
  • Official Rating 155

chased leaders, pecked 2nd, prominent 10th, close up when badly hampered 25th (Valentines), ridden and every chance before 2 out, weakened quickly from 2 out

16 14 l
14
Silk - Emerald green, yellow hoops, red cap

Chantry House (IRE)

70 b C
66/1
  • Form 09-5515
  • Age 11
  • Weight 10-13
  • Official Rating 154

midfield, in touch after 16th (water), mistake 19th, slow 24th (Canal Turn) no impression from 4 out

PU
2
Silk - Pink, Light Green spots, Pink sleeves and cap

Royale Pagaille (FR)

22
100/1
  • Form 1F-1P66
  • Age 11
  • Weight 11-9
  • Official Rating 164

mid-division, dropped to rear before 13th, pulled up after 16th (water)

BD
7
Silk - Royal Blue, Emerald Green diamonds, Emerald Green sleeves, striped cap

Appreciate It (IRE)

76 t
28/1
  • Form 32-5351
  • Age 11
  • Weight 11-2
  • Official Rating 157

towards rear, mistake 8th (Canal Turn), brought down 21st

PU
9
Silk - Maroon, white star, armlets and star on cap

Conflated (IRE)

23 p
100/1
  • Form U58708
  • Age 11
  • Weight 11-2
  • Official Rating 157

never better than mid-division, not fluent 5th, pulled up before 2 out

PU
10
Silk - Dark green, yellow stars on sleeves and cap

Stumptown (IRE)

24 b
10/1
  • Form 3-U1111
  • Age 8
  • Weight 11-2
  • Official Rating 157

wore hood to post, mid-division, jumped right 2nd, badly hampered 3rd, ridden 19th, mistake next, hampered and dropped to rear 21st, tailed off 24th (Canal Turn), pulled up after 3 out

PU
11
Silk - Red, White stars on sleeves

Hitman (FR)

56 pt
28/1
  • Form 283-222
  • Age 9
  • Weight 11-1
  • Official Rating 156

in touch with leaders, stumbled 10th, pushed along before 24th (Foinavon), soon weakened, pulled up before 26th

PU
15
Silk - Royal Blue, White hoops, Maroon sleeves and cap

Threeunderthrufive (IRE)

49 pt
40/1
  • Form 2210-32
  • Age 10
  • Weight 10-12
  • Official Rating 153

chased leaders on outer, losing place when slow 20th, soon weakened, pulled up before 22nd

F
16
Silk - Emerald Green, Yellow hoops, Emerald Green cap, White star

Perceval Legallois (FR)

63
10/1
  • Form 286411
  • Age 8
  • Weight 10-12
  • Official Rating 153

in touch, bumped 1st, not fluent 6th (Bechers), fell 9th (Valentines)

F
17
Silk - Royal blue, yellow chevrons, royal blue sleeves, yellow stars, royal blue cap, yellow star

Kandoo Kid (FR)

35 t
25/1
  • Form 2P23-18
  • Age 9
  • Weight 10-11
  • Official Rating 152

mid-division, going okay when blundered and fell 21st

PU
19
Silk - Emerald green, dark green sleeves, dark green cap, emerald green spots

Intense Raffles (FR)

42
14/1
  • Form 111-902
  • Age 7
  • Weight 10-10
  • Official Rating 151

mistakes, towards rear, mistake 1st, hampered 3rd, hit 6th (Bechers) pulled up before 17th

PU
21
Silk - Dark blue, yellow star, sleeves and cap

Idas Boy (IRE)

35 pt
100/1
  • Form F03106
  • Age 11
  • Weight 10-10
  • Official Rating 151

towards rear of midfield, struggling when blundered 22nd (Bechers), tailed off 4 out, pulled up before 2 out

PU
22
Silk - Pink and white (halved), black sleeves, black cap, pink star

Fil Dor (FR)

35 pt
50/1
  • Form 212433
  • Age 7
  • Weight 10-9
  • Official Rating 150

mid-division, badly hampered 3rd and 9th (Valentines), mistake 26th, pulled up before 2 out

F
23
Silk - Beige, Brown Cross of Lorraine, hooped cap

Broadway Boy (IRE)

25 p C
66/1
  • Form 35-324P
  • Age 7
  • Weight 10-9
  • Official Rating 150

jumped left at times, led, hit 7th (Foinavon), mistake 21st, fell heavily 25th (Valentines)

PU
24
Silk - Maroon, white star and armlet, white cap

Coko Beach (FR)

24 p
40/1
  • Form U50029
  • Age 10
  • Weight 10-9
  • Official Rating 150

in rear, slow 8th (Canal Turn), badly hampered next (Valentines), slow 11th, pulled up before 15th (Chair)

PU
25
Silk - Royal Blue, Orange hoop and armlets, hooped cap

Stay Away Fay (IRE)

25 t
66/1
  • Form 13PP-P0
  • Age 8
  • Weight 10-9
  • Official Rating 150

never better than mid-division, struggling 20th, pulled up before 22nd (Bechers)

PU
27
Silk - Yellow, Dark Blue triple diamond and armlets

Monbeg Genius (IRE)

56 pt
50/1
  • Form 35P-241
  • Age 9
  • Weight 10-6
  • Official Rating 147

jumped right on occasions, always towards rear, mistake 16th (water), pulled up before 4 out

PU
30
Silk - Black, white hoops, white sleeves, black stars, light green cap

Hyland (FR)

42 BF
22/1
  • Form 141122
  • Age 8
  • Weight 10-6
  • Official Rating 147

never better than mid-division, beaten when mistake 4 out, pulled up before 2 out

PU
31
Silk - BEIGE and EMERALD GREEN check, BEIGE sleeves

Celebre D'Allen (FR)

143 p C
125/1
  • Form 145U4-1
  • Age 13
  • Weight 10-6
  • Official Rating 147

mid-division, bumped 3rd, pecked 6th (Bechers), headway 17th, chased leaders 24th (Canal Turn), close up next (Valentines), led 3 out, headed approaching 2 out, soon weakened quickly, pulled up after last

UR
34
Silk - Royal Blue and White diamonds, Royal Blue sleeves, White star on cap

Duffle Coat (IRE)

25 p
33/1
  • Form 352P4B
  • Age 8
  • Weight 10-4
  • Official Rating 145

in touch, hit 1st, mistake 2nd, blundered and unseated rider next

Betting breakdown

  • Tote Win: £35.70Tote Place: £7.20 (3), £3.20 (1), £9.00 (4), £2.90 (18)
  • Straight Forecast: £222.48Exacta: £221.40Trifecta: £6850.50Swingers: 1&2 £39.50,1&3 £157.30,2&3 £74.20
  • Placepot: £1,273.80Pool: £690,066.06,395.48 winning tickets
  • Quadpot: £71.60Pool: £67,359.41,696.1 winning tickets