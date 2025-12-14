Hong Kong Spirit: Ka Ying Rising stamps authority to extend winning streak to 16 races

Ka Ying Rising extended his winning streak to 16 races with a dominant performance in the Longines Hong Kong Sprint at Sha Tin.

David Hayes' five-year-old was drawn one for the first time in his career in the six-furlong contest but that proved no bar to success as he started sharply and quickly took the lead, with Zac Purton allowing him to stride on.

Win Carnelian tried to go with him but Ka Ying Rising more than had his measure and could be called the winner from a long way out, with Purton just angling off the rail at the top of the straight and storming home to win by an eased-down three and three-quarter lengths from Raging Blizzard.

Ka Ying Rising has not tasted defeat since January 2024 and while he won this race last year, he prevailed by just half a length and Purton felt this win better reflected the gelding's ability.

He said: "It's what everyone was hoping to see on a big day here, his last run showed us it was on the cards. He drew the right gate and when it came out they said 'what do you think' and I said I thought he'd win by further.

"He's just in a league of his own now."

Hayes admitted he expected a big performance from Ka Ying Rising but felt it was his most visually impressive success yet.

Hayes said: "I was just relieved he didn't let our expectations down and the public's expectations - he was superb today.

"The messages he was sending the week of the race suggested he would do something like that. They're not running fast times today but he did, a lot faster than the other races.

"I think, on the eye, that was as spectacular win as he's done.

"The Royal Ascot form was in the race, great Japanese form in the race, form from Dubai and the Breeders' Cup, they're probably the best sprinters around and he's making them look ordinary and I can assure you they're not.

"One (more win) equals the great Silent Witness' record and two breaks it. Every time he runs there's something significant he has to do but he handles it so well."

Ka Ying Rising ventured overseas for the first time this year to win The Everest in Australia and Hayes will be plotting a route back to that Randwick contest next year.

He added: "It will then be the big international sprint here and then he'll be going to The Everest. Let's just hope he is sound and well and if he is in the form he was today, we'd love to take those Aussies on again."

Khaadem represented British hopes for Charlie Hills but his chance was gone from the off as Oisin Murphy's stirrup leather snapped in the early strides and he could only concentrate on maintaining the partnership to come home safely.

Hills posted on X: "One of those days - unfortunately Oisin's stirrup leather broke. Luckily both he and Khaadem have come home safe and sound which is the main thing."