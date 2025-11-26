Today on Sky Sports Racing: Brighton, Southwell and Windsor

We have a busy day’s racing on Wednesday with flat action from Southwell, Newcastle, Deauville and Happy Valley, live on Sky Sports Racing...

3.35 Southwell - Berkshire Whisper and Eye Of Dubai clash

An excellent field of 11 has assembled for this Join The Midnite Movement Handicap at Southwell.

Berkshire Whisper will top the weights for Andrew Balding and Jason Watson. This son of Dark Angel has won three of his four starts on the all-weather including when comfortably claiming the AW 3YO Championships at Newcastle on All-Weather Finals Day. He found the Commonwealth Cup too hot to handle on his last start and should appreciate this drop in class.

Eye Of Dubai was narrowly denied when second to Golden Mind in a hot handicap at Doncaster and he makes plenty of appeal off this two-pound higher mark on just his second all-weather start.

An extensive shortlist is topped by recent course and distance scorer Baldomero and the Ian Williams-trained Purest Time.

3.50 Deauville - Jane Chapple-Hyam's Hard Endeavor headlines Listed field

UK raider Hard Endeavor headlines seven runners for this Listed Prix Lyphard at Deauville.

The Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained three-year-old showed useful form in his first two starts, most recently when bolting up in a Kempton novice earlier this month. That was a devastating display despite the short odds, and he warrants respect as he heads up in grade under Christophe Soiumillon.

Francis-Henri Graffrad seeks another big prize with Zaydann who bids for a hat-trick under Mickael Barzalona. This well-bred son of Dubawi doubled his tally when seeing off Avide by a short-head at Le Mans and must be feared in this better race.

Zoom drops in class having finished third in a Group Two at Saint-Cloud, while Vertbois is another to consider in a competitive affair.

6.30 Newcastle - True Promise and Tiriac contest strong Handicap

A fiercely competitive Join The Midnite Movement Handicap at Newcastle sees Tiriac among a field of 11.

Paul Midgley's charge made a winning all-weather debut over this course and distance nine days ago and looks to have obvious claims under a five-pound penalty.

True Promise was a consistent performer for the Kevin Ryan, and he makes his debut off a competitive mark for the Fionn McSharry team. Second off two-pound lower the last twice, he will hope the dip to five-furlongs will see him go one better.

Of the others, Dandy Dinmont and Ziggy's Triton rate best of the rest.

Best of the rest

Happy Valley - Hollie Doyle in action.

12.30 Southwell - A fascinating contest where Wathnan Racing and the Gosden's are represented by the well-bred newcomer Organise, Von Dutch features for Amo Racing and The Stone Power, a first foal of Queen Power, represents Kingpower Racing.

1.00 Southwell - Ten Carat Harry bids for a hat-trick.

3.05 Southwell - Thurso looks to back up his Wolverhampton win in a Southwell Seller.

11.30 Southwell - Young Endless looks to complete the hat-trick for Kevin Frost.