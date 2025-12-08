Today on Sky Sports Racing: Fontwell, Lingfield and Wolverhampton

We have a busy day’s racing on Monday with action across both codes from Fontwell, Lingfield and Wolverhampton, live on Sky Sports Racing...

12.37 Lingfield - In-form Young Endless seeks four-timer

Kevin Frost will be hoping his six-year-old Young Endless can complete a four-timer at Lingfield on Monday in the Midnite A Next Generation Betting App Handicap over two miles.

Having recorded a fifth career win at Southwell in November, Young Endless followed up with two more wins in the space of six days and will be bidding to extend their sequence here off a career high mark of 67.

The first of James Owen's runners Fascinating Shadow will be looking for a first win since 2022. After finishing a close second last time out here, the seven-year-old steps back up in trip to the two-mile trip where his last win came.

The lightly raced Potters Marmite is the mount of Luke Morris and only has eight runs to her name at the age of five. Having had her first start on the all-weather last time out at Southwell, the mare steps back up to two-miles and the cheekpieces are retained today.

Meanwhile, The Truant for Michael Attwater and Lunar Power for James Owen return to the flat after a period over hurdles and will both be seeking a fourth win on the flat today.

2.55 Fontwell - Lelant bids to complete hat-trick

Seven go to post in the penultimate race at Fontwell on Monday in the KSR Lighting, The Ultimate Lighting Solutions Novices' Handicap Chase.

Top-weight Lelant will be bidding to complete a hat-trick since returning from a 180-day break, having produced a comfortable success at Hereford and followed up with a win at Market Rasen 12 days ago. Champion jockey Sean Bowen is in the saddle again for a horse he has a 100% record with.

Richard Hobson's six-year-old Footloose Man recorded a third career success at Fontwell last time out from just six visits to the West Sussex track, including two over today's course and distance.

Tom Cannon's ride Endersen has been running to a consistent level at big prices this season over hurdles, however is yet to record a win with form of 3, 2, 3 and the lightly raced eight-year-old returns to fences today.

Joe Tizzard has had a great start to this season and saddles Diamond Days here who is seeking a first career win at the eighth attempt. He wasn't beaten far into fourth last time out at Lingfield on chase debut and Brendan Powell returns to the saddle today.

Lough Owel, Daring Plan and Mutley Crew make up this field of seven.

5.00 Wolverhampton - 625,000gns yearling Saxophonic pursues first win

An intriguing maiden stakes awaits in the second race at Wolverhampton on Monday where plenty of expensive purchases will be seeking their first win.

Most notably Amo Racing's Saxophonic who was purchased for 625,000gns as a yearling and finished a disappointing eighth on debut at Haydock in September. Karl Burke has had a great year with his two-year-olds and will be hoping this Dubawi two-year-old can provide him with another winner.

Hugo Palmer's colt Double Combo is the only contender to have previously placed in a race and that came last time out when finishing second to a 1-10 Juddmonte favourite at Haydock. That's arguably the best form in the race and Jason Watson takes over in the saddle today.

Simon and Ed Crisford saddle Ghaiyyath gelding Tewkesbury who finished fourth on his only run at Southwell 18 days ago while Roger Varian and Jack Mitchell team up with Dubawi gelding Morbeh who wears first-time blinkers after a couple of disappointing runs.

Out of the newcomers, Hunterian and the St Mark's Basilica pair of Coral Cathedral and Sassicaia are of most interest in this field of 12 for the Bet £10 Get £40 With BetMGM EBF Maiden Stakes.

Best of the rest

12.07 Lingfield - Five last-time-out winners clash in wide open contest with dual Lingfield scorer H Key Lails looking to follow up an impressive display when last seen over today's track and trip.

1.55 Fontwell - A trio of last-time-out winners seek successive wins.

2.07 Lingfield - Dandy Khan pursues hat-trick for Jim Boyle.

4.30 Wolverhampton - Emma's Letter looks to continue progressing and record back-to-back wins for Ed Dunlop and the red-hot Hector Crouch.

7.30 Wolverhampton - Combustion seeks a fifth success in six starts.