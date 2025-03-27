Full Results
16:00 Aintree
Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (GBB Race) (Class 1)
- 34 Runners
- Distance: 4m 2f 74y
- Going: Good to Soft
- Surface: Turf
- £1,000,000 added
- Winner: £500,000
- 2nd: £200,000
- 3rd: £100,000
- 4th: £65,000
- Form 273-411
- Age 8
- Weight 11-8
- Official Rating 163
- Trainer W P Mullins
- Jockey Mr P W Mullins
prominent, chased leaders when hit 6th (Bechers), midfield 23rd (Foinavon), smooth headway to lead 2 out, ridden after last, pressed by runner-up Elbow, stayed on well final 110yds
I Am Maximus (FR)63 CD
- Form 4311-P8
- Age 9
- Weight 11-12
- Official Rating 167
- Trainer W P Mullins
- Jockey P Townend
prominent, mistake 5th, soon chased leaders, awkward 8th (Canal Turn), slow next (Valentines), midfield 10th, not fluent 15th (Chair), mistake and lost place 23rd (Foinavon), hit next (Canal Turn), headway to chase leaders approaching 2 out, ridden to challenge last, pressed winner Elbow, no extra final 50yds
- Form 11-P625
- Age 9
- Weight 11-8
- Official Rating 163
- Trainer W P Mullins
- Jockey B Hayes
held up in midfield, headway to chase leaders 12th, hampered 25th (Valentines), headway to lead approaching 2 out, headed 2 out, ridden when mistake last, stayed on to go third after Elbow
Iroko (FR)35 t
- Form 52-2F42
- Age 7
- Weight 10-11
- Official Rating 152
- Trainer O Greenall & J Guerriero
- Jockey Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
towards rear, headway 16th (water), pecked 25th (Valentines), headway approaching 2 out, ridden before last, switched right after Elbow, kept on well and went fourth final 110yds
- Form U37-008
- Age 8
- Weight 10-7
- Official Rating 148
- Trainer W P Mullins
- Jockey D E Mullins
towards rear, hit 11th, headway into midfield 17th, bad mistake 22nd (Bechers), blundered 25th (Valentines), smooth headway from 3 out, went third last, ridden to challenge approaching Elbow, lost third after Elbow, no extra final 110yds
Senior Chief41 p
- Form 21P-169
- Age 8
- Weight 10-10
- Official Rating 151
- Trainer H De Bromhead
- Jockey D J O'Keeffe
held up in behind leaders, pecked 22nd (Bechers) ridden before 2 out, kept on one pace from last
- Form 31-5894
- Age 9
- Weight 11-2
- Official Rating 157
- Trainer W P Mullins
- Jockey J J Burke
chased leaders, mistake 1st, hit 8th (Canal Turn), blundered 23rd (Foinavon), with leaders going well approaching 2 out, ridden last, no extra approaching Elbow
Hewick (IRE)21 b
- Form 232571
- Age 10
- Weight 11-7
- Official Rating 162
- Trainer J J Hanlon
- Jockey G Sheehan
prominent, not fluent 19th, lost place when mistake 24th (Canal Turn), ridden and headway to challenge before 2 out, no extra from last
- Form 1443-26
- Age 12
- Weight 11-3
- Official Rating 158
- Trainer H De Bromhead
- Jockey Rachael Blackmore
towards rear of midfield, headway 16th (water), chased leaders before 2 out, faded last
Twig35
- Form 25-2P77
- Age 10
- Weight 10-5
- Official Rating 146
- Trainer B Pauling
- Jockey Beau Morgan
wore hood to post, never better than mid-division, plugged on through beaten rivals from 3 out
- Form 2-33713
- Age 8
- Weight 10-5
- Official Rating 146
prominent, mistake and bumped 1st, lost place 3 out, faded before next
Beauport (IRE)49 BFD
- Form P1P-132
- Age 9
- Weight 11-1
- Official Rating 156
- Trainer N A Twiston-Davies
- Jockey Sam Twiston-Davies
prominent, hit 8th (Canal Turn), left in lead 25th (Valentines), mistake and headed 3 out, ridden and weakened quickly before 2 out
- Form F22999
- Age 8
- Weight 10-6
- Official Rating 147
- Trainer Michael Keady
- Jockey C Gethings
wore hood to post, midfield, blundered 3rd, chased leaders 11th, lost place 26th, weakened after 3 out
Vanillier (FR)24 bt
- Form 0-P6913
- Age 10
- Weight 10-6
- Official Rating 147
- Trainer G P Cromwell
- Jockey S W Flanagan
midfield, lost place 15th (Chair), struggling from 21st
Bravemansgame (FR)56 t
- Form 56-2383
- Age 10
- Weight 11-0
- Official Rating 155
- Trainer P F Nicholls
- Jockey J Reveley
chased leaders, pecked 2nd, prominent 10th, close up when badly hampered 25th (Valentines), ridden and every chance before 2 out, weakened quickly from 2 out
Chantry House (IRE)70 b C
- Form 09-5515
- Age 11
- Weight 10-13
- Official Rating 154
- Trainer N J Henderson
- Jockey James Bowen
midfield, in touch after 16th (water), mistake 19th, slow 24th (Canal Turn) no impression from 4 out
- Form 1F-1P66
- Age 11
- Weight 11-9
- Official Rating 164
- Trainer Miss V Williams
- Jockey Charlie Deutsch
mid-division, dropped to rear before 13th, pulled up after 16th (water)
Appreciate It (IRE)76 t
- Form 32-5351
- Age 11
- Weight 11-2
- Official Rating 157
- Trainer W P Mullins
- Jockey S F O'Keeffe
towards rear, mistake 8th (Canal Turn), brought down 21st
Conflated (IRE)23 p
- Form U58708
- Age 11
- Weight 11-2
- Official Rating 157
- Trainer G Elliott
- Jockey J C Gainford
never better than mid-division, not fluent 5th, pulled up before 2 out
Stumptown (IRE)24 b
- Form 3-U1111
- Age 8
- Weight 11-2
- Official Rating 157
- Trainer G P Cromwell
- Jockey K M Donoghue
wore hood to post, mid-division, jumped right 2nd, badly hampered 3rd, ridden 19th, mistake next, hampered and dropped to rear 21st, tailed off 24th (Canal Turn), pulled up after 3 out
Hitman (FR)56 pt
- Form 283-222
- Age 9
- Weight 11-1
- Official Rating 156
- Trainer P F Nicholls
- Jockey Freddie Gingell
in touch with leaders, stumbled 10th, pushed along before 24th (Foinavon), soon weakened, pulled up before 26th
Threeunderthrufive (IRE)49 pt
- Form 2210-32
- Age 10
- Weight 10-12
- Official Rating 153
- Trainer P F Nicholls
- Jockey Harry Skelton
chased leaders on outer, losing place when slow 20th, soon weakened, pulled up before 22nd
- Form 286411
- Age 8
- Weight 10-12
- Official Rating 153
- Trainer G P Cromwell
- Jockey M P Walsh
in touch, bumped 1st, not fluent 6th (Bechers), fell 9th (Valentines)
Kandoo Kid (FR)35 t
- Form 2P23-18
- Age 9
- Weight 10-11
- Official Rating 152
- Trainer P F Nicholls
- Jockey H Cobden
mid-division, going okay when blundered and fell 21st
- Form 111-902
- Age 7
- Weight 10-10
- Official Rating 151
- Trainer T Gibney
- Jockey J J Slevin
mistakes, towards rear, mistake 1st, hampered 3rd, hit 6th (Bechers) pulled up before 17th
Idas Boy (IRE)35 pt
- Form F03106
- Age 11
- Weight 10-10
- Official Rating 151
- Trainer R T Phillips
- Jockey Harry Bannister
towards rear of midfield, struggling when blundered 22nd (Bechers), tailed off 4 out, pulled up before 2 out
Fil Dor (FR)35 pt
- Form 212433
- Age 7
- Weight 10-9
- Official Rating 150
mid-division, badly hampered 3rd and 9th (Valentines), mistake 26th, pulled up before 2 out
Broadway Boy (IRE)25 p C
- Form 35-324P
- Age 7
- Weight 10-9
- Official Rating 150
- Trainer N A Twiston-Davies
- Jockey Thomas Bellamy
jumped left at times, led, hit 7th (Foinavon), mistake 21st, fell heavily 25th (Valentines)
Coko Beach (FR)24 p
- Form U50029
- Age 10
- Weight 10-9
- Official Rating 150
- Trainer G Elliott
- Jockey J S McGarvey
in rear, slow 8th (Canal Turn), badly hampered next (Valentines), slow 11th, pulled up before 15th (Chair)
Stay Away Fay (IRE)25 t
- Form 13PP-P0
- Age 8
- Weight 10-9
- Official Rating 150
- Trainer P F Nicholls
- Jockey Paul O'Brien
never better than mid-division, struggling 20th, pulled up before 22nd (Bechers)
Monbeg Genius (IRE)56 pt
- Form 35P-241
- Age 9
- Weight 10-6
- Official Rating 147
- Trainer J & A O'Neill
- Jockey Nick Scholfield
jumped right on occasions, always towards rear, mistake 16th (water), pulled up before 4 out
Hyland (FR)42 BF
- Form 141122
- Age 8
- Weight 10-6
- Official Rating 147
- Trainer N J Henderson
- Jockey N de Boinville
never better than mid-division, beaten when mistake 4 out, pulled up before 2 out
Celebre D'Allen (FR)143 p C
- Form 145U4-1
- Age 13
- Weight 10-6
- Official Rating 147
- Trainer P Hobbs & J White
- Jockey M G Nolan
mid-division, bumped 3rd, pecked 6th (Bechers), headway 17th, chased leaders 24th (Canal Turn), close up next (Valentines), led 3 out, headed approaching 2 out, soon weakened quickly, pulled up after last
Duffle Coat (IRE)25 p
- Form 352P4B
- Age 8
- Weight 10-4
- Official Rating 145
- Trainer G Elliott
- Jockey D J Gilligan
in touch, hit 1st, mistake 2nd, blundered and unseated rider next
Betting breakdown
- Tote Win: £35.70Tote Place: £7.20 (3), £3.20 (1), £9.00 (4), £2.90 (18)
- Straight Forecast: £222.48Exacta: £221.40Trifecta: £6850.50Swingers: 1&2 £39.50,1&3 £157.30,2&3 £74.20
- Placepot: £1,273.80Pool: £690,066.06,395.48 winning tickets
- Quadpot: £71.60Pool: £67,359.41,696.1 winning tickets