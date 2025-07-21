Today on Sky Sports Racing: Pomme Pomme bids to return to winning ways at Windsor

Windsor is our sole venue on Monday but we have lots to look forward to with eight competitive races, live on Sky Sports Racing...

7.40 Windsor - Pomme Pomme bids to get back on track

Pomme Pomme seeks to return to winning ways in the British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap, under regular rider Rose Dawes.

Jack Channon's filly recorded five wins in a row in May and June after switching to handicap company but could only manage a third-placed finish last time out when a warm order in a four-runner race. This drop back down in trip may be the key for her to get her head back in front, but she will have to overcome a career-high mark of 80 if she's to do so.

The King and Queen also have a runner in the race with the William Haggas-trained Purple Rainbow set to line up. After finishing well down the field in the Sandringham Stakes at Royal Ascot last time out, the filly aims to get her head back in front returned to calmer waters. Tom Marquand returns to the saddle.

Nanino Niyati, Azaniya and Princess Rascal all bid to follow up their recent successes while Kathleen Mary aims to go one better than her second-placed finish last time out at Chelmsford.

5.10 Windsor - Luminare aims to follow up Bath success

Luminare - a 105,000gns purchase - bids to follow up her recent victory at Bath in the Sharon Barry Up The Saints Nursery Handicap, on her debut run for new connections.

William Haggas' two-year-old will aim to build on last month's victory under Tom Marquand who takes the ride for the first time. This Dark Angel filly is a half-sister to Group Three winner Raqiya and makes her handicap debut off top weight.

Vlad, who was bought for 200,000gns as a yearling, runs for the first time since being gelded and returns to the turf after just being touched off on the all-weather last time out at Lingfield. Simon and Ed Crisford's gelding has finished runner-up on all three starts in his career so far and will aim to go one better here with Oisin Murphy booked.

The €115,000 yearling Whisperwood is also looking for a first career success for Ollie Sangster. Koffee And Kale, A'Ali G, Bring It On and Born Slippy make up the remainder.

7.10 Windsor - Expert Agent seeks hat-trick glory

Stuart Williams' gelding Expert Agent bids to achieve his second career hat-trick in the Fitzdares Sprint Series Handicap, attempting to repeat a feat he achieved back in 2023 when trained by Kevin Philippart De Foy.

After guiding this gelding to victories at Newmarket and Haydock over six furlongs, Marco Ghiani looks to steer his mount to a third victory but this time off top weight and a career-high mark.

Safari Dream aims to get back on track after finishing sixth last time out, having previously recorded a hat-trick of his own. This Rod Millman gelding has finished in the top three in four of five appearances here, including one victory and Oisin Murphy takes the ride today.

Iconic Times seeks to follow up his recent success at Kempton and Coul Angel could be in the mix, being 2-2 with Tom Marquand onboard.