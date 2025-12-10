International Jockeys' Championship: Ryan Moore clinches title in Hong Kong

Ryan Moore showed he is right back at the top of his game in winning the Longines International Jockeys’ Championship for the third time at Happy Valley in Hong Kong.

The legendary jockey, who won the title in both 2009 and 2010, sealed victory aboard the aptly-named Triumphant More.

One of the world's very best, Moore, 42, missed the latter stages of the Flat season with a stress fracture of his femur and only returned to the saddle a week ago, although he wasted little time getting back among the prizes with a winner that day at Lingfield.

Moore was one of several British riders partaking in the big event that acts as a pre-cursor to a huge day of racing at Sha Tin on Sunday, and with two winners gained courtesy of Corleone and Triumphant More, he topped the table after the four legs.

More to follow...