Today on Sky Sports Racing: Ascot and Wolverhampton

In today’s feature, the imposing Valmont-owned colt Push The Limit looks to continue his upward trajectory in a tight contest on what is another valuable day at Ascot. We also have competitive flat action from Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing from 1.40pm.

3.15 Ascot - Push The Limit headline's feature

The feature of the day at Ascot is the Silent Pool Gin Handicap where Push The Limit headlines for Hector Crouch and Ralph Beckett.

The chestnut colt looks ultra-progressive with has two wins from just the four starts and already rated 98. He is up seven-pounds for his success at Glorious Goodwood where he stretched away comfortably, and rates a fascinating prospect upped to a mile and a half.

Tenability has found the key to winning for William Haggas having secured the hat-trick at Ascot last month where he won by a neck over today's distance in the Shergar Cup Classic. He arrives here four-pounds higher today but another big effort could not be ruled out.

Nightwalker is the top-rated contender in the line-up and is on something of a revival mission with his sights lowered this afternoon. The one-time Epsom Derby hopeful was last seen in the August Stakes at Windsor two weeks ago, where he wasn't able to land a blow on Arabian Crown. This test should suit him much better and a return to form would be no surprise.

Rogue Millions, Daiquiri Bay, Topteam and Too Soon complete the field in what looks a deep contest.

2.40 Ascot - Native Warrior and Great Acclaim clash again

The Schweppes Handicap pits together Native Warrior and Great Acclaim who clash once again after the latter got the better of the Wathnan charge at the Goodwood Festival.

Great Acclaim won in good fashion that day when bringing up his first win of the year, travelling strongly and finding plenty for pressure to run out a smart winner at 18-1. He subsequently won in similar fashion at Chepstow before doing very little in defeat when returned to Goodwood two weeks ago.

The Karl Burke-trained Native Warrior will be looking to get revenge on Great Acclaim having not had the smoothest of passages behind his old foe but arrives here on much better terms with an eight-pound swing in his favour. Looks sure to be involved with Jamie Spencer in the plate.

The Commonwealth Cup form has been boosted on several occasions already this season and although Strong Warrior could only manage midfield that day, he wasn't beaten all that far and looks the type to make a name for himself on his first step up to seven-furlongs back in handicap company.

3.50 Ascot - Treasure seeks second win for His Majesty the King

His Majesty the King will be hoping Treasure secure a second career success in the British EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap at Ascot.

The daughter of Mastercraftsman was well beaten at York last time out but connections have made the decision to drop her back to a mile for first time in her career in search of some improvement albeit she'll need to improve if she's to successfully give weight away to all of her rivals here.

Her chief rival will likely be Protest who impressed when winning at Glorious Goodwood on her penultimate start and didn't disgrace herself in Listed company subsequently. She's kept good company throughout her career and given she's only had the six starts to date, there could well be more to come.

Noche Clasica is another with limited mileage on the clock who could keep on improving and could be anything on just her second start for James Owen.

Bright Times Ahead has failed to live up to her initial promise but a revival would not surprise.

Best of the rest:

2.10 Ascot - Crown of Oaks looks to defy a six-pound rise in a tightknit contest with Wave Rider, Asmen Warrior, Hymnbook and Stem all holding interesting credentials.

4.25 Ascot - the lightly-raced Double Rush holds some interesting entries, including the Ayr Gold Cup later on in the month and looks to book his ticket there in what looks an open sprint handicap here. Badri rarely puts a foot wrong, and conditions will be right up the street of the evergreen Fresh.

8.42 Wolverhampton - Havana Touch hasn't been seen since impressing at Kempton in May and looks to follow that up back from the lay-off in an open contest at Wolverhampton. Course and distance scorer Equion has dropped in the weights having disappointed the last twice but could return to form now back at a familiar venue.

10.45 Kentucky Downs - Grade One Franklin-Simpson Stakes

Mi Bago has contested against some top performers this season and despite not having got his head in front since March, his form suggests he won't be far away once more if handling the drop down in trip.

Dream On also drops in distance this evening and has the beating of Mi Bago on their last meeting but this sprint trip poses a new question of him.

Governor Sam was third in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint last year and should give his running here once more.

10.58 Woodbine - Grade Three Singspiel Stakes

It looks a goof opportunity for Hamad Al Jehani with Haunted Dream who makes the trip over to Canada for the Grade Three Singspiel Stakes at Woodbine, where he'll be looking for more luck than when suffering from a luckless passage in the Rose Of Lancaster at Haydock last time out.

11.59 Del Mar - Grade One Debutante Stakes

The brilliant race-mare Songbird won the Grade One Debutante Stakes back in 2015 and we have another intriguing renewal this evening with Bob Baffert seemingly holding the aces with three entries: Explora, Himika and Battle Of Rouge.