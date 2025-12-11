Today on Sky Sports Racing: Jumps action from Newcastle

We only have the one venue on Thursday with jumps action from Newcastle, live on Sky Sports Racing...

1.45 Newcastle - Baratablet looks to continue the winning thread

Baratablet ended last season with a taking success at Perth and looks to follow up in this Never Ordinary At bet365 Handicap Hurdle at Newcastle.

Nicky Richards' five-year-old has now recorded two wins from four starts over hurdles and a three-pound rise in the weights might not stop this lightly raced type from winning again.

Veteran Dinons has been a fine servant for his owners winning on eleven occasions since 2018. He showed he still retains plenty of ability when second and third on his last couple of starts and must be respected under Joshua Thompson.

Divilabother often fills the places, while Singapore Trip is still on a workable mark.

2.15 Newcastle - Cosmic Blizzard and Paddy O'Mahler headline

Paddy O'Mahler and Cosmic Blizzard feature in a trappy-looking bet365 Novices' Handicap Chase.

Paddy O'Mahler has finished runner-up on both starts over fences but failed to jump with any fluency at Wetherby last month. Given improvement in that department, he could take close order under Danny McMenamin.

Cosmic Blizzard is yet to score over the larger obstacles but was only narrowly denied by Diamond Dealer when beaten by a neck at Kelso. That form would give him strong claims in this similar heat.

Jo Coko tops the weights on his debut for new trainer Nicky Richards. The six-year-old won on his sole point-to-point start and has run with credit in three hurdles runs so should be involved granted a clear round.

2.45 Newcastle - Dream Jet and One More Stroke contest open heat

Dream Jet and One More Stroke contest a wide-open Best Odds Guaranteed At bet365 Handicap Chase.

The Donald McCain-trained One More Stroke had a fair season over fences last campaign, the pick when at Musselburgh in February. He weakened to finish fourth on his return at Wetherby and, with the form looking solid, he should be feared on this second start after a wind operation.

Dream Jet, a three-time winner over fences, has slipped back to a mark a pound lower than when winning at Hexham in May and he must be respected under Craig Nichol.

Trac would be a danger if able to bounce back after a heavy defeat at Kelso, while the best of Ailt An Chorrain's form could see him hit the money.

Best of the rest

11.35 Chantilly - Fair contest with Andre Fabre's Mlle Fleurant an interesting runner.