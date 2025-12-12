Today on Sky Sports Racing: Beau Quali faces George's Lad at Doncaster

Beau Quali will be looking to end a luckless run of form in this afternoon's feature race from Doncaster - live on Sky Sports Racing.

3.08 Doncaster - Beau Quali, Bucephalus and George's Lad clash

The feature Bluebell Wood Recycle Your Christmas Tree Handicap Hurdle finale at Doncaster looks a trappy affair with Beau Quali and Bucephalus among a field of six.

The Neil Mulholland-trained eight-year-old ended last season with a pair of impressive success at Newbury and Chepstow. He failed to run to form at Chepstow on his reappearance in October and will need to bounce back over this extra distance.

George's Lad's sole victory came over this course and distance in January, and he has run well in defeat when beaten at Fontwell and Ascot this season. He has only had seven runs over hurdles and ought to be capable of better off the same 128 mark.

Beau Quali has finished runner-up on six of his nine starts and may have to settle for another placed finish here, although Sean O'Connor's 7lb claim could prove useful.

2.07 Bangor-on-Dee - Rosscahill takes on Lady Balko and No Tackle

Rosscahill faces Lady Balko and No Tackle in this valuable Virgin Bet A Good Bet Handicap Chase at Bangor-on-Dee.

Rosscahill, a point and dual hurdles winner, looked an exciting chasing recruit before disappointing when favourite in handicap company at Chepstow and he can be forgiven that poor effort. The Twiston-Davies training duo have saddled four winners from their nine runners at the track and that statistic may improve here.

Lady Balko is another who has some excellent form to her name but was pulled up at Cheltenham last month and will appreciate this dip in grade for David Pipe.

No Tackle landed a lesser event at Lingfield, while Ivane has flourished since joining trainer James Owen and is another for the shortlist.

7.30 Southwell - Blazeon Fire and Charging Thunder contest cracking feature

A fascinating Class 2 Midnite A Next Generation Betting App Handicap at Southwell where in-form Blazeon Fire headlines.

Alan King's mare brings in an excellent all-weather record, and she showed she can replicate that form on the turf when winning at Ascot in October. She followed up in taking style at Nottingham and may prove tough to beat off this 5lb higher mark.

Charging Thunder, a three-time winner on the all-weather, has been jumping hurdles of late and makes plenty of appeal back in this sphere.

The Ian Williams-trained duo Enemy and Oneforthegutter are worth a watch in the betting and Prydwen is another with each-way chances despite somewhat losing his way since the turn of the year.

Best of the rest

Doncaster's 11.40am Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice "Chasing Excellence" Novices' Chase sees the Bailey and Nicholls prospect Moon Rocket face Gamesters Guy.

At Bangor, the 2.42pm LivescoreBet Handicap Chase is the scene for the well-fancied Authoceltic to return to action. He was a winner the last day for Jane Williams and could be the type to rack up a sequence of wins. The HRS Cladding "Junior'" National Hunt Flat Race finale (3.17pm) features Milpat and Berkshire Woody, who could both catch the eye.

Andrew Balding's Stateira goes to post for Southwell's Win £250,000 With BetMGM's Golden Goals Fillies' Handicap at 5pm before Charlie Appleby sends his Blue Point gelding Tales Of Wisdom into battle at 6pm for the Always Gamble Responsibly At BetMGM EBF Maiden Stakes.