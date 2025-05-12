Rachael Blackmore retires from racing: 'My days of being a jockey have come to an end'

Rachael Blackmore has announced that she is retiring from racing, stating on social media that her "days of being a jockey have come to an end".

The trailblazing jockey, who has 18 Cheltenham Festival winners and a Grand National crown to her name, has decided to bring the curtain down on a stellar career - with her final ride a winner aboard Ma Belle Etoile at Cork on Saturday.

In a statement released on social media, she said: "My days of being a jockey have come to an end.

"I feel the time is right. I'm sad but l'm also incredibly grateful for what my life has been for the past 16 years. I just feel so lucky, to have been legged up on the horses I have, and to have experienced success I never even dreamt could be possible."

She added: "The people to thank are endless, it's not possible to mention everyone (as I don't want this to be another book) but I'm going to get a few names in here anyway and to everyone else, you know who you are, as they say."

She added: "Firstly, my parents who provided me with the best childhood, and a pony I couldn't hold! This set the seed for a life of racing.

"Aidan Kennedy gave me my first ride in a point to point. I spent time riding out for Arthur Moore and Pat Doyle which I loved. Sam Curling and Liam Lennon were also big supporters as was Denise O' Shea, John Nicholson, Ellmarie Holden, Harry Smyth and Gigginstown House Stud.

"I rode my first winner for Shark Hanlon, who then helped me become Champion Conditional. I will be forever grateful to Shark for getting behind me, supporting me and believing in me when it would have been just as easy to look elsewhere. He was the catalyst for what was to come."

Blackmore's first winner as a professional came aboard Most Honourable at at Clonmel on 3 September 2015 and became the first female to win the conditional riders' championship in Ireland in 2017.

She his perhaps best associated with the wonder-mare Honeysuckle, who was trained by Henry de Bromhead. The daughter of Sulemani - now an 11-year-old, won 17 races from 19 starts from 2018 to 2023, including the Champion Hurdle in 2022.

Looking back, Blackmore said: A conversation between Eddie O'Leary and Henry de Bromhead in a taxi on the way to Aintree took my career to a whole new level. Eddie got me in the door at Knockeen, and what came next was unimaginable: Honeysuckle, A Plus Tard, Minella Indo, Captain Guinness, Bob Olinger, Minella Times, among many others.. all with one thing in common-Henry de Bromhead.

"He's a phenomenal trainer, who brought out the best in me. Without Henry, my story is very different."

It was aboard one of de Bromhead's aforementioned horses that Blackmore experienced the highlight of her career, winning the 2021 Grand National aboard Minella Times at Aintree - becoming the first female jockey to win the race. That year, she was named the BBC's World Sport Star Of The Year.

Image: Rachael Blackmore - winner of the 2021 Grand National aboard Minella Times

A year later, she guided A Plus Tard to the ultimate prize at the Cheltenham Festival - the Cheltenham Gold Cup. As a result of her magnificent achievements, she was appointed an Honorary Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2023 Special Honours for services to sport.

Continuing, Blackmore said: "To my sponsors over the years. Dornan, KPMG, Volvo, Betfair, PCI Insurance, thank you for your support. To Garry Cribbin, who looked after me as my agent since day one with professionalism and friendship. To Rebecca Matthews who managed (and hopefully will continue to manage!) the non-horse related requests. To Willie Mullins who provided me with success throughout my career.

"To all the team in Knockeen who do such incredible work looking after all the horses, without you and all the stable staff across the country, winners don't happen. To Davy Roche, who's help was invaluable when I was privileged enough to have a choice in a race. To all the amazing doctors, surgeons and physios who looked after me over the years. To all the wonderful owners who trusted me and gave me the opportunity to do what I love doing. To everyone I shared the weigh room with, I'll miss being in there with you. To all my great friends - you made winning special. Brian Hayes won't enjoy getting a mention, but he was more important to my career than I'll ever be able to thank him for.

"It is daunting, not being able to say that I am a jockey anymore... who even am I now! But I feel so incredibly lucky to have had the career l've had. To have been in the right place at the right time with the right people, and to have gotten on the right horses - because it doesn't matter how good you are without them. They have given me the best days of my life and to them I am most grateful."

