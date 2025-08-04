Today on Sky Sports Racing: Lingfield, Ripon and Windsor

We have a busy day of flat action on Monday with racing from Lingfield, Ripon and Windsor, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.40 Ripon - Mandurah and Mister Sketch contest in feature

Mandurah takes a big drop in grade to contest the feature Wilmot-Smith Memorial Handicap at Ripon, having contested in much stiffer competition prior to this, suggesting she's well thought-of but the Crisford's will be hoping for a return to form this afternoon.

The Hamad Al Jehani-trained Mister Sketch comes here off the back of a disappointing winter, recording a third placed finish of three at Al Uqda in March and finishing 12th in Meydan on the start before. He threatened to progress last season, most notably in the Cathedral Stakes when three-lengths behind Oak Tree winner Raqiya, and a repeat of that form should see him go close today.

First Folio had a lovely prep run for this race last time out over course and distance where he was just nabbed on the line by closing Trefor. Julie Camacho will be hoping to see him return to the winner's enclosure for the first time since September.

2.10 Ripon - Potential star Goyard returns to action

Goyard dazzled at the track when he bought up his first career success last month, trouncing his rivals by seven-lengths. The David O'Meara-trained gelding will be hoping to use the ripon-races.co.uk Book Now For Saturday August 16th Novice Stakes for further experience before springboarding onto bigger and better things.

Natural Force cannot be discounted though as he comes here off the back of a lengthy lay-off, having impressed in a good Ascot Maiden when last seen back in May 2023. He rates an interesting runner.

Right And Exact looks best of the remainder. This Declan Carroll-trained gelding sprung a surprise at Catterick in June winning at 33/1, coming home strongly to beat experienced rivals in a fashion that promised there would be more to come.

2.40 Ripon - Dandana and Pearl Fortune bid to stay unbeaten

Simon and Ed Crisford are having a fine season with their two-year-olds, having had eight winners from 25 runners, clocking a healthy 32% strike rate so far this season.

They run Lowther-entrant Dandana in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes, looking to enhance her CV, having already made all to score at Kempton under Harry Davies last month and that partnership is maintained this afternoon.

Bidding to end Dandana's perfect start is the ultra-impressive Pearl Fortune who too possesses a Lowther entry. This Karl Burke-trained filly opened her account with an eye-catching display at Beverley last month and she will be looking to build on that today.

Karl Burke won the race last year with Toomuchforme, and 2020 with Red Fascinator but more notably with the classy sprinter Swingalong, who dazzled here in 2022 on route to winning the Lowther Stakes at York. Do we have another Swingalong on our hands here?

Best of the rest:

4.53 Lingfield -

Extrication has been dropped two-pounds for a poor showing at Newbury and he doesn't need to be at his best to notch his first career win here.

7.53 Windsor -

First Principle looks to have found a perfect opportunity to get his head back in front having just missed out on his return at Thirsk.