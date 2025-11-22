Grey Dawning gains his revenge with imperious Betfair Chase victory at Haydock

Grey Dawning and an ice-cool Harry Skelton gained Betfair Chase revenge on last year’s winner Royale Pagaille to continue Dan Skelton’s dream run of form at Haydock.

Ousted in a ding-dong tussle with Venetia Williams' dual winner 12 months ago, there was no mistake this time around, with Skelton never in a rush aboard the 10-11 favourite, as he allowed Handstands and Royale Pagaille to match strides early and head out for the final circuit in unison.

Rebecca Curtis' Haiti Couleurs was disappointingly never a factor, while Gordon Elliott's Stellar Story could also never get involved, but there were three with a chance turning for home, where Charlie Deutsch had inched clear of Handstands who was under a drive from Ben Jones.

Although Royale Pagaille jumped three out with an advantage, Grey Dawning was hot on his tail, travelling menacingly, and Skelton in the saddle remained motionless as Grey Dawning joined his old rival two out and played with his prey down to the last before storming to a two-and-three-quarter-length success.

It was an emotional success for the Skeltons, as Harry's wife Bridget gave birth to a baby daughter less than 48 hours previously.

As the crowd sang 'there's only one Dan Skelton', the trainer said: "It's been a phenomenal day. I'll never forget when Protektorat won this too, they are special moments.

"Owners are the lifeblood of this sport and to give Robert Kirkland a day like this is special. Leaving here last year, I was sick as I'd never been so convinced a horse would win - and he lost. It felt like one that got away.

"I'm proud of the whole team, but I'm most proud of Grey Dawning, he had such a hard race last year he could have cried off but not him - 365 days later he's back to do it again.

"He had such a grueller last year he could have left his whole season, but I got him back for Kelso and Aintree and only Gaelic Warrior could beat him at Aintree.

"I think he might just have one more run before the Gold Cup, I don't know where, probably the Cotswold if the ground isn't too bad or he could even go straight there.

"I know the public don't really want to hear that but he can't go right-handed, so he can't run in the King George, the race for Protektorat is Windsor, so he can't go there, and the Denman is too close. Maybe he could go to Ireland, we'll see.

"I do think he's a contender for the Gold Cup. I have huge respect for the favourite (Inothewayurthinkin) and we have to step up again, but they'll have seen that today and maybe think we are players."

Of his brother, who was visibly emotional in the paddock, Dan Skelton added: "It's been a really full-on 48 hours for Harry, he'd love to be with his new baby right now but he's been a thorough professional.

"Ten years ago, he might have kicked on at the top of the straight, but he was taking a pull two out today.

"Harry's got a lot of experience now, but also he knows if he makes a mistake we don't hold it against each other."