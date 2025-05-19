Today on Sky Sports Racing: Aventure chases Group 2 prize in Prix Corrida

Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe runner-up Aventure returns to action in the Prix Corrida, live on Sky Sports from Saint-Cloud (2.40pm) today.

2.40 Saint-Cloud - Aventure headlines in a field of seven in the Prix Corrida

Having finished second in last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, sights and targets will be firmly aimed towards going back to the race again with Aventure. She made light work of her seasonal debut in Group 3 company last month and lines up here against similar rivals to keep her 2025 record unbeaten for Christophe Ferland and Maxime Guyon in this Prix Corrida.

Survie was a consistent little filly for the Nicolas Clement team last season finishing second in the Prix de Diane last year. She was back in seventh in last year's Arc and looks to reverse the form with Aventure.

Last year's German Oaks winner Erle lines up for Maxim Pecheur and Wathnan Racing. She ran creditably behind Rebel Romance in the Preis Von Europa at Cologne last year and surely has a good chance here today with Martin Seidl taking the ride.

6.50 Windsor - Ziggy's Missile chases the hat-trick

The second edition of the Windsor Sprint Series qualifiers sees Ziggy's Missile looking for a hat-trick after wins at Nottingham and Southwell. The victories have both been by a neck, so the handicapper has struggled to get a hold of him as he lines up off a 6lb higher mark today in the Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap.

Paddy's Day ended the winning run last time at Musselburgh for Nigel Tinkler having won four in a row on the all-weather. His mark looks a tad high now on the turf. Toca Madera was last seen at York four days ago running creditably and returning to that form would see him go close today.

Rhythm N Hooves has performed creditably for connections lately, not finishing outside of the first four in any of his nine starts since December. Rossa Ryan takes over in the plate aboard this five-year-old, who has been dropped to a mark of 89.

7.00 Wolverhampton - 575,000 Euro-purchase Rock Iguana makes debut

A partnership of Al Shaqab and AMO Racing have teamed up to help purchase the well-bred Rock Iguana, who has joined the Kimpton Downs trainer Ralph Beckett. We haven't seen her as a two-year-old and she's clearly been left to progress, making her debut at Wolverhampton this evening in the Play At The Races Stableduel Novice Stakes.

Ziggy's Triton looks to go one better than debut and has been gelded after his run at Ripon last time where he was beaten by two lengths and he sets a solid form standard here. Al Shaqab have a 325,000 guineas purchase themselves in Hattal for Ollie Sangster. She wears a hood on debut and is a sister to Listed sprinter The Fixer.

Best of the rest

In the 6.20pm British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes, Juddmonte are represented by Blue Bolt (Andrew Balding) and Satavia (Ralph Beckett), the latter horse making her first start.

Macari carries a 5lb penalty for the Knightsbridge Circle Handicap (7.20pm), having seen off Youthful King and company at Salisbury the last day. He will be feared for the Sheena West team but last time out winners Cavalry Call and Educator will equally fancy their chances.

At 9pm, Lady Wingalong goes for the hat-trick in the Advance Price Midweek Racing For £10 Handicap, with Jordan Williams taking off 5lbs.

Watch every race from Windsor and Wolverhampton - as well as the Prix Corrida from Saint-Cloud - live on Sky Sports Racing...