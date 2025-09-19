Today on Sky Sports Racing: Remmooz takes on Spy Chief at Newbury

A busy Friday awaits! Newbury hosts a classy-looking Flat card, headlined by the feature Dubai Duty Free Cup - live on Sky Sports Racing.

4.05 Newbury - Improving Remmooz faces Spy Chief and Volterra

The feature on a splendid card at Newbury arrives at 4.00pm with the Listed Dubai Duty Free Cup.

Owen Burrows fields Remmooz who has gone from strength to strength this summer winning three of his five starts. He steps up in grade but could have more to give after his latest third in a strong handicap at York.

Spy Chief and Volterra set the standard with official marks of 108. John and Thady Gosden's Spy Chief finished two places ahead of Remmooz in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot and has backed that up with solid displays in Group company. He will appreciate this easier contest.

Volterra took the Challenge Cup at the end of last season and must be respected for Kevin Ryan and Shane Gray. After a stellar start to his career, Rebel's Gamble has disappointed as a three-year-old in the Clipper Logistics colours. He hung right the last day at Chester and if Rossa Ryan can keep him straight here, he may outrun his odds.

3.30 Newbury - Goodwood Galaxy steps up in class

Goodwood Galaxy headlines a field of seven for this Haynes, Hanson and Clark Stakes at Newbury.

The David Menuisier-trained colt readily claimed a Salisbury maiden in June before running a huge race to finish fourth behind Zavateri at Goodwood. That form has been franked, and he is taken to bounce back from a lesser effort at York.

Godolphin's Look To The Stars and Tierra Del Toro (Valmont) both scored at Kempton on their last outing and must be feared for Charlie Appleby and Ralph Beckett respectively.

Roger Varian saddles Kokbastau for his first start in the Nurlan Bizakov silks whilst 102-rated Bourbon Blues completes the shortlist.

2.20 Newbury - Dual winner True Test takes on Ghaadah

True Test and Ghaadah clash in a typically informative Dubai Duty Free Full Of Surprises British EBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes.

True Test made a winning debut at Lingfield before following up in narrow fashion at Newmarket. She struggled to land a blow in a Group 2 at Deauville but could relish the step up to a mile in the hands of Marco Ghiani.

Ghaadah made a promising winning debut when sent off a 14-1 chance at Wolverhampton earlier this month and deserves a crack at this. He is as yet unproven on turf and this outing could be informative. The Crisford yard have a 24% strike rate with their two-year-olds on grass this term, so all the signs are positive.

A market watch is advised on debutants Aura Champagne, Florida Suite and Violet Goldsmith.

Elsewhere...

At Newton Abbot, the Summer Jumps Championship draws to its conclusion with a six-race card at the Devon track. The 2024/25 regular season champion jockey is set to receive the prize for the Summer equivalent, whilst James Owen will receive the trainers' prize.

Currently tied for third in the race to be leading owner, Bill Hawkins will be hoping to take the trophy home and will stand every chance if In The Air wins a three-runner Colin Stratton Retirement Novices' Chase at 2.03pm. His opposition is set to be Art Of Diplomacy and Catch Him Derry, ridden by James Bowen and Dan Skelton respectively.

The Johnston Partnership could tie for the prize but will need Shantou Lucky to defeat the likes of Pooroldmackley, Blackacre and Benny Baloo in the RCA Summer Jumps Championship Finale Handicap Chase (4.55pm).