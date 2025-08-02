Two Tribes completes a big-race double with emphatic Stewards' Cup success

Two Tribes bagged his second major prize in the space of a week with victory in the Coral Stewards' Cup at Goodwood.

With David Egan again in the saddle, 11-2 shot Two Tribes was up with the pace from the start in the group that raced closest to the stands' rail and took over the lead from last year's winner Get It entering the final two furlongs.

His stablemate Run Boy Run looked the biggest threat over on the far side of the track entering the closing stages, but Two Tribes kept up the gallop and was well on top as he passed the post with just over two lengths in hand.

Strike Red and Jakajaro chased him home in second and third respectively, with Run Boy Run fourth and another Spencer runner in Twilight Calls fifth.

"I thought all three of them had really good chances leading into it, but Two Tribes is in great form and when you get a sprinter in this sort of form they're hard to beat," the trainer told Racing TV.

"Two runs in seven days is hard for any horse, but at this level it's even harder. They're not small fields, they're 28-runner races and the tempo is hard.

"It's crazy how far he's won today, I didn't expect him to do that in a million years, but it's great.

"We've got no immediate plans, we'll just have to see what the handicapper does - I think he's probably going to give him a fair whack for that today. We'll let the dust settle and see where we go."

Phil Cunningham, who owns all three Spencer-trained runners, said: "It all happened quite quickly. Having three runners in a race like this is a dream but it's quite difficult to try to follow them when it's a short trip and a big field.

"It's an amazing day. Honestly, after he won last Saturday, we weren't going to run him today. Richard said we were going to keep him at seven furlongs but we had a change of plan on Wednesday and obviously I'm delighted that we have.

"It was a team decision but when you have a horse that's qualified to run in a race like this, at a festival, with the prize money on offer, I think you've got to take your chance.

"Every next big win is probably the best one. We've been very lucky to have some lovely winners in the past, but you always chase the next one. Saturday winners and festival winners are what we do this for.

"Richard has done an amazing job. I thought he was brave trying to saddle three on his own but we got it done and we've got lots to look forward to with the group of horses that we have got, which are gradually creeping up in quality."

Al Aasy defends Glorious Stakes title in style

Al Aasy came from last to first to successfully defend his Coral Glorious Stakes crown at Goodwood.

The William Haggas-trained eight-year-old claimed the fifth of his seven Group Three victories to date in this race 12 months ago before going on to land the Geoffrey Freer at Newbury in August and the Gordon Richards Stakes at Sandown on his first start of this season in April.

Despite coming up short in two subsequent outings, most recently finishing seventh in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot, Al Aasy was a 13-8 favourite on his return to the Sussex Downs and after being settled at the rear of the five-strong field for much of the way, he picked up well when asked to go about his business by Jim Crowley to run down his rivals and pull three lengths clear of Meydaan at the line.

Image: Al Aasy ridden by jockey Jim Crowley, on their way to winning the Glorious Stakes.

Haggas told Racing TV: "He's terrific, isn't he? He's a fabulous horse. He's pretty reliable in this grade when things set up like that.

"They didn't go very fast today and he usually likes a stronger pace and they slow down a bit, but they picked up well up the straight and he still found a gear. He actually ran on strongly today as usually he wins by half a length or a neck.

"He's been called some names in the past and I wish people would respect him for what he is. He's a very talented horse, he just needs to be ridden like that - you need to wait and wait and wait.

"I haven't put him in a Group One race and we think at eight years old this is probably his level, Listed and Group Three races and maybe the odd Group Two are fine for him. He's a useful horse.

"He's a very strong traveller, so you can imagine at home when we don't get them off the bridle he looks like Nijinsky every time! He catches the eye every morning, so he's been a joy for us."

Waardah steps up to take Lillie Langtry honours

A step up in distance and class proved to be no barrier to success for the improving Waardah in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood.

The Owen Burrows-trained filly impressed when landing a 10-furlong Listed event at this venue in early June, but she faced another half a mile and better opposition in this Group Two contest.

Ridden by Callum Rodriguez, Waardah was a well-supported 7-2 chance at the off and after travelling smoothly into contention early in the home straight, she was coaxed to the front heading inside the final two furlongs.

Image: Waardah, ridden by jockey Callum Rodriguez, on their way to winning the Lillie Langtry at Glorious Goodwood

Her stamina was given a thorough examination, with the gallant Danielle refusing to go down without a fight, but Waardah saw her off and passed the post three-quarters of a length in front.

Rodriguez, who was one of five jockeys involved in a dramatic emergency landing on Thursday after the light aircraft in which they were travelling to Goodwood suffered what was thought to have been an engine problem, told ITV Racing: "It was a messy start to the week, but we made sure that we were on four wheels today!

"I'm very pleased to get that one off my back. She is a rapidly improving filly and has a nice way of racing. It was a very good performance."

Burrows told Racing TV: "I thought she handled it all very well. Callum said she switched off great and in hindsight he said he probably got there a bit soon, but we're still learning about her because she's inexperienced.

"I thought she was very honest when the second horse came to her, I thought she was possibly going to get outstayed, but in the last half a furlong she was going away again.

"I felt she'd come forward from her last run here, her work at home had been very good, we thought we'd roll the dice and thankfully it's come off.

"She'd have no trouble going back to a mile and a half and she's an exciting filly. She's in the Yorkshire Oaks, I think it is important she gets a bit of juice in the ground. We'll see how she comes out of this, but Ascot in October (Champions Day) would suit her."

Thady Gosden, joint trainer of runner-up Danielle, was delighted with her effort on what was her seasonal bow.

He said: "She is a very genuine filly who gives her all. That was a pleasing race first time back. The winner is a nice filly. Stepping up in trip has benefited her.

"We have been avoiding quicker ground with her but after the rain we had on Thursday, it suited her even though it was drying.

"The Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster would be a natural step with her."

Sam Hawkens books Australian ticket with Summer strike

William Haggas is planning a trip to Australia with Sam Hawkens after the progressive four-year-old justified 4-1 favouritism in the Coral Summer Handicap at Goodwood.

On a hat-trick following wins at Newcastle and Hamilton, Tom Marquand's mount was good value for the winning margin of half a length over Dancing In Paris, with Aeronautic a neck further behind in third.

Haggas was completing a quick-fire double after landing the opening Glorious Stakes with admirable veteran Al Aasy.

Image: Sam Hawkens (second left), ridden by jockey Tom Marquand, on their way to winning at Glorious Goodwood.

Of Sam Hawkens, he told Racing TV: "I was pleased with him, he's really improved this year. Sam, our son, bought him last summer online, we didn't really like him much when he came and he ran two pretty ordinary races.

"We gelded him over the winter and he's taken a bit of time, but the horse has really thrived and is obviously in good form and on good terms with himself as he went to Newcastle and won and went to Hamilton and won and he's come for a big race today and won.

"He'll go to Australia I think. We've booked a place in quarantine on September 5 and the race is on October 18, so I think we'll go now."