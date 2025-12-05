Today on Sky Sports Racing: Sedgefield and Newcastle host live action

Sedgefield and Newcastle open their gates for action today - all live on Sky Sports Racing.

11.48 Sedgefield - Leaumec De Mee fancied for the Skelton team

The Dan Skelton-trained four-year-old Leaumec De Mee ran a cracker when second in a Kempton bumper before being sent off a 5-6 favourite when filling the same spot at Fontwell. He was well supported on that hurdling debut and ought to improve for the outing in the hands of Kielan Woods in this BetWright Bet The Wright Way Maiden Hurdle.

Eddie My Eagle is an intriguing runner for the Dan Horsford yard. This son of Wings Of Eagles raced freely when runner-up in a Stratford bumper and very much caught the eye on hurdling debut at Huntingdon, when he managed a fourth placed finish despite running too free for much of the contest. Staying on nicely after the last, he was the subject of an inquiry and has claims if ridden more positively.

The 93-rated Mafia Power is an interesting runner on seasonal reappearance for Patrick Neville, whilst Siege Of Acres required a wind operation after struggling at Carlisle the last day. He remains an unknown quantity over rules but the Donald McCain yard are in decent form, boasting a 21 per cent strike rate.

12.58 Sedgefield - Recent winners Upfordebate and Eveque clash

The Beatwright Beat The Wright Way Handicap Chase looks a tricky puzzle with recent winners Upfordebate and Eveque headlining.

Upfordebate has relished the switch to fencing, winning three of his five outings including when an easy winner over this course and distance last month. He shoulders an 8lb penalty and his connections have added a pair of cheekpieces. The continued services of Brian Hughes are also a positive, given the rider has a 24 per cent strike rate at the track over the last five years.

Eveque, now an 11-year-old, doubled his tally over fences when comfortably scoring at Hexham last time and he rates an obvious threat under Peter Kavanagh. He has never won over this extended three miles and two furlongs trip however, and made no impression when last tackling the course and distance in January.

Cresthill won a point-to-point on his last start, while Jamesieconn is another to note, making his first start for Nicky Richards having transferred from Sam England.

4.45 Newcastle - Midnight Lion and Eldrickjones top 11 runners

This is an excellent race for the grade with Midnight Lion and Eldrickjones among 11 runners for this Win £250,000 With Betmgm's Golden Goals Handicap at Newcastle.

Midnight Lion landed his seventh all-weather victory when successful over this course and distance last month and a 3lb nudge in the weights seems fair. Jockey Paul Mulrennan is no stranger to the Gosforth Park winners' enclosure either, having notched 171 previous successes on the track's all-weather surface.

Eldrickjones is another who excels on the all-weather, including over this course and distance. He is without a win since May but has dropped to a handy mark of 85, with Warren Fentiman claiming 5lbs.

Mr Mistoffelees has improved noticeably of late, troubling the judge the last twice. Of the others, Benacre could be in the frame if bouncing back from a heavy defeat in a restricted riders race here last month.

Best of the rest

Newcastle's 3.15pm Create Your Bet Builders At Midnite Handicap will see Karl Burke look to add to his impressive statistics, with his current 131 victories a personal best. He saddles Antrim here, who was much the best over course and distance the last day.

At 3.45pm, George Boughey and Billy Loughnane combine with Lake Como in the Read Meg Nicholls' Blog At betmgm.co.uk EBF Novice Stakes. He struggled on his first two starts but the penny seemed to drop at Lingfield the last day and don't be surprised if he sheds his maiden tag here. In opposition is William Haggas' King's English - a son of Sioux Nation being handed his first start.

The 4.25pm Listed Al Garhoud Sprint is the pick of the action from Meydan, with Shadwell represented by both Rabaah and Ehraz.