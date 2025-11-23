Today on Sky Sports Racing: Windsor hosts seven-race card

Windsor hosts an intriguing seven-race card over obstacles this afternoon, all live on Sky Sports Racing.

1.43 Windsor - Super Survivor and Sunshine Diamond clash

Super Survivor and Sunshine Diamond clash in a quality renewal of the Download The Fitzdares App Handicap Hurdle at Windsor.

Jamie Snowden's Super Survivor had a successful campaign over hurdles last year, including when winning a Pertemps qualifier at Huntingdon. He starts his season off a 4lb higher mark and could go close under Gavin Sheehan, having been dropped a couple of pounds after two underwhelming runs at the back end of 2024/25.

Sunshine Diamond has won two of his four starts over hurdles but ended last season with a lesser effort at Fontwell. This unexposed six-year-old is expected to bounce back and progress again this winter.

Emma Lavelle's Doughmore Boy was incredibly inconsistent in the 2023/24 campaign before missing the entirety of last season. After 582 days off the track, he makes his long-awaited reappearance in the hands of Johnny Burke.

Of the others, Saint Palais was not out of the running when unseating at Lingfield and cannot be ruled out despite a 1lb rise.

2.18 Windsor - The Hardest Geezer faces Hardy Du Seuil

The Hardest Geezer and Hardy Du Seuil contest a deep edition of the Call Fitzdares For Top Prices Handicap Hurdle.

Hardy Du Seuil has dropped down the weights and now looks poised to strike for the in-form Jamie Snowden team. He failed to justify favouritism at Hexham on his last start but must have strong claims if able to improve here.

The Hardest Geezer heads the dangers having shown plenty of promise on his return at Newton Abbot and, if jumping a little slicker, then he could go one better.

Williethebuilder, who was once a Grade 2 operator for the Skelton team, makes for interesting opposition stepping down in trip for Christian Williams and Kielan Woods.

1.08 Windsor - Fontwell winner Hello Cello bids to follow up

Harry Fry's Hello Cello heads a field of eight for this Fitzdares Personal Betting Service Novices' Handicap Chase.

She kept on well to break her maiden at Fontwell last month and with the runner-up having won again since, she could be well treated off this 4lb higher mark now tackling fences.

Not A Light is one to note on fencing debut for the Hobbs and Johnson White yard. He was a beaten favourite when down the field on his final start of last season but had looked a progressive type before that.

Sleeping Satellite rates best of the rest, but may not run having been declared at Catterick on Friday.

Best of the rest

After scaling the heights of the Everest last term, the great Ka Ying Rising returns to action in the Group 2 BOCHK Private Banking Jockey Club Sprint at 7.40am. David Hayes' superstar sprinter will likely go off a heavy odds-on favourite at Sha Tin, having won on his last 14 outings.

At 8.50am, another equine legend takes to the Hong Kong track in Romantic Warrior, who takes on Voyage Bubble in the BOCHK Jockey Club Cup.

In Tokyo, Queen Anne hero Docklands goes for glory in the Japanese Mile Championship at 6.40am. Harry Eustace's star has not quite hit the same heights in the starts since that famous day at Ascot, but is certainly not one to rule out.